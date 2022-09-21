There are few things in life that would make someone tear up more than the appreciation of thousands of people who acknowledge just how much you’ve been through in life. It’s not the easiest to battle any kind of sickness, but for Houston Astros slugger Trey Mancini, formerly of the Baltimore Orioles, it wasn’t just any ailment. Mancini battled cancer for all of 2020, and he faced yet another cancer scare in June 2021, and the Orioles fans at Camden Yards could do nothing but applaud the 30-year old in his return after being dealt at the trade deadline.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO