Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

numberfire.com

Boston's Bobby Dalbec taking over designated hitting role on Saturday

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the New York Yankees. Dalbec will operate as Boston's designated hitter after J.D. Martinez was left on the bench against right-hander Domingo German. numberFire's models project Dalbec to score 10.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Kole Calhoun batting seventh for Rangers Sunday

The Texas Rangers will start Kole Calhoun at designated hitter in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Calhoun will bat seventh as the Rangers' designated hitter while Jonah Heim moves back to catcher and Sam Huff sits. Calhoun has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.6...
BASEBALL
numberfire.com

Matt Olson not in Braves' lineup on Saturday

Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Matt Olson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Olson is being replaced at first base by Austin Riley versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. In 656 plate appearances this season, Olson has a .233 batting average with a .769 OPS, 28 home runs,...
MLB
numberfire.com

Brian Serven starting Saturday for Colorado

Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Serven is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. Our models project Serven for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Kyle Tucker in Houston's lineup on Saturday

Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Tucker is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Orioles starter Mike Baumann. Our models project Tucker for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 12.7...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Yan Gomes starting for Chicago on Saturday

Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gomes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Pirates starter Johan Oviedo. Our models project Gomes for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 hoem runs, 0.4 RBI...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Tyler Naquin benched by Mets on Friday night

New York Mets outfielder Tyler Naquin is not starting in Friday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Naquin will take a seat on the bench after Darin Ruf was chosen as New York's right fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 200 batted balls this season, Naquin has accounted for a 10.5% barrel...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Corey Dickerson benched by Cardinals on Friday night

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Dickerson will sit on the bench after Juan Yepez was picked as Friday's starting left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 210 batted balls this season, Dickerson has recorded a 3.8% barrel rate and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Jonathan Schoop takes over second base for Tigers on Friday

Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Chicago White Sox. Schoop will man second base after Harold Castro was rested against White Sox's right-hander Lucas Giolito. numberFire's models project Schoop to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Elias Diaz hitting cleanup in Colorado's Friday lineup

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is starting in Friday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Diaz will operate behind the plate after Brian Serven was rested in Coors Field. numberFire's models project Diaz to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,600.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Charlie Blackmon in Rockies' Saturday lineup

Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Blackmon is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. Our models project Blackmon for 1.1 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Athletics position Dermis Garcia at first base on Friday

Oakland Athletics first baseman Dermis Garcia is starting in Friday's game against the New York Mets. Garcia will operate first base after Stephen Vogt was picked as Oakland's designated hitter and Shea Langeliers was given a breather. numberFire's models project Garcia to score 7.5 FanDuel points at the salary of...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Gary Sanchez behind the plate for Twins on Friday

Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is batting sixth in Friday's contest against the Los Angeles Angels. Sanchez will catch on Friday night after Caleb Hamilton was benched at home. numberFire's models project Sanchez to score 9.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Adam Engel starting for Chicago Sunday

The Chicago White Sox will start Adam Engel in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Engel will bat ninth and start in centerfield while A.J. Pollock moves to left field and Mark Payton takes a seat. Engel has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Brandon Nimmo in Mets' Sunday lineup

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Nimmo is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Athletics starter JP Sears. Our models project Nimmo for 1.3 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 11.6 FanDuel points.
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto taking over second base for Dodgers on Friday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is batting ninth in Friday's contest against the St. Louis Cardinals. Alberto will man second base after Gavin Lux was left on the bench at home. numberFire's models project Alberto to score 6.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Anthony Rizzo operating first base for Yankees on Saturday

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is batting second in Saturday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Rizzo will man first base after Marwin Gonzalez was rested at home against right-hander Nick Pivetta. numberFire's models project Rizzo to score 13.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,400.
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Chris Taylor sitting Sunday for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Chris Taylor is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Taylor is being replaced at second base by Gavin Lux versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. In 437 plate appearances this season, Taylor has a .218 batting average with a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jesse Winker in Mariners' lineup Sunday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Winker is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting seventh in the order versus Royals starter Max Castillo. Our models project Winker for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Justin Turner in Dodgers' Sunday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is starting Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Turner is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. Our models project Turner for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
LOS ANGELES, CA

