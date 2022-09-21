Read full article on original website
Can you play Apex Legends solo?
As the developers have said many times, Apex Legends is inherently a team-based game. All of its modes, from battle royale to Arenas to the majority of its limited-time modes, are all about achieving victory as a team. In this way, it’s different from many other battle royales that encourage players to win by themselves. But that’s what makes Apex special.
Yay confirms he’s officially a free agent after OpTic denied from VCT partnership
On Sept. 21, Riot Games officially disclosed the list of teams that will join the VCT partnership program for 2023 after an extensive selection process consisting of an application, interviews, and financial performance reviews. OpTic Gaming, the North American organization best known for its incredibly successful Call of Duty team, unfortunately, did not make the cut. So, in the event of the organization falling short of Riot’s rigorous criteria, OpTic’s Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker got a green light from the management to explore his options for the next year.
Lost in patch notes: Riot appears to forget to include League champion that hasn’t received love for 8 patches
Patch 12.18, or rather the 2022 Worlds patch, went live yesterday. As it’s tradition, Riot Games shared patch notes detailing the balance changes, bug fixes, and system changes. Although this is normally a rather straightforward process, this time around, the devs forgot to include a champion that hasn’t received love for eight patches straight. Nasus, who was mentioned in the patch highlights section, was completely omitted from the patch notes leaving us wondering if the buffs are actually live or not.
Seer’s passive used to make enemies hear a terrifying heartbeat in their head, says Apex Legends designer
A Respawn designer has drawn the curtain back on early versions of Seer’s controversial passive in Apex Legends and why they’ve chosen to leave it the way it is for the time being. During a Reddit AMA featuring senior game designer Eric Canavese and lead game designer Devan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blizzard promises Heroic+ and substantial loot changes coming to Wrath of the Lich King Classic
On Sept. 21, Blizzard sent its best developers to discuss the state of Wrath of the Lich King Classic, upcoming changes, and hype surrounding the expansion with notable World of Warcraft creators. While Brian Birmingham was a guest on the Warcraft Reloaded podcast, Kris Zierhut talked about the state of the game with MrGM and Scottejaye, and Josh Greenfield was interviewed by the Countdown to Classic podcast. Although each interview sheds light on the future of WOTLK Classic, Kris Zierhut’s interview with MrGM and Scottejaye uncovered the loot changes hitting the live servers with the release of Ulduar, Heroic+ dungeons, and other substantial loot changes.
Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker
What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
Can you play the Modern Warfare 2 beta without pre-ordering?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally in the wild and gamers on specific platforms have been enjoying it for several days. The beta for MW2 includes a taste of the wide variety of modes, operators, weapons, and more that will be fully playable when the game releases on Oct. 28. But for the first weekend, it was only available on PlayStation, and the first few days were only for those who pre-ordered.
How to unlock the Meow Skulls skin in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
Fortnite: Paradise is already in full swing with all its numerous changes that include the implementation of ever-evolving and all-encompassing Chrome, Chrome weapon evolving, and high and low-security vaults that handsomely reward those diligent key collectors. With the new Fortnite season, Epic Games has also launched a fresh thematic battle...
Where will OpTic’s VALORANT roster go? Potential new teams for the VALORANT Champions runners-up after failing to make VCT partnership cut
When Riot Games announced its list of partnered teams for the 2023 VALORANT Champions Tour, OpTic Gaming, the Champions runner-up, was absent. Before VALORANT Champions Istanbul, a rumor surfaced that TSM was interested in purchasing the entire OpTic team should OpTic miss out on a partnership slot and TSM manage to secure one. But when Riot revealed its 10 Americas league teams, not only was OpTic missing but so was TSM.
GTA 6 Gets Unofficial Map Following Leaks | GameSpot News
While Rockstar has been busy sweeping the internet clean of any early gameplay, fans have been busy piecing together a map of GTA 6’s location based on clues from that leaked footage. The project is reminiscent of a fan-made GTA V map created by GTA Forum users, who used the game's promotional footage and screenshots to get an early view of Los Santos. This time, the bare-bones map is being created using in-game coordinates displayed in the leak to figure out where each location sits in relation to the rest of them. These cartographers have had to get creative in order to get around Rockstar's copyright restrictions, with much of the main GTA Forums discussion working out how to most accurately map the leaked content without including images that can't be posted in the community. Other projects hosted outside the forums have more complete maps in the works, including mini-map segments taken from the leaked footage. One map posted by Church of GTA includes some speculative roads and borders, as well as the more concrete details taken from the leaks.
GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
How to Slide Cancel in Modern Warfare 2
Slide cancelling was thought to be a thing of the past during the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II reveal at Call of Duty Next, but there seems to be a new method players are using in the open beta. Professional Call of Duty player and world champion, Anthony "Shotzzy"...
A casual fan’s guide on who to root for at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship
Sometimes, the competitive League of Legends scene can be hard to keep up with. Even as a die-hard fan of the esport, there are so many different organizations and players across the world with top teams battling tooth-and-nail for recognition and glory. Frankly, it can get pretty overwhelming, especially when you’re just getting into the swing of things as a new spectator.
Forgetful Riot? Akali receives buffs in League Patch 12.18 despite no mention in patch notes
Patch 12.18 only went live yesterday, and it’s already one of the most talked about League of Legends patches in recent memory. This notoriety is mostly because of large-scale behavior and autofill system changes, annual Lee Sin Worlds buffs, and Riot forgetting to include a champion into the patch notes.
Over a million users have played Cyberpunk 2077 daily since Edgerunners released
Cyberpunk 2077 has been played by over a million users this past week ever since the release of the web anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Cyberpunk 2077 was released in Dec. 2020 during the pandemic and was met with immediate criticism for its many game-breaking bugs and constant save file crashes. Once CD Projekt’s newest Netflix animated series Cyberpunk Edgerunners was released on Sept. 13, 2022, however, the player base has been thriving. It seems the game has experienced a second wind following the show’s success.
Does League of Legends Worlds have double elimination?
The format of the League of Legends World Championship has been a topic of discussion among the game’s fans for years now, with the most major talking point revolving around the introduction of double elimination during the knockout stage of the event. This year, Worlds will not feature a...
Riot officially introduces all 30 partnered VCT teams for 2023
The next era of VCT has its official participants. Riot Games announced today the full list of all 30 partnered teams for the international VALORANT leagues next year. These teams will make up the three 10-team international leagues and will participate in the Sao Paulo kickoff event in February next year.
All playlists available in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now in its beta phase, with players getting a taste of what to expect during the official release. The CoD Next Showcase gave fans a glimpse of all the new elements coming to the franchise, and naturally, players are eager to know which game modes, maps, and playlists will be available in Modern Warfare 2. Players are looking forward to the engaging Campaign and the new Warzone 2.0 map, Al Mazrah.
Where to find all Exotic and Mythic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4
Each Fortnite season comes with many changes that aim to spice up the gameplay experience. In addition to adding new cosmetics and mechanics to the game, Epic Games also tinkers with the guns available in Fortnite. With weapons changing every season, players find themselves in an environment that they need...
When can you play Modern Warfare 2 on PC or Xbox?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most heavily-anticipated CoD releases in years. The community is anxious to get their hands on the new MW2, overcome by a desire to rid themselves of the disappointments of Vanguard and try out a new title that bears the name of the one of the franchise’s most beloved games.
