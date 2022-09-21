Read full article on original website
David Weston
2d ago
I don’t think the mayor is doing her job properly I think she should step down and not only do we have traffic problems we still have garbage problems. And it seems that she just passes the buck
Jose Correa
2d ago
No growth regulation, just build, build, build, more fees and more taxes. That is what happens when you pull leadership from a Cracker Jack box.
Florida girl52
2d ago
Don’t worry the markets are crashing and the mortgage rates are increasing so much no one can afford to buy any houses!
Port St. Lucie has plan for yard waste pickup ahead of possible storms
If there is a hurricane set to come to the area, Port St Lucie has a contract with a third-party hauler to sweep the city before any storm.
How South Florida school districts are preparing for storm threat
As you prepare your home and family for a potential storm, our area school districts are getting plans in place as well.
Experts warn of rapid intensification of storm that could hit landfall in Florida next week
The Caribbean Sea is brewing a tropical cyclone that has the Florida Peninsula in its crosshairs, and forecasters warning of a rapid intensification that could slingshot the system to major hurricane strength as it nears the Sunshine State. As of 5 p.m. Friday, the disturbance dubbed Tropical Depression Nine was still gaining strength...
cw34.com
Over 20 gallons of fuel spilled after crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Martin County left between 20 and 25 gallons of fuel on the ground. The crash occurred on Dixie Highway just south of Indian Street. The southbound lanes are closed and no injuries have been reported. Martin County Fire Rescue shared photos...
cw34.com
DeSantis declares state of emergency for 24 counties in Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the parts of Florida that are in the cone of uncertainty of Tropical Depression 9. Twenty-four counties fall under the directive. Those areas include Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee Counties. The...
cbs12.com
Port St. Lucie man killed in major crash in Osceola County, 16 people injured
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Port St. Lucie were involved in a multivehicle crash in Osceola County on Wednesday morning, one was killed. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash took place just before 7 a.m. on State Road 60. Troopers said a box truck, a Dodge Ram pickup truck and bus transporting inmates from a Polk County facility to a work-release program in Okeechobee were all involved. During the time of the crash, visibility conditions were described a foggy and dark.
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach nursing academy has first in-person graduation in years
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Thursday's headlines and weather. For quite a while, the Academy for Nursing and Health Occupations has had to hold its graduations virtually. However, Thursday was different, as they had their first in-person gradation in nearly two years. Since the...
WPBF News 25
U.S Firefighter competition heating up in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The City of Fort Pierce is again hosting the 2022 U.S. National Championship Firefighter Challenge. The competition is taking place in downtown Fort Pierce in the parking lot of the Manatee Observation and Education Center. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Admission is...
cw34.com
Train like a K-9 with Port Saint Lucie police
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Ciro, Jaxson , Bodhi and the newest members of the Port St. Lucie k-9 Team Landi and Ronin, are a big help to the Port St. Lucie Police Department. Just last week K-9 Ciro help put a 32-year-old man behind bars after Port...
wflx.com
WFLX First Alert Weather - Tracking Tropical Wave Invest 98-L
During the month of October, restaurants in Martin and St. Lucie counties will showcase prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner. Police searching for 'serial pickpocket' wanted on 72 criminal charges. Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT. Manatee released into North Palm Beach canal after 7-month rehabilitation. Updated:...
hometownnewstc.com
PSL rezones U.S 1 parcel for new rental apartments
PORT ST. LUCIE – The City Council here voted unanimously Sept. 12 to approve a needed rezoning so a Fort Pierce-based developer can construct a massive rental apartment complex and adjacent commercial component near the southeast corner of U.S. 1 and Savanna Club Boulevard. Planner Stephen Mayer presented a...
Fort Pierce launches home purchase assistance programs
If you are looking to purchase a home but having trouble financially, the city of Fort Pierce is offering help.
hometownnewstc.com
Volunteers needed to plant at Jones Pier Conservation Area in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH - Indian River County is seeking volunteers for an Oct. 1 project to install native plants at Jones Pier Conservation Area and remove unwanted vegetation along the shoreline. Jones Pier Conservation Area is next to Jungle Trail in Vero Beach. It holds an important place in late 19th...
Body found floating in canal near Palm City
A body was found floating in a canal near Palm City, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
WPTV
Shoppers rush to Costco as some supplies run out
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — People throughout Palm Beach County were out shopping for supplies Friday evening as some stores were reporting shortages. "She called me this morning and said the hurricane is coming. I said, 'Are you kidding me?' No way, let's go," said Rosa Duval, who was buying hurricane supplies with her daughter and sister.
Coral disease plaguing reef tract from Martin County to Florida Keys
Jupiter charter fishing boat captain Bill Taylor says he's concerned about the reef and coral in it off of the Palm Beach County coastline.
cw34.com
16-year-old girl missing from St. Lucie County
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 16-year-old girl, last seen on Sept. 13, still hasn't been found over a week later. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old Isabel Sarai Ayala-Diaz was last seen by at her home in Fort Pierce, she attends Westwood High School but hasn't been in her classes this week.
Florida “Church Lady” Funnels $1,500,000 From The Diocese Over A 10-Year Period
A Florida woman is in hot, not holy, water after an investigation revealed she funneled church donations into a bank account for herself. In December 2021, the Vero Beach Police Department was contacted by the Diocese of Palm Beach in regard to a fraudulent bank
Palm Beach County Public, Private Schools May Close For Incoming Storm
Rosh Hashana Holiday Forcing Schools To Make Early Decisions, Announcements. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County School District officials, as well as administrators at local private schools, are all closely monitoring what is now Tropical Depression 9 but may become a hurricane […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WPTV
Palm Beach County animal shelter looking for foster families to care for pets during storm
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Storm preparations are officially underway at the Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control shelter and employees there need your help. They’re looking for foster care families who are willing to house a dog or a cat for the next few days. It's...
