ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Furry Friend Friday – September 23, 2022

Juniper, a 25-week old female domestic shorthair, arrived in Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter on August 31st as an owner surrender. She was transferred to Lafayette Animal Shelter on September 9th. Juniper and her three siblings were then transported to Rescue Alliance Animal Services through their Partnership for Pets program. She is a very loving cat that will relax in your arms.
GONZALES, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana

If you happen to live in Louisiana and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so make sure to give them a try.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

The Children’s Place unveils new reading space in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Children’s Place unveils a new reading space in Baton Rouge at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center by having a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The local community and government officials gathered Friday evening, at the Jewel J. Newman Community Community Center. They decided to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new reading area, as part of The Children’s Place brand national back-to-school campaign, aiming to uplift and bring joy to families and communities this school year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Gonzales, LA
Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Lifestyle
City
Covington, LA
City
Violet, LA
City
Gonzales, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Saint Francisville, LA
City
Folsom, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Pets & Animals
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
City
New Iberia, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Organization expands services in Louisiana, changes name

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Volunteers of America South Central Louisiana expands its services to more communities in the state. The former name is Volunteers of America Greater Baton Rouge. David Kneipp, president & CEO of the organization, said, “We have been serving Louisiana since 1921. We changed our...
LOUISIANA STATE
louisianacookin.com

Fall Festivals in St. Tammany Parish

Since the 1800s, the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain has beckoned visitors to its idyllic banks. Today, the Louisiana Northshore remains an alluring destination where life slows down as guests explore unique attractions, a delectable culinary scene, and verdant expanses of nature. St. Tammany Parish overflows with personality and charm.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Adoption#Animal Shelters#Animal Control#The Shelters#Pet Lover#Dog Rescue Adoption#Rescue Alliance#Bissell Pet Foundation#Catnip Foundation#Big Sky Ranch#Northshore Humane Society
Classic Rock 105.1

When Will Fall Arrive in Louisiana?

Louisiana is a special state when it comes to the weather. Most of the time we experience hot weather, with a few weeks of cooler temps, sometimes a harsh winter or no winter at all, and then we are right back to hot days. I guess what I am trying to say is that we don't usually experience fall weather very often, but when we do it is absolutely beautiful.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Steve Gleason, Tulane, Warren Riley, more: See who's vying for Louisiana's 10th medical marijuana license

What do Steve Gleason, Tulane University, the chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, and the former superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department have in common?. All of them, and a host of others, are angling to land Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, which grants access to an exclusive club of businesses selling legal marijuana to a market that has exploded in the past year.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
brproud.com

BRPD unit involved in accident on Goodwood Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an accident involving one of their own on Friday morning. The crash involved a BRPD unit and it took place in the 6100 block of Goodwood Blvd. At this time, BRPD believes that the driver of the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-TV

Multiple Louisiana schools victims of 'swatting' incidents

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. — Many schools across Louisiana became victims of ‘swatting’ incidents Thursday, prompting massive emergency response from law enforcement agencies who feared active shooter situations. Swatting is a crime in which someone calls in a fake report of a mass casualty or active shooter incident,...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
brproud.com

A nod to pralines on National Pecan Cookie Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Every year on September 21, someone in the United States celebrates National Pecan Cookie Day. Maybe even more than one person commemorates this odd holiday, which would be understandable as pecans make quite the ideal snack. In addition to being packed with healthy things...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana child care assistance waitlist begins Oct. 1

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A waitlist for Louisiana families to apply for child care assistance begins on October 1, according to the state department of education. The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) said eligible families who apply for the Child Care Assistance Program on or after Oct. 1 will be placed on the waitlist. The program provides financial assistance to low-income families while working or attending school and serves 24,500 Louisiana children at this time, according to the department.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy