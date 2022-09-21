Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Lung cancer screening increases percentage of Stage I cases detected, while reducing percentage of Stage IV cases
Implementing lung cancer screening at four diverse healthcare systems resulted in an 8.4 percent increase in the number of Stage I lung cancers detected and a 6.6 percent decrease in Stage IV disease, according to research published in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology. According to lead investigator Anil Vachani, M.D.,...
Merck to start studying lower dose of HIV drug after FDA hold
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Tuesday it would start fresh late-stage studies of its HIV treatment, islatravir, months after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration put the trials on hold, citing safety concerns.
First person to ever be treated with CRISPR-based HIV gene therapy
A new gene-editing therapy for human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV) is being tested on individuals. The clinical trial, led by researchers at Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University and Excision BioTherapeutics, a company creating CRISPR-based therapies to ultimately cure viral infectious diseases, is unprecedented and the goal is to evaluate the safety measures of EBT-101, a unique gene-editing treatment.
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid in the last year over killer complication
WE all know that coronavirus can leave some people with dreaded long Covid. But now, researchers have discovered the bug can leave sufferers with a potentially deadly complication. While relatively rare, British experts have warned Covid-19 increases the risk of life-threatening blood clots - for at least a year after...
Hospital beds are full – but not with COVID-19 patients
When COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 433 in January, hospitals were so desperate for space they treated some patients in hallways and sent others to neighboring states. But even as the number of COVID-19 patients has plummeted, hospital beds remain in high demand. On Sunday, the most recent data available, just 10...
U.S. FDA approves bluebird bio's gene therapy for a rare neurological disorder
Sept 16 - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Bluebird bio's (BLUE.O) gene therapy for the treatment of a rare neurological disorder, the company said late on Friday.
SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Levels Linked to Patient Outcomes
The amount of SARS-CoV-2 antigen measured in the blood of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is associated with illness severity and other clinical outcomes, according to a new study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Following the ACTIV-3 trial of COVID-19 therapeutics in people hospitalized with COVID-19, researchers from the...
MedicalXpress
Landmark study of biomarker data may enable better treatment for early onset dementia
Frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a common form of early-onset dementia, is marked by impairments in behavior, language, and sometimes motor function. Unlike Alzheimer's Disease (AD), researchers and clinicians have been unable to accurately predict the onset of symptoms for individuals having a familial form of the condition. While there has been...
healio.com
Extent of cardiac damage plays major role in quality of life after AVR
BOSTON — In patients with aortic stenosis, a greater degree of cardiac damage before transcatheter or surgical aortic valve replacement increased the likelihood of poor quality of life outcomes after the procedure, researchers reported. In addition, improvement in stage of cardiac damage after AVR was associated with better quality...
Merck Will Study Lower Dose of Long-Acting Islatravir
Merck plans to start new clinical trials of a lower dose of its experimental antiretroviral islatravir for HIV treatment, which has been on hold due to unexpected safety concerns. But studies of islatravir for monthly pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) will be discontinued, the company announced this week. Islatravir (formerly known as...
pharmacytimes.com
Phase 3 Study Initiated for Pfizer mRNA-Based Influenza Vaccine
Quadrivalent mRNA influenza vaccine candidate to be evaluated in approximately 25,000 healthy US adults. The first participants have been dosed in a pivotal phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy, safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of Pfizer’s quadrivalent modified RNA (mRNA) influenza vaccine candidate in approximately 25,000 healthy US adults. The phase 3 study is updated by previously shared data from the ongoing phase 2 trial.
Nature.com
High EASIX score is an independent predictor of non-relapse mortality in patients with CMML undergoing allogeneic stem cell transplant
Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) is a chronic, clonal disorder, of monocytes. A diagnosis of CMML requires that monocytes comprise at least 10% of the peripheral blood white blood cell differential with a sustained absolute monocyte count of â‰¥1"‰Ã—"‰109 cells/L, and the absence of other disease-defining genetic abnormalities, such as BCR-ABL1, PDGFRA, PDGFRB, FGFR1, or PCM1-JAK2 fusions [1].
Nature.com
Prediction of maternal complications and neonatal outcome in dichorionic diamniotic twins with fetal weight discordancy measured by ultrasonography
This study aimed to determine the relationship between estimated fetal weight discordance by ultrasonography and maternal and neonatal outcomes in dichorionic diamniotic twin pregnancies. We conducted a retrospective review of the medical records of 106 twin pregnancies delivered at a single tertiary center between January 2011 and February 2020. At 20"“24 and 28"“32Â weeks of gestation, participants were divided into two groups: discordant twins with an estimated fetal weight difference of more than 20% and concordant twins with a weight difference of less than 20%. Maternal complications and neonatal outcomes were compared between the two groups. Although the incidences of preeclampsia and placenta previa were significantly higher in discordant twins measured between 20 and 24Â weeks, no statistical significance was found in neonatal outcomes. Delivery times were earlier, and neonatal weights were lower in discordant twins measured between 28 and 32Â weeks. Neonatal outcomes such as ventilator use and neurodevelopment were also significantly different. Discordance in estimated fetal weight measured using ultrasonography between 20 and 24Â weeks can be a risk factor for maternal preeclampsia and placenta previa, whereas discordance at 28"“32Â weeks may predict poor neonatal outcomes.
getnews.info
Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) Market to Observe Stupendous Growth During the Forecast Period (2032) – Asserts DelveInsight | GNT Pharma (Nelonemdaz), Genentech, Supergene, Tasly, Angde, NuvOx, Healios
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, about 35+ key pharma and biotech companies are working in the Acute Ischemic Stroke therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. Several of the therapies are in the advanced stages of clinical development and are expected to launch in the coming years.
Nature.com
Genetics and mechanisms of thoracic aortic disease
Aortic disease has many forms including aortic aneurysm and dissection, aortic coarctation or abnormalities in aortic function, such as loss of aortic distensibility. Genetic analysis in humans is one of the most important experimental approaches in uncovering disease mechanisms, but the relative infrequency of thoracic aortic disease compared with other cardiovascular conditions such as coronary artery disease has hindered large-scale identification of genetic associations. In the past decade, advances in machine learning technology coupled with large imaging datasets from biobank repositories have facilitated a rapid expansion in our capacity to measure and genotype aortic traits, resulting in the identification of dozens of genetic associations. In this Review, we describe the history of technological advances in genetic discovery and explain how newer technologies such as deep learning can rapidly define aortic traits at scale. Furthermore, we integrate novel genetic observations provided by these advances into our current biological understanding of thoracic aortic disease and describe how these new findings can contribute to strategies to prevent and treat aortic disease.
Nature.com
The influence of dietary vegetables and fruits on endometrial cancer risk: a meta-analysis of observational studies
European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Fruits and vegetables store many bioactive compounds and micronutrients, making their consumption ideal for maintaining good health. A previous meta-analysis in 2007 provided evidence that high vegetable and cruciferous vegetable intake might help prevent endometrial cancer (EC) development. The current study purposely explored the favorable effects of vegetables, fruits, and their other specific types using a review of the most recent papers. We conducted a systematic search through August 2021 in the PubMed and EMBASE databases on this topic, through which twenty-seven studies, consisting of 21 case-control and 6 cohort studies, were obtained. The results showed that vegetables (pooled odds ratio [OR], relative risk [RR], hazard ratio [HR]"‰="‰0.76, 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.63"“0.91), cruciferous vegetables (pooled OR"‰="‰0.81, 95% CI 0.70"“0.94), dark green and yellow/orange combined vegetables (pooled OR"‰="‰0.64, 95% CI 0.42"“0.97), and fruits (pooled OR"‰="‰0.81, 95% CI 0.70"“0.92) were strongly associated with a reduced risk of EC. These results were primarily based on studies of high quality and exhibited either by case-control only or a combination of case-control and cohort studies. Additionally, the results varied by geographic location, such as Western areas, the US, and Italy. This meta-analysis suggested that the consumption of fruits and vegetables has beneficial effects on EC risk and that specific kinds of fruits and vegetables should be recommended differently due to their outstanding bioactive components.
Nature.com
Different inhaled corticosteroid doses in triple therapy for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: systematic review and Bayesian network meta-analysis
A systematic review and Bayesian network meta-analysis is necessary to evaluate the efficacy and safety of triple therapy with different doses of inhaled corticosteroids (ICS) in stable chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). We selected 26 parallel randomized controlled trials (41,366 patients) comparing triple therapy with ICS/long-acting beta-agonist (LABA), LABA/long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), and LAMA in patients with stable COPD for"‰â‰¥"‰12Â weeks from PubMed, EMBASE, the Cochrane Library, and clinical trial registries (search from inception to June 30, 2022). Triple therapy with high dose (HD)-ICS exhibited a lower risk of total exacerbation in pre-specified subgroups treated for"‰â‰¥"‰48Â weeks than that with low dose (LD)-ICS (odds ratio [OR]"‰="‰0.66, 95% credible interval [CrI]"‰="‰0.52"“0.94, low certainty of evidence) or medium dose (MD)-ICS (OR"‰="‰0.66, 95% CrI"‰="‰0.51"“0.94, low certainty of evidence). Triple therapy with HD-ICS exhibited a lower risk of moderate-to-severe exacerbation in pre-specified subgroups with forced expiratory volume in 1Â s"‰<"‰65% (OR"‰="‰0.6, 95% CrI"‰="‰0.37"“0.98, low certainty of evidence) or previous exacerbation history (OR"‰="‰0.6, 95% CrI"‰="‰0.36"“0.999, very low certainty of evidence) than triple therapy with MD-ICS. Triple therapy with HD-ICS may reduce acute exacerbation in patients with COPD treated with other drug classes including triple therapy with LD- or MD-ICS or dual therapies.
