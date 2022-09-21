ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

MLive

Wayland schools worker arrested on child-pornography charges

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A Wayland Union Schools worker is on administrative leave after he was arrested this week on child-pornography charges. Michael John Batt, 35, of Jenison, was arrested after a state police investigation into his online activity, police said. He was arraigned Thursday, Sept. 23, in Hudsonville...
WAYLAND, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan straw purchaser bought 28 guns with stolen identity

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Kalamazoo man will spend time in prison after he used a stolen identity to buy 28 guns, the Department of Justice said. David Tillman Deloach, 39, who is a felon and cannot possess guns, pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated identity theft, being a felon in possession of firearms, and making false statements during the purchase of firearms. He received a 58-month prison sentence after his plea.
KALAMAZOO, MI
iheart.com

Fauci Admits Lockdowns Hurt Kids 9-23-22

Kristina Karamo joins in to talk about her run for Secretary of State. And we get an update from FH for Just Education. Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!. http://JustinBarclay.com/store. My new book,...
MUSKEGON, MI
WWMTCw

Shooting seriously injures teenage girl

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A teenage girl was shot and seriously injured, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The shooting happened on Fair Street near Division Street in Grand Rapids. Body found: Police investigate death at a Grand Rapids park, no foul play suspected. The Grand Rapid Police...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Rollover crash on I-96 pins driver, throws passenger

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A single-car rollover crash Friday night caused some traffic tie-ups on I-96 in Kentwood. The Michigan State Police said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on westbound I-96 at Forest Hills. One car rolled, pinning the driver and possibly ejecting the passenger. MSP said the passenger...
KENTWOOD, MI
wgvunews.org

Christopher Schurr back in court Friday after delays

Former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr is charged with second degree murder after shooting Congolese Immigrant Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head during a traffic stop on April 4th. Schurr, who has pleaded not guilty, has been out of jail since June after posting a $100,000 bond.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

