What are the most dangerous intersections in Las Vegas? The reason we bring this is up is because being the first day of fall: Remember to slow down and be a little more careful on the roads, and be a little more careful on the roads, because there tend to be more CAR CRASHES today. The Mike & Carla Morning Show pointed out to those driving to work to be a bit more careful driving to and from work today.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO