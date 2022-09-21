ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

City Harvest, NAACP hold voter registration drive in Brooklyn

By AJ Jondonero, Veronica Rosario, Kirstin Cole
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — City Harvest is working to make a more lasting impact against food insecurity.

The food rescue organization sets up a Mobile Market at the Tompkins Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant every first Saturday and third Wednesday of each month.

On Wednesday, they did more than just distribute food to families. They partnered with NAACP to hold a voter registration drive.

“One of the most effective ways to fight hunger is through civic engagement and effective public policy,” Jerome Nathaniel, director of policy and government relations at City Harvest, said.

