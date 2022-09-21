ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

MIX 92-5

Walking the Wrong Way Down the Street In Texas Could Get You Arrested

Twice in the last four months, we've read the headlines and heard in the news stories of a man being arrested for walking down the street in Abilene, Texas. While walking down the street is not really a problem, the direction or better yet the side of the road he was walking on does make a big difference on whether or not you may get a ticket or be arrested.
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Increased traffic enforcement to begin Sept. 26 in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — Traffic-related deaths have been a common occurrence in Abilene this year. Beginning Monday, Sept. 26, the Abilene Police Department will be increasing their enforcement on traffic in an effort to prevent these deaths from happening. This year so far, there have been more traffic deaths in...
ABILENE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Burglary suspicions in East Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A woman in East Odessa is in the process of cleaning up the home of her adoptive mother who had issues with hoarding but has since passed away. But she’s run into a problem that requires help from neighbors and the law: a suspected burglar. “There have been things missing like some […]
ODESSA, TX
yourbasin.com

Local woman harassed in Walmart parking lot

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Jeannie Jones says she never thought she’d be harassed while going to Walmart, but it happened. And now she wants other woman in the area to stay safe in case the same guy approaches them. On Thursday, Jeannie parked at the Walmart near I-20...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland County Commissioner arrested, charged with DWI

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County Precinct 3 Commissioner Luis D. Sanchez was arrested early Friday morning on a charge of driving while intoxicated (DWI). Midland County officials confirmed the arrest with CBS7. Midland County Judge Terry Johnson issued the following statement regarding the arrest:. “The Midland County Commissioners Court...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

JUST IN: Man drowns during family gathering at Lake Cisco

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man drowned during a family event at Lake Cisco early Friday morning. Police say a 53-year-old Cisco man entered the lake while attending a gathering of family and friends around 12:30 a.m. and after several minutes, his loved ones realized he never returned to shore. First responders were called to […]
CISCO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating theft at Rosa’s Cafe

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on September 14, the man pictured below stole maintenance tools from Rosa’s Cafe at the restaurant located on N Midland Drive. Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to […]
ABC Big 2 News

West Odessa couple calls for compassion

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Patricia and Chuck Shaw say their yard is a work in progress, but due to age, disability, and limited finances, it’s not happening as fast as they’d like. But they do say, the job will get done. The Shaws were recently visited by an inspector from Ector County Environmental Enforcement […]
WEST ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating theft: Can you help?

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.  According to a Crime Stoppers post, on September 1, an unknown man, pictured below, entered Optics Unique at 3500 N Midkiff and stole about $1,000 worth of Ray Ban sunglasses. MPD said the suspect […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

I-20 accidents in Odessa caused traffic to reach standstills

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - DPS has confirmed with CBS7 that an accident on I-20 has shut down Westbound lanes at mile marker 105. CBS7 is also working to get information on a second accident on I-20 that is causing the Eastbound lanes to reach a standstill. According to DPS, an...
ODESSA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Stout Abilene Woman Arrested for Luring a Man into a Bathroom & Robbing Him

ABILENE – An Abilene woman has been arrested in connection with a robbery that occurred after she lured a man into a bathroom for sex. According to court documents, in May, the victim told police that Anna McFarlin set up a time and place to have sex at Sea Bee Park in north Abilene. The victim attempted to go into the woman’s bathroom, but McFarlin forced him to enter the men’s room.
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

FOX West Texas

