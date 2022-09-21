Read full article on original website
Thrillist
The Best Speakeasy Bars in San Francisco and How to Get in
Speakeasy bars first sprang up out of necessity during Prohibition, but folks were having so much fun tippling and tap-dancing behind secret doors that they’ve continued well into this century, with a new crop of creative bar owners, mixologists, and entertainers committed to keeping the original spirit of these hidden haunts alive. As a longtime haven for counter cultures, it’s no surprise that San Francisco is a fan of this trend, but given the clandestine nature you might miss these elusive spots when searching on your own. That’s where we come in! From Chinatown to the Mission, here are the best secret and secret-ish bars in San Francisco where you’ll find stylish decor, quality drinks, and the satisfaction of being in the know, including how to get into all of them.
Eater
This Bayview Bakery Brings Vegan and Gluten-Free Comfort Food and Cupcakes to the Neighborhood
There’s a new-ish bakery and comfort foods supplier in the Bayview, and this one is all gluten-free and vegan. The Happy Vegan Bakery and Cafe, run by Tobias Patella, dishes up shockingly tasty-looking dishes, given the myriad of allergies he’s accounting for. The shop offers everything from spicy chicken sandwiches slathered in coleslaw to hash brown-stuffed bagel sandwiches to strawberry muffins that look positively gluten-filled (but, somehow, are not).
Julia Morgan Berkeley Arts and Crafts home hits the market for $2.5M
Morgan built this home in 1905, just one year into her solo career.
I tried to dress myself head-to-toe in free swag at San Francisco's Dreamforce
It worked. Until it didn't.
Two Bay Area restaurants ranked among the best pizzerias in the world
More Bay Area restaurants were mentioned in a separate top U.S. list by the outlet.
Los Amigos to Open its Second Location
Salvadoran restaurant, Los Amigos, will open its second location on San Francisco’s Market Street in late 2022.
fsrmagazine.com
San Francisco’s Legendary Redwood Room Reopens
The Clift Royal Sonesta Hotel, San Francisco’s landmark luxury lifestyle hotel located two blocks from Union Square, announced the reopening of the iconic Redwood Room with live entertainment and a new menu featuring elevated dishes and classic cocktails by Michelin-starred Executive Chef Daniel Corey. Internationally renowned for its Art...
sfstandard.com
SF Restaurants Abacá and San Ho Won Make New York Times Top 50 of 2022
The New York Times included two San Francisco restaurants, Abacá and San Ho Won, in its 50 Favorite Restaurants of 2022 list. Though the roundup recognized grande dame institutions that have been around for decades—like Brennan’s in New Orleans and Anajak Thai in Los Angeles—the two SF picks are among the newer eateries included in the ranking. Both opened in 2021.
SFist
The Century-Old Huntington Hotel on Nob Hill Has Closed, Owners In Default
The Huntington Hotel on Nob Hill, which most recently had been rebranded as the Huntington again after spending four years as the Scarlet Huntington Hotel, is now closed until further notice along with its longtime restaurant, Big 4. The reason appears to be financial, and likely a hangover from the...
How a stolen secret family recipe put Bay Area's Roli Roti on the map
The Bay Area's Roli Roti launched 20 years ago, but its start couldn't have been more chaotic.
latitude38.com
Where’s Your Greatest Waterfront Dining Pleasure?
We recently received a note from Linda Alvardo of Szechwan House in Benicia asking us to update their listing on our Boat-in Dining web page. We periodically update the page to keep it as current as possible, but we don’t have an active restaurant review department to maintain an accurate directory of the best dining places and watering holes accessible to sailors docked along the Bay Area’s waterfront.
You can sleep in a treehouse in the Santa Cruz forests for less than $200/night
You'll struggle to find anything else like this treehouse near Silicon Valley.
2 San Francisco pizzerias ranked as best in the world in new list
Two San Francisco pizzerias have been added to the list of the best pizzerias in the world. The annual 50 Top Pizza World list includes establishments in Italy, New York, France, among others.
hoodline.com
New lodging chain called ‘Treehouse Hotel’ will open its first U.S. location in Silicon Valley
A kitschy new hotel chain that is opening its first U.S. property in Sunnyvale is promising to bring you back to the days of your youth. It’s called Treehouse Hotel, and it will be built where a Sheraton Hotel currently sits at 1100 North Mathilda Avenue. SH Hotels & Resorts is the company behind Treehouse Hotel Sunnyvale, which will feature 254 rooms. 142 of them will be housed inside a new, six-story building. Some of the buildings currently in use by Sheraton will be renovated to contain 112 rooms and other amenities.
Why is San Francisco’s fog named Karl?
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – What would the City By The Bay be without its smothering companion filling the space between Victorians on a summer’s day? But while it may be the city’s oldest resident, San Francisco’s fog only got its name relatively recently, when the Twitter account @KarlTheFog started in August 2010. The account, which […]
The 22 Best Concerts Coming to San Francisco in Fall 2022
It’s finally, officially, fall, which is supposed to be the pinnacle of concert season. These 22 shows prove that theory right. From legacy act anniversary tours to up-and-comers, and legends that rarely perform to legends vowing to retire after one last stadium tour (really!), there’s something for everyone willing to wear earplugs.
24 Hours In SF’s Outer Sunset District: Where To Eat, Drink, And Explore
The Outer Sunset can feel like a little beach town nestled in San Francisco. This little corner of the city is full of artists, surfers, families, and countless other folks that felt the call of the sea. Whether you live there, wandered out to catch the sunset or you’re attending a summer festival in Golden Gate Park, here’s a handy guide to finding the hidden gems. There’s no shortage of great coffee in the neighborhood but the most popular is easily Andytown. Stop in for one of the famous Snowy Plovers, a creamy espresso soda, and one of their freshly baked scones before you head to the beach. If you want to grab a quick bit before catching Muni, try a slice of focaccia toast and a cortado at DamnFine Coffee which offers limited indoor space but a spacious parklet to enjoy. If you’re on the hunt for a good book, check out Black Bird Bookstore and Cafe. Their back garden is a great place to enjoy a coffee and hide out from the fog. For something a bit healthier, Judalicious specializes in raw and vegan bites, with a focus on fresh smoothies, juices, acai bowls, and other healthy treats.
oaklandside.org
Popular Mexican spot leaves Oakland for San Francisco
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
How a routine open ocean swim in San Francisco ended in death
A 67-year-old San Francisco resident died after a perilous swim off China Beach on Sept. 16.
SFist
Surprise! Morrissey Announces Show at Castro Theatre
OG emo crooner Morrissey is coming back to the Bay Area this fall, and he's the first semi-major musical act to be announced at the Castro Theatre amid its transformation into a live-performance venue at the hands of Another Planet Entertainment. Another Planet announced the November 19 Morrissey show Tuesday...
