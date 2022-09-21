Read full article on original website
Cannabis career summit coming to Binghamton
New York State Cannabis Connect, in partnership with the City of Binghamton, is hosting the next 'Catch a Contact Career Summit' at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena on September 24th.
Real POT-ential Cannabis Business Opportunities in Binghamton
Local entrepreneurs are looking at real "POT-ential" with the growing cannabis industry in New York. New York State Cannabis Connect, in partnership with the City of Binghamton, is hosting “Catch a Cont@ct Career Summit” Saturday, September 24 at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in downtown Binghamton. Organizers say...
Former “Dos Rios” Site in Downtown Binghamton Available for Lease
The owners of the space where Dos Rios Cantina was located on Court Street in Binghamton are looking for someone interested in setting up another restaurant. The restaurant, which opened in June 2018, closed last April. Two partners in the business are facing criminal charges in connection with a sexual assault that allegedly occurred late last year.
Endicott May Install License Plate Readers at Village Entrances
Several license plate readers could be put in place at various spots in the village of Endicott to assist law enforcement agencies. Mayor Linda Jackson said police chief Patrick Garey has been working with a company to develop a proposal that would include plate readers and cameras. Speaking on WNBF...
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
Oakdale Commons renovation plan begins
After acquiring the Oakdale Mall earlier this year, Spark JC LLC has commenced renovations to the property. Spark JC, the company that operates the renamed ‘”Oakdale Commons,” was given a budget of over $100 million to finance different development projects through 2025. The end goal is to revitalize the property, according to Marc Newman, co-founder of Spark JC. The revitalization includes the addition of a Panera Bread and Chipotle, as well as a Dick’s House of Sport — an extension of the Dick’s Sporting Goods store that includes a batting cage and a rock wall to allow product testing on-site. A parking lot and general site improvements will also be included, with the goal of being finished in the fall of 2023 and spring of 2024. Construction has already commenced, and the establishments are expected to all open by fall 2023.
Southern Tier Gets Its Own Craft Beverage Trail
Fans of locally crafted beer, wines and spirits have a new opportunity to sample all the Southern Tier has to offer. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County and Visit Binghamton with support from Experience Tioga and Explore Chenango County are launching the new Southern Tier Craft Beverage Trail September 23 with over a dozen businesses in Broome, Chenango and Tioga Counties featured.
NewsChannel 36
Fire Departments in Upstate New York to Receive Funding
(WENY) - Over $2.6 million in federal funding will be provided for firefighters across upstate New York. The funding was allocated through FEMA's Assistance to the Firefighters Grant program. According to Senator Chuck Schumer's office, the funding will be used to purchase essential equipment and boost training. Locally, the Wayland...
Grocery Store to Open at Former Endicott Bank Site
Renovation work is underway inside a building on Washington Avenue in Endicott which had housed a series of banks over last past six decades. Four partners are preparing to open a grocery store where a Citizens Banks branch office had been located until the company closed a year ago. The...
State audit of Binghamton Housing Authority shows issues
The Binghamton Housing Authority was included in a multi-year NYS audit and according to State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli the Authority's board and director did not provide adequate oversight of financial operations.
New York State Free Fishing Day Is Coming Back
Sure, I see the date. The summer of 2022 is now history. For me, it was a great summer, and the weather was almost perfect in my opinion. Summer is my favorite season. The rest, well, I tolerate them as best. But, at least the first half of the fall...
ithaca.com
Lev: Exciting Addition to the Commons
Ithaca is filled to the brim with restaurants. From quiet dinner spots to lively tap rooms, this area now has more restaurants per capita than New York City. In order to stand out in this food-centric crowd, you have to offer something memorable, and that is exactly what Lev Kitchen does.
New owners, new approach at Moosewood Restaurant in Ithaca (Dining Out Review)
Ithaca, N.Y. — Leave it to the Moosewood Restaurant in Ithaca to break convention with its black bean burger ($17), making one that is actually juicy. Crumbly and dry is usually the result when you mash black beans together into a patty and fry it, but not so much here.
whcuradio.com
Cortland has cheapest gas in NY
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The cheapest location for gas in New York is still Cortland. Triple A show Cortland’s average this morning is $3.36, which is 35 cents lower than the state average. Ithaca’s average price is $3.83. Four-dollar gas is still reported in areas of northern...
Vestal American Legion Hall to Be Demolished for New Fire Station
An American Legion clubhouse that opened six decades ago is about to be torn down for construction of a Vestal Fire Department station. Crews from Upstate Companies of Oneonta are doing preparation work for demolition of the two-story cinder block building west of Jensen Road. Hundreds of special events, including...
City of Binghamton Issues Lockdown Warnings to Four Properties
At a press conference on Wednesday, City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced that the City had issued lockdown warning letters to four properties in Binghamton. Under the City's new lockdown law, the letters inform the building owners that their properties have been deemed a public nuisance, and gives them 30 days to submit a corrective action plan before the City files a complaint with the City Court to temporarily close the premises. Anyone using the property following the temporary closing of the premises would be subject to arrest.
8 Impressive Guinness World Records Set In Upstate New York
Remember when you were a kid and couldn't wait to get your hands on the latest Guinness World Records book? You'd pour over it for hours while daydreaming about the world record you would one day set. Millions of people around the world have had the same dream of holding...
Cheapest holiday flights from local airports
NEW YORK (WETM) – It’s the time of year to start thinking about the holidays. Millions of people will be taking to the skies to travel on vacations, to visit family, to just to get away. And if you’re booking a flight, one of your top concerns will be airfares. To create this survey of […]
Horseheads Walmart to lose paper bags next month
The Chemung County store said it will soon stop selling paper bags altogether.
tompkinsweekly.com
Frequent power outages impacting residents more since pandemic hit
Tompkins County is no stranger to power outages, particularly in rural neighborhoods, but prior to the pandemic, most outages were little more than an annoyance. Unless a person depended on power for life-sustaining medical equipment, outages were usually a nuisance that meant having to reset clocks around the house after work or after waking up, but not much else.
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
OCCT temporarily suspends Late Nite
For two weekends straight, Off Campus College Transport’s (OCCT) Late Nite service has been canceled. Late Nite bus routes run to and from campus on Friday and Saturday nights — frequently used by students to return from Downtown Binghamton or the West Side. But on Sept. 9, the first night of the LUMA festival, the service was suspended after students forced open closed doors on an OCCT bus.
