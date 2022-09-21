ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, VA

Inside Nova

For sale: Historic mansion in Hagerstown for $200,000

We spotted this one on the Facebook page "For The Love of Old Houses." Built in 1855 and once the summer home of Gov. William Thomas Hamilton, the 11-bedroom, 8,000-square foot home in Hagerston, Md., is priced at just $200,000. Take a look.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Inside Nova

VHSL Executive Committee adopts next four-year alignment plan

The Virginia High School League’s Executive Committee approved the next four-year cycle for school alignment during its meeting Sept. 21. The new alignment plan begins with the 2023-24 school year. The Class 6 Region B, which features primarily Prince William County schools, will have 19 schools, making it the...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Volunteer firefighters lauded in Fairfax

The Fairfax County Volunteer Fire Commission on Sept. 13 honored recipients of the 2021 Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service Awards during a ceremony at the Fairfax County Government Center. Commission leaders commended members of various volunteer fire-and-rescue departments for their contributions to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department (FCFRD)...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Guest Opinion: Time to take a breath on data centers

Few issues have polarized our community in recent years as much as Prince William County’s proposed seismic shift in land-use policy, particularly around data center development – a shift that will fundamentally change the county. In that regard, the number of data centers that have come to the...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

In Great Falls, dark skies at night are not everyone's delight

Great Falls residents are of two camps when it comes to the dark-skies-preserve ordinance now being drafted by Fairfax County government officials. One group sees tougher lighting rules as a boon for astronomers, scientific education and public health. If approved, the new regulations would continue the Great Falls community’s long-standing...
GREAT FALLS, VA
Inside Nova

Former Arlington elected official finds niche on Airports Authority board

He’s been out of elected office since 2015, but Walter Tejada continues to make contributions across the region. Tejada, one of Virginia’s appointees to the board of directors of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, recently starred in an authority video highlighting Hispanic Heritage Month. “Such a wonderful video...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Journalist-turned-advocate honored by Arlington Democrats

Some people find it challenging, upon retirement, to divine where their next stage in life will take them. For Cragg Hines, the transition took a mere 24 hours. After wrapping up four decades of work as a professional journalist, Hines in 2007 immediately signed on as a volunteer with the Arlington County Democratic Committee. Beginning with precinct work in the Rock Spring neighborhood, he’s taken on a variety of responsibilities that range from service as the 8th District’s presidential elector (in 2020 for Joe Biden) to election as the local party’s parliamentarian. For those who enjoy the food at Democratic events, Hines also serves as a member of the party’s Kitchen Crew.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Letter: Missing Middle plan based on no evidence that it will work

Editor: Good policy should be based on good data. Yet the Arlington County Board’s “Missing Middle” plan is a massive change to a 50-year social contract (Metro-focused density, forged by consensus), and the county government is rushing to enact this change in 2022 not on good data, or even bad data, but on NO data.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Langley golfers set records in winning district title

An impressive performance by the Langley Saxons of breaking multiple scoring records brought head-shaking reactions, including one from the golf team’s longtime coach Al Berg. “I should stop being surprised what these talented players keep doing over the years,” Berg said. Langley won the two-day Liberty District high-school...
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

Tech company to invest $3.1M in Fairfax County

(The Center Square) – A travel and security technology company is investing about $3.1 million to create a global headquarters in Fairfax County and will receive some government support through a state-funded job recruitment program. The company, Pangiam, will establish the headquarters at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in Fairfax...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Ask McEnearney VA Map Wells

Ask McEnearney: What do you need to know about your septic system and well?. Septic systems and wells are more common in the Washington suburbs than you would think. Here are four ways to keep your septic system working well.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Prince William schools ‘evaluating’ new transgender policies

Prince William County’s school system says it’s evaluating the new state policies regarding treatment of transgender students but will continue to support “an inclusive environment for all students and staff.”. According to new “model policies” released by the Virginia Department of Education on Sept. 16, students must...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Late changes included in Digital Gateway vote

The early-morning vote to recommend approval of the proposed PW Digital Gateway data center complex included several last-minute changes that soften restrictions put forth by Prince William County planning staff. Shortly after 5 a.m. on Sept. 15, the Planning Commission voted 4-3-1 to recommend approval of changes to the Comprehensive...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Books and Snacks Ready for Pick Up! Teens, Check Out a YA Book Box from Prince William Public Libraries

Are you struggling to pick your next read but know what genre you like? Looking for a new book, but would love some recommendations from a librarian? Want to get that and some free snacks? Prince William Public Libraries is now offering YA Book Boxes and Adulting 101 Kits for teens to reserve online and pick up at any of our 12 branches.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

'Same-day registration' for voters not quite as simple as name implies

While Virginia this year is moving into the world of same-day voter registration (up to and including Election Day), Arlington election officials say it might be better for all concerned if those who want to cast ballots get the registration process completed sooner rather than later. “Our preference is that...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

More passengers but not as many cars at local airports

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority is seeing a slightly lower percentage of vehicles in its parking garages compared to passengers in its terminals than it had during pre-pandemic times. The current vehicle-per-enplanement ratio is running 23 percent at Washington Dulles International Airport, down from 26 percent pre-pandemic. At Ronald Reagan...
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Arlington ups number of election officers, but not all get to serve ASAP

The Arlington Electoral Board has approved 63 new election officers, but not all of them will get the chance to work the Nov. 8 election. There will be a need for about 550 election officers spread across precincts during election season and “we have a much longer list of appointments, actually, than we have of assignments,” Registrar Gretchen Reinemeyer told Electoral Board members on Sept. 10, as logistics were detailed for the election season that formally begins Sept. 23 with the start of early voting.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Prince William County finalizing collective bargaining ordinance

Prince William County supervisors have put the finishing touches on a collective bargaining ordinance. During its meeting last week, the Board of County Supervisors held a work session on the draft ordinance, which will govern how collective bargaining will work, which employees are eligible and the scope of bargaining. A...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

