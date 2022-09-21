ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Science

More Americans are surviving cancer now than ever

The American Association for Cancer Research’s 12th annual Cancer Progress Report came with some welcome good news this year. Rates of cancer in the United States are falling steadily and more people are surviving the disease than ever before. The number of cancer survivors (living people who have had...
pharmatimes.com

Genetically modified herpes combats advanced cancers

A new genetically engineered virus has delivered a one-two punch in initial phase 1 trial. Researchers have found that RP2 – a modified version of the herpes simplex virus – has showed signs of effectiveness in a quarter of patients with a range of advanced cancers. Patients on...
Health

More People Are Surviving Cancer Than Ever Before, New Report Shows

Cancer death rates in the United States have been experiencing a steady decline, dropping 2.3% per year every year from 2016 through 2019, according to a new report from the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR). The organization's yearly Cancer Progress report says more people than ever before are living...
Medical News Today

Common and rare types of blood cancer

The three major types of blood cancer are leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. All three types usually affect the growth and function of white blood cells. Leukemia affects immature white blood cells, lymphoma affects lymphocytes, and myeloma affects plasma cells. This information is from the American Society of Hematology. These are...
Healthline

Bone Metastasis in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) makes up about 80% to 85% of lung cancers. It’s one of the two main categories of lung cancer along with small cell lung cancer (SCLC). The survival rate for people with lung cancer is highest when it’s caught in the early stages, but it’s estimated that.
Scrubs Magazine

“Extraordinary” Study Gives New Hope to Advance Lung Cancer Patients

Individuals diagnosed with advanced lung cancer rarely survive more than a few years after their diagnosis, but all that may soon change. Two new studies unveiled over the weekend at a conference in Paris, France showed advanced lung cancer patients have a better chance of survival when their chemotherapy is paired with a drug that is designed to turn the body’s immune system against cancer.
BBC

Cancer-killing virus shows promise in patients

A new type of cancer therapy that uses a common virus to infect and destroy harmful cells is showing big promise in early human trials, say UK scientists. One patient's cancer vanished, while others saw their tumours shrink. The drug is a weakened form of the cold sore virus -...
Nature.com

The updated role of exosomal proteins in the diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment of cancer

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Exosomes are vesicles encompassed by a lipid bilayer that are released by various living cells. Exosomal proteins are encapsulated within the membrane or embedded on the surface. As an important type of exosome cargo, exosomal proteins can reflect the physiological status of the parent cell and play an essential role in cell"“cell communication. Exosomal proteins can regulate tumor development, including tumor-related immune regulation, microenvironment reconstruction, angiogenesis, epithelial"“mesenchymal transition, metastasis, etc. The features of exosomal proteins can provide insight into exosome generation, targeting, and biological function and are potential sources of markers for cancer diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment. Here, we summarize the effects of exosomal proteins on cancer biology, the latest progress in the application of exosomal proteins in cancer diagnosis and prognosis, and the potential contribution of exosomal proteins in cancer therapeutics and vaccines.
pharmacytimes.com

Imfinzi Plus Chemotherapy Shows Positive Results for Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer

Phase 3 TOPAZ-1 trial of AstraZeneca’s durvalumab demonstrates an improved overall survival benefit. Updated results from the TOPAZ-1 (NCT03875235) phase 3 trial showed that durvalumab (Imfinzi; AstraZeneca) in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy showed clinically meaningful and durable overall survival (OS) benefit as a treatment for individuals with advanced biliary tract cancer.
MedicalXpress

Experimental brain cancer drug fast tracked in clinical trials

An experimental drug being trialed for advanced solid tumors, including the most aggressive brain cancer—glioblastoma—has passed the first phase with flying colors, raising hopes for an effective new treatment. University of South Australia (UniSA) Professor Shudong Wang and Adelaide biotech company Aucentra Therapeutics are now recruiting up to...
MedicalXpress

Genetically modified herpes virus delivers one-two punch against advanced cancers

A new genetically engineered virus has delivered a one-two punch against advanced cancers in initial findings from a phase I trial. Researchers found that RP2—a modified version of the herpes simplex virus—showed signs of effectiveness in a quarter of patients with a range of advanced cancers. Patients on...
Medical News Today

Induction chemotherapy: Definition and purpose

Induction chemotherapy is the initial phase of cancer treatment that aims to destroy as many cancer cells as possible. A person may receive induction chemotherapy before maintenance chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or surgery. Induction chemotherapy is an intensive cancer treatment that can improve survival rates for certain types of cancer. However,...
MedicalXpress

Fourth SARS-CoV-2 vaccination also protects cancer patients

A research team led by Matthias Preusser from MedUni Vienna's Division of Oncology had already demonstrated that cancer patients benefit from a third vaccination to protect them against COVID. A recent study now also supports fourth vaccination for this vulnerable group. However, passive immunization by administering an antibody combination to cancer patients does not seem to provide adequate protection. The study has now been published in the journal JAMA Oncology.
healio.com

Top in hem/onc: Cancer moonshot; lung cancer in non-smokers exposed to particulate matter

President Joe Biden recently announced Renee Wegrzyn, PhD, as the inaugural director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health. Biden also established the National Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative. The two moves are part of his efforts to “reignite” the cancer moonshot initiative started by former President Barack Obama in 2016. It was the top story in hematology/oncology last week.
msn.com

Cancer death rates fall steadily in the US, with more survivors than ever

More people are surviving cancer than ever before in the United States, according to a new report from the American Association for Cancer Research. In the past three years, the number of cancer survivors in the US – defined as living people who have had a cancer diagnosis – increased by more than a million. There are 18 million survivors in the US as of January, with that number expected to increase to 26 million by 2040, the association said. The report notes that there were only 3 million US cancer survivors in 1971.
MedicalXpress

Stress granules may drive obesity-associated pancreatic cancer

Obesity is a known risk factor for at least 13 types of cancer, in part because it creates ever-present inflammatory state. For years, one researcher has wondered if there's more to the story than inflammation. New research from the lab of Dr. Elda Grabocka shows a new way that obesity may drive cancer formation in pancreatic cancer, which has a five-year survival of 11% for the majority of patients. In a study published in Cancer Discovery, the researchers found that stress granules are much more abundant in obesity-related pancreatic cancer compared to non-obese patients, and importantly, blocking their formation stopped cancer growth in animals. The research reveals a new direction for developing cancer therapy.
