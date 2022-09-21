Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Furry Friend Friday – September 23, 2022
Juniper, a 25-week old female domestic shorthair, arrived in Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter on August 31st as an owner surrender. She was transferred to Lafayette Animal Shelter on September 9th. Juniper and her three siblings were then transported to Rescue Alliance Animal Services through their Partnership for Pets program. She is a very loving cat that will relax in your arms.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana
If you happen to live in Louisiana and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so make sure to give them a try.
Movie filming now in Ascension Parish merges Louisiana flavor with Christmas spirit
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – Christmas in September? Yes, it is true, at least for a few days in Ascension Parish. The Cajun Village and Coffee House is the setting for a movie that will air on the Hallmark Channel in ? Filming is happening from Wednesday, September 21 to Friday, September 23 in Sorrento. The […]
brproud.com
The Children’s Place unveils new reading space in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Children’s Place unveils a new reading space in Baton Rouge at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center by having a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The local community and government officials gathered Friday evening, at the Jewel J. Newman Community Community Center. They decided to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new reading area, as part of The Children’s Place brand national back-to-school campaign, aiming to uplift and bring joy to families and communities this school year.
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
brproud.com
Organization expands services in Louisiana, changes name
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Volunteers of America South Central Louisiana expands its services to more communities in the state. The former name is Volunteers of America Greater Baton Rouge. David Kneipp, president & CEO of the organization, said, “We have been serving Louisiana since 1921. We changed our...
brproud.com
Missing in Louisiana: How some hold on to hope, utilize all resources to locate loved ones
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – There are nearly 500 missing person cases in Louisiana according to LSU’s database, and some date back to the 1960s. These disappearances leave families in pain as they wonder where their loved ones are and if they’re even alive. BRPROUD looked into...
louisianacookin.com
Fall Festivals in St. Tammany Parish
Since the 1800s, the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain has beckoned visitors to its idyllic banks. Today, the Louisiana Northshore remains an alluring destination where life slows down as guests explore unique attractions, a delectable culinary scene, and verdant expanses of nature. St. Tammany Parish overflows with personality and charm.
When Will Fall Arrive in Louisiana?
Louisiana is a special state when it comes to the weather. Most of the time we experience hot weather, with a few weeks of cooler temps, sometimes a harsh winter or no winter at all, and then we are right back to hot days. I guess what I am trying to say is that we don't usually experience fall weather very often, but when we do it is absolutely beautiful.
kadn.com
Meet Benji! Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center's Pet of the Week
Lynn and Jada with the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center, stopped by News15 at Noon with Benji! This is Benji's second time at the shelter and he is looking for a family to call his own. Meet Benji! Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center's Pet of the Week. Lynn...
theadvocate.com
Steve Gleason, Tulane, Warren Riley, more: See who's vying for Louisiana's 10th medical marijuana license
What do Steve Gleason, Tulane University, the chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, and the former superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department have in common?. All of them, and a host of others, are angling to land Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, which grants access to an exclusive club of businesses selling legal marijuana to a market that has exploded in the past year.
Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Boating Accident While Shrimping
Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Boating Accident While Shrimping. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on September 22, 2022, that enforcement agents are investigating a tragic boating incident in St. Tammany Parish. Ricky Hodgson, 62, of Pearl River, Louisiana, was discovered dead in Lake...
Manatees spotted in Lake Pontchartrain, other area waterways
Manatees have been spotted in Louisiana waterways. According to a post on Facebook, a fisherman saw that manatee while on Lake Pontchartrain.
bizmagsb.com
Blue Cross, Healthy Blue and Vantage Health Plan donate 170,000+ meals to Louisiana food banks
Earlier this year, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, Healthy Blue and Vantage Health Plan committed to sponsor 125,000 meals at food banks statewide. Volunteers with the health care organizations went above and beyond that goal, packing 171,468 meals in 2022. “One in six families in our state is...
Suspect in fatal Foster Farms stabbing in Louisiana still on the run
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— After a certain amount of time of good behavior, some inmates have the privilege to work in the real world, while still serving time. They are the most trusted inmates in the facility. In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, Chelsea Monae revisits a case of a Union Parish work-release escapee who worked […]
brproud.com
BRPD unit involved in accident on Goodwood Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an accident involving one of their own on Friday morning. The crash involved a BRPD unit and it took place in the 6100 block of Goodwood Blvd. At this time, BRPD believes that the driver of the...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana workers are still quitting at record levels; 'it's a great time to move'
Two years ago, Jason Richoux faced a choice to stick to his guns or make a move into the unknown. Richoux spent nearly 18 years in marketing and advertising, working for agencies and corporations along the way. He joined a Mandeville solar company as its marketing director in 2019. But...
WWL-TV
Multiple Louisiana schools victims of 'swatting' incidents
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. — Many schools across Louisiana became victims of ‘swatting’ incidents Thursday, prompting massive emergency response from law enforcement agencies who feared active shooter situations. Swatting is a crime in which someone calls in a fake report of a mass casualty or active shooter incident,...
brproud.com
A nod to pralines on National Pecan Cookie Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Every year on September 21, someone in the United States celebrates National Pecan Cookie Day. Maybe even more than one person commemorates this odd holiday, which would be understandable as pecans make quite the ideal snack. In addition to being packed with healthy things...
brproud.com
Louisiana child care assistance waitlist begins Oct. 1
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A waitlist for Louisiana families to apply for child care assistance begins on October 1, according to the state department of education. The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) said eligible families who apply for the Child Care Assistance Program on or after Oct. 1 will be placed on the waitlist. The program provides financial assistance to low-income families while working or attending school and serves 24,500 Louisiana children at this time, according to the department.
