Inside Nova
For sale: Historic mansion in Hagerstown for $200,000
We spotted this one on the Facebook page "For The Love of Old Houses." Built in 1855 and once the summer home of Gov. William Thomas Hamilton, the 11-bedroom, 8,000-square foot home in Hagerston, Md., is priced at just $200,000. Take a look.
Inside Nova
VHSL Executive Committee adopts next four-year alignment plan
The Virginia High School League’s Executive Committee approved the next four-year cycle for school alignment during its meeting Sept. 21. The new alignment plan begins with the 2023-24 school year. The Class 6 Region B, which features primarily Prince William County schools, will have 19 schools, making it the...
Inside Nova
Volunteer firefighters lauded in Fairfax
The Fairfax County Volunteer Fire Commission on Sept. 13 honored recipients of the 2021 Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service Awards during a ceremony at the Fairfax County Government Center. Commission leaders commended members of various volunteer fire-and-rescue departments for their contributions to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department (FCFRD)...
Inside Nova
Guest Opinion: Time to take a breath on data centers
Few issues have polarized our community in recent years as much as Prince William County’s proposed seismic shift in land-use policy, particularly around data center development – a shift that will fundamentally change the county. In that regard, the number of data centers that have come to the...
Inside Nova
In Great Falls, dark skies at night are not everyone's delight
Great Falls residents are of two camps when it comes to the dark-skies-preserve ordinance now being drafted by Fairfax County government officials. One group sees tougher lighting rules as a boon for astronomers, scientific education and public health. If approved, the new regulations would continue the Great Falls community’s long-standing...
Inside Nova
Former Arlington elected official finds niche on Airports Authority board
He’s been out of elected office since 2015, but Walter Tejada continues to make contributions across the region. Tejada, one of Virginia’s appointees to the board of directors of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, recently starred in an authority video highlighting Hispanic Heritage Month. “Such a wonderful video...
Inside Nova
Journalist-turned-advocate honored by Arlington Democrats
Some people find it challenging, upon retirement, to divine where their next stage in life will take them. For Cragg Hines, the transition took a mere 24 hours. After wrapping up four decades of work as a professional journalist, Hines in 2007 immediately signed on as a volunteer with the Arlington County Democratic Committee. Beginning with precinct work in the Rock Spring neighborhood, he’s taken on a variety of responsibilities that range from service as the 8th District’s presidential elector (in 2020 for Joe Biden) to election as the local party’s parliamentarian. For those who enjoy the food at Democratic events, Hines also serves as a member of the party’s Kitchen Crew.
Inside Nova
Letter: Missing Middle plan based on no evidence that it will work
Editor: Good policy should be based on good data. Yet the Arlington County Board’s “Missing Middle” plan is a massive change to a 50-year social contract (Metro-focused density, forged by consensus), and the county government is rushing to enact this change in 2022 not on good data, or even bad data, but on NO data.
Inside Nova
Langley golfers set records in winning district title
An impressive performance by the Langley Saxons of breaking multiple scoring records brought head-shaking reactions, including one from the golf team’s longtime coach Al Berg. “I should stop being surprised what these talented players keep doing over the years,” Berg said. Langley won the two-day Liberty District high-school...
Inside Nova
Tech company to invest $3.1M in Fairfax County
(The Center Square) – A travel and security technology company is investing about $3.1 million to create a global headquarters in Fairfax County and will receive some government support through a state-funded job recruitment program. The company, Pangiam, will establish the headquarters at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in Fairfax...
Inside Nova
Ask McEnearney VA Map Wells
Ask McEnearney: What do you need to know about your septic system and well?. Septic systems and wells are more common in the Washington suburbs than you would think. Here are four ways to keep your septic system working well.
Inside Nova
Prince William schools ‘evaluating’ new transgender policies
Prince William County’s school system says it’s evaluating the new state policies regarding treatment of transgender students but will continue to support “an inclusive environment for all students and staff.”. According to new “model policies” released by the Virginia Department of Education on Sept. 16, students must...
Inside Nova
High school football: Rushing, passing, receiving, scoring leaders (Prince William County)
Player (School) Att., Yds., TDs, Avg. Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-WB) 57, 696, 10, 12.2. Tristan Evans (Freedom-WB) 60, 84, 71.4, 814, 13, 2. Joshua Barido (Gainesville) 37, 78, 47.4, 571, 7, 5. Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 51, 80, 63.4, 476, 5, 3. Ryan Westhoff (Colgan) 31, 80, 38.8, 464, 5,...
Inside Nova
Late changes included in Digital Gateway vote
The early-morning vote to recommend approval of the proposed PW Digital Gateway data center complex included several last-minute changes that soften restrictions put forth by Prince William County planning staff. Shortly after 5 a.m. on Sept. 15, the Planning Commission voted 4-3-1 to recommend approval of changes to the Comprehensive...
Inside Nova
Books and Snacks Ready for Pick Up! Teens, Check Out a YA Book Box from Prince William Public Libraries
Are you struggling to pick your next read but know what genre you like? Looking for a new book, but would love some recommendations from a librarian? Want to get that and some free snacks? Prince William Public Libraries is now offering YA Book Boxes and Adulting 101 Kits for teens to reserve online and pick up at any of our 12 branches.
Inside Nova
'Same-day registration' for voters not quite as simple as name implies
While Virginia this year is moving into the world of same-day voter registration (up to and including Election Day), Arlington election officials say it might be better for all concerned if those who want to cast ballots get the registration process completed sooner rather than later. “Our preference is that...
Inside Nova
More passengers but not as many cars at local airports
The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority is seeing a slightly lower percentage of vehicles in its parking garages compared to passengers in its terminals than it had during pre-pandemic times. The current vehicle-per-enplanement ratio is running 23 percent at Washington Dulles International Airport, down from 26 percent pre-pandemic. At Ronald Reagan...
Inside Nova
Arlington ups number of election officers, but not all get to serve ASAP
The Arlington Electoral Board has approved 63 new election officers, but not all of them will get the chance to work the Nov. 8 election. There will be a need for about 550 election officers spread across precincts during election season and “we have a much longer list of appointments, actually, than we have of assignments,” Registrar Gretchen Reinemeyer told Electoral Board members on Sept. 10, as logistics were detailed for the election season that formally begins Sept. 23 with the start of early voting.
Inside Nova
Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings
A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
Inside Nova
Prince William County finalizing collective bargaining ordinance
Prince William County supervisors have put the finishing touches on a collective bargaining ordinance. During its meeting last week, the Board of County Supervisors held a work session on the draft ordinance, which will govern how collective bargaining will work, which employees are eligible and the scope of bargaining. A...
