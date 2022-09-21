ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres. Tommy Edman will move to shortstop in place of DeJong while Brendan Donovan enters the lineup to play second base and bat second. Donovan has...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Orioles take step toward potential sale

The Baltimore Orioles’ messy ownership situation does not appear close to a resolution, but a new report suggests that there has been interesting movement regarding the situation. Orioles ownership enlisted Goldman Sachs to assess the prospects for selling the team, according to Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic. However, there...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario returns to Braves' bench Thursday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Ronald Acuna will shift from designated hitter to the outfield while Rosario moves to the bench. William Contreras will be the Braves' DH on Thursday and Travis d'Arnaud will start behind the dish.
MLB
numberfire.com

Seattle's Adam Frazier operating second base on Wednesday

Seattle Mariners utility-man Adam Frazier is batting seventh in Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Frazier will man second base after Dylan Moore was rested in Oakland. In a matchup against right-hander James Kaprielian, our models project Frazier to score 9.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Harold Castro sent to Tigers' bench on Friday night

Detroit Tigers second baseman Harold Castro is not starting in Friday's contest against the Chicago White Sox. Castro will sit on the bench after Jonathan Schoop was named Friday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 316 batted balls this season, Castro has recorded a 6% barrel rate and a...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Jorge Mateo moving to Orioles' sidelines Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jorge Mateo is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers. Mateo started the last three games and recorded one hit in 10 at-bats. Gunnar Henderson will cover shortstop and hit third while Ramon Urias scoots over to third base and bats eighth. Terrin Vavra will replace Mateo in the lineup to play second base and bat fifth.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

J.P. Crawford joining Mariners' sidelines Thursday afternoon

Seattle Mariners infielder J.P. Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Adrian Martinez and the Oakland Athletics. Crawford will sit after going hitless in the first two games of the series. Dylan Moore will replace Crawford at shortstop and bat eighth. Moore has...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Rays option Rene Pinto to Triple-A Durham

The Tampa Bay Rays optioned catcher Rene Pinto to Triple-A Durham on Thursday. Pinto had been providing catcher depth for the Rays. Francisco Mejia will catch for JT Chargois on Thursday and hit sixth versus right-hander Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays. Mejia is averaging 6.9 FanDuel points per...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

Trey Mancini receives standing ovation in first return to Camden Yards as member of Astros

There are few things in life that would make someone tear up more than the appreciation of thousands of people who acknowledge just how much you’ve been through in life. It’s not the easiest to battle any kind of sickness, but for Houston Astros slugger Trey Mancini, formerly of the Baltimore Orioles, it wasn’t just any ailment. Mancini battled cancer for all of 2020, and he faced yet another cancer scare in June 2021, and the Orioles fans at Camden Yards could do nothing but applaud the 30-year old in his return after being dealt at the trade deadline.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Orioles rookie Kyle Bradish pulls off unreal stunt not seen in over 100 years

The Baltimore Orioles, despite a solid 78-71 record in baseball’s toughest division, the AL East, are on the outside looking in the playoff race. With 13 games left in the season, they are trailing the Seattle Mariners by four games for the third and final wildcard spot. Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean the Orioles players will be phoning it in. Someone who definitely did not mail it in was rookie starter Kyle Bradish, who turned in the best performance of his young career against the Houston Astros.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Ke'Bryan Hayes sitting for Pirates on Thursday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Ke'Bryan Hayes is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Hayes will move to the bench on Thursday with Kevin Newman starting at second base. Newman will bat sixth versus right-hander Hayden Wesneski and the Cubs. numberFire's models project Newman for 8.7...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Connor Wong catching for Boston on Thursday

Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the New York Yankees. Wong will catch for right-hander Michael Wacha on Thursday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jameson Taillon and the Yankees. Reese McGuire moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Wong for 8.2...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

MLB
numberfire.com

Brandon Marsh hitting sixth in Philadelphia's Friday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is starting in Friday's contest against the Atlanta Braves. Marsh will patrol center field after Matt Vierling was shifted to right and Dalton Guthrie was given the night off. In a matchup versus Atlanta's Jake Odorizzi, our models project Marsh to score 9.2 FanDuel points...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Dodgers starting Will Smith at catcher on Thursday

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is starting in Thursday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Smith will operate behind the plate after Austin Barnes was benched on Thursday night versus Arizona's righty Zac Gallen. numberFire's models project Smith to score 10.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,100.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

San Diego's Jose Azocar in center field on Friday

San Diego Padres outfielder Jose Azocar is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Azocar will patrol center field after Trent Grisham was rested on the road against right-hander Ryan Feltner. numberFire's models project Azocar to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2.900.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Aristides Aquino batting fifth for Reds on Friday

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino is starting in Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Aquino will take over in right field after Jake Fraley was rested versus Brewers' lefty Eric Lauer. numberFire's models project Aquino to score 11.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Mookie Betts leading off for Dodgers on Friday night

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is starting in Friday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Betts will take over right field after Joey Gallo was rested at home. In a matchup against left-hander Jose Quintana, our models project Betts to score 11.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,500.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Austin Nola catching for San Diego on Friday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is batting eighth in Friday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Nola will start behind the plate after Luis Campusano was given a break in Coors Field. numberFire's models project Nola to score 9.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,000.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Arizona's Corbin Carroll in center field on Friday night

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is batting eighth in Friday's contest against the San Francisco Giants. Carroll will patrol center field after Daulton Varsho was benched in Arizona. In a matchup against left-hander Carlos Rodon, our models project Carroll to score 9.1 FanDuel points.
PHOENIX, AZ

