NTSB wants all new vehicles to check drivers for alcohol use
DETROIT (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending that all new vehicles in the U.S. be equipped with blood alcohol monitoring systems that can stop an intoxicated person from driving. The recommendation, if enacted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, could reduce the number of alcohol-related...
Federal Agency Pushes For Breathalyzers In Cars
Back on August 5 of last year I covered the “infrastructure” bill H.R. 3684 which had all kinds of pork barrel spending shoved into it, along with disturbing recommendations for more authoritarian federal government measures. One of those recommendations was for new cars to be outfitted with “advanced drunk and impaired driving prevention technology” or in other words something like breathalyzers. Essentially, everyone would be treated like they’re a repeat DUI offender.
NTSB says all vehicles need alcohol detectors and the law will soon require them
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is officially recommending that all new cars and trucks be equipped with alcohol detection devices. The decision comes following an investigation into a head-on collision that took place on New Year's Day 2021 in Avenel, California, between a speeding SUV being driven by an impaired driver and a pickup truck that left nine dead.
NTSB calls for all new vehicles to include alcohol monitoring tech
The National Transportation Safety Board is calling on its sister agency to implement regulation requiring all vehicles sold in the US to include blood alcohol monitoring systems. The NTSB sent the recommendation to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Tuesday after completing an investigation into a horrific collision last year that involved drunk driving and the death of two adults and seven children.
California crash that killed 9 spurs call for new cars to detect drunken drivers
An investigation into a New Year's Day crash in Avenal, California, in 2021 that killed nine people — including seven children — has prompted the National Transportation Safety Board to call for an alcohol-impairment detection system to be installed in all new cars. The NTSB, which investigates the...
NTSB recommends technologies to curb drunk driving and speeding in new vehicles
The federal agency responsible for conducting independent accident investigations has recommended technologies in new vehicles to limit speeding and prevent impaired driving in an attempt to cut down on a growing number of related fatal crashes.
NTSB calls for all new vehicles to leverage tech to prevent drunk driving and speeding
What just happened? The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has asked the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to consider requiring all new vehicles to be equipped with in-vehicle alcohol detection technology that would limit or prohibit impaired drivers from operating their vehicles. The recommendation comes after an investigation into...
