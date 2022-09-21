Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
Related
Muskegon Heights school board responds to teacher shortage
Parents in the Muskegon Heights school district voiced concerns Thursday night about a shortage of teachers.
Grand Rapids student seen with ‘apparent handgun’ in school bathroom
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Public Schools and city police are investigating after a student was reportedly seen with an “apparent handgun” in a school bathroom on Monday, Sept. 19. GRPS school leaders learned of the incident at the end of the school day Monday, when...
Muskegon Heights school district responds to parents' concerns over lack of staffing, curriculum
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Parents of students who attend Muskegon Heights High School are concerned over a lack of teachers, curriculum and transparency in the school district. After parents reached out to 13 ON YOUR SIDE for help getting answers, Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System released a statement...
Wayland schools worker arrested on child-pornography charges
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A Wayland Union Schools worker is on administrative leave after he was arrested this week on child-pornography charges. Michael John Batt, 35, of Jenison, was arrested after a state police investigation into his online activity, police said. He was arraigned Thursday, Sept. 23, in Hudsonville...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parents of Muskegon Heights High School students frustrated over lack of teachers, communication
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Parents of high school students at Muskegon Heights Public Schools are frustrated with the district over a lack of teachers, curriculum, communication and transparency. "The people who are protecting and educating our kids are letting them down," said one mother, who wanted to remain anonymous.
New Muskegon-area program for deaf, hard of hearing kids 'opening up their world'
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A program brand new to Muskegon County could be a lifeline for a historically underserved group of kids: the deaf and hard-of-hearing. Ensuring children have their needs met early on can hold life-long consequences. Muskegon Area Intermediate School District partnered with Reeths-Puffer Schools to get...
3 teens arrested in Battle Creek shooting death of 2-year-old
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Three people have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 2-year-old in Battle Creek. Police say the suspects are in their mid to late teens. Investigators were able to identify them with the help of multiple law enforcement agencies and Silent Observer tips.
BCPD: 3 arrested in drive-by killing of 2-year-old
Crediting help from the community, Battle Creek police have arrested three people who they say are responsible for a drive-by shooting that killed a 2-year-old.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Michigan straw purchaser bought 28 guns with stolen identity
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Kalamazoo man will spend time in prison after he used a stolen identity to buy 28 guns, the Department of Justice said. David Tillman Deloach, 39, who is a felon and cannot possess guns, pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated identity theft, being a felon in possession of firearms, and making false statements during the purchase of firearms. He received a 58-month prison sentence after his plea.
iheart.com
Fauci Admits Lockdowns Hurt Kids 9-23-22
Kristina Karamo joins in to talk about her run for Secretary of State. And we get an update from FH for Just Education. Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!. http://JustinBarclay.com/store. My new book,...
WWMTCw
Shooting seriously injures teenage girl
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A teenage girl was shot and seriously injured, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The shooting happened on Fair Street near Division Street in Grand Rapids. Body found: Police investigate death at a Grand Rapids park, no foul play suspected. The Grand Rapid Police...
GR man sentenced to prison for accosting children
A man who accosted children on Grand Rapids’ northwest side last year has been sentenced to prison.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GRPD chief: Drive-bys increase risk of innocent victims
In May, the Grand Rapids police chief said he was worried about drive-by shootings hurting innocent bystanders. That's exactly what happened in Battle Creek Tuesday.
Rollover crash on I-96 pins driver, throws passenger
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A single-car rollover crash Friday night caused some traffic tie-ups on I-96 in Kentwood. The Michigan State Police said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on westbound I-96 at Forest Hills. One car rolled, pinning the driver and possibly ejecting the passenger. MSP said the passenger...
First of 3 harassment complaints against Kalamazoo police chief made in July, emails show
KALAMAZOO, MI – At least three complaints have been filed against Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley Jr. Coakley was placed on paid administrative leave Aug. 16, after allegations of harassment by city of Kalamazoo employees, the city has said. City officials have declined to define the type of harassment.
wgvunews.org
Christopher Schurr back in court Friday after delays
Former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr is charged with second degree murder after shooting Congolese Immigrant Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head during a traffic stop on April 4th. Schurr, who has pleaded not guilty, has been out of jail since June after posting a $100,000 bond.
Kzoo man sentenced for illegally buying 28 guns
A Kalamazoo man was sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for using a stolen identity to buy dozens of handguns.
‘I don’t know if I can make it.’ Muskegon Heights teacher acknowledges staffing challenges
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A high school English teacher for the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System (MHPSAS) is corroborating past claims made by an anonymous parent, that the district is short-staffed on teachers and affecting student curriculum as a result. “A lot of days is just like --...
Man charged in hit-and-run death of WMU student
A Kalamazoo man has been charged with two felonies in the death of a Western Michigan University student who was killed in a hit-and-run crash.
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 0