Binghamton, NY

Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Oakdale Commons renovation plan begins

After acquiring the Oakdale Mall earlier this year, Spark JC LLC has commenced renovations to the property. Spark JC, the company that operates the renamed ‘”Oakdale Commons,” was given a budget of over $100 million to finance different development projects through 2025. The end goal is to revitalize the property, according to Marc Newman, co-founder of Spark JC. The revitalization includes the addition of a Panera Bread and Chipotle, as well as a Dick’s House of Sport — an extension of the Dick’s Sporting Goods store that includes a batting cage and a rock wall to allow product testing on-site. A parking lot and general site improvements will also be included, with the goal of being finished in the fall of 2023 and spring of 2024. Construction has already commenced, and the establishments are expected to all open by fall 2023.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Southern Tier Gets Its Own Craft Beverage Trail

Fans of locally crafted beer, wines and spirits have a new opportunity to sample all the Southern Tier has to offer. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County and Visit Binghamton with support from Experience Tioga and Explore Chenango County are launching the new Southern Tier Craft Beverage Trail September 23 with over a dozen businesses in Broome, Chenango and Tioga Counties featured.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Fire Departments in Upstate New York to Receive Funding

(WENY) - Over $2.6 million in federal funding will be provided for firefighters across upstate New York. The funding was allocated through FEMA's Assistance to the Firefighters Grant program. According to Senator Chuck Schumer's office, the funding will be used to purchase essential equipment and boost training. Locally, the Wayland...
HORNELL, NY
ithaca.com

Lev: Exciting Addition to the Commons

Ithaca is filled to the brim with restaurants. From quiet dinner spots to lively tap rooms, this area now has more restaurants per capita than New York City. In order to stand out in this food-centric crowd, you have to offer something memorable, and that is exactly what Lev Kitchen does.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland has cheapest gas in NY

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The cheapest location for gas in New York is still Cortland. Triple A show Cortland’s average this morning is $3.36, which is 35 cents lower than the state average. Ithaca’s average price is $3.83. Four-dollar gas is still reported in areas of northern...
CORTLAND, NY
98.1 The Hawk

City of Binghamton Issues Lockdown Warnings to Four Properties

At a press conference on Wednesday, City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced that the City had issued lockdown warning letters to four properties in Binghamton. Under the City's new lockdown law, the letters inform the building owners that their properties have been deemed a public nuisance, and gives them 30 days to submit a corrective action plan before the City files a complaint with the City Court to temporarily close the premises. Anyone using the property following the temporary closing of the premises would be subject to arrest.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Cheapest holiday flights from local airports

NEW YORK (WETM) – It’s the time of year to start thinking about the holidays. Millions of people will be taking to the skies to travel on vacations, to visit family, to just to get away. And if you’re booking a flight, one of your top concerns will be airfares. To create this survey of […]
ELMIRA, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Frequent power outages impacting residents more since pandemic hit

Tompkins County is no stranger to power outages, particularly in rural neighborhoods, but prior to the pandemic, most outages were little more than an annoyance. Unless a person depended on power for life-sustaining medical equipment, outages were usually a nuisance that meant having to reset clocks around the house after work or after waking up, but not much else.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

OCCT temporarily suspends Late Nite

For two weekends straight, Off Campus College Transport’s (OCCT) Late Nite service has been canceled. Late Nite bus routes run to and from campus on Friday and Saturday nights — frequently used by students to return from Downtown Binghamton or the West Side. But on Sept. 9, the first night of the LUMA festival, the service was suspended after students forced open closed doors on an OCCT bus.
BINGHAMTON, NY

