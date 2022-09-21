ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

David Weston
2d ago

I don’t think the mayor is doing her job properly I think she should step down and not only do we have traffic problems we still have garbage problems. And it seems that she just passes the buck

Jose Correa
2d ago

No growth regulation, just build, build, build, more fees and more taxes. That is what happens when you pull leadership from a Cracker Jack box.

Florida girl52
2d ago

Don’t worry the markets are crashing and the mortgage rates are increasing so much no one can afford to buy any houses!

