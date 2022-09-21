Read full article on original website
More chilly rain forecasted in northern Nevada
More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F and could approach 100 degrees F in...
KRQE News 13
More storms for central and southern New Mexico through weekend
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday morning is mostly quiet, with only a couple of showers ending in Socorro county and the Gila Mountains. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny for the rest of the state, and temperatures will be cooler than yesterday by a few degrees during the morning commute. A few of the valleys in the northern mountains are seeing fog.
KOLO TV Reno
Truckee runner sets record on Mt. Whitney
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee’s Helen Mino Faukner now holds the Fastest Known Time on multiple mountain runs in California, including Mt. Whitney, the tallest mountain in the continental United States. “It feels really good,” said Mino Faukner. “Everyone was so nice on the way up and super encouraging.”...
KOLO TV Reno
Thursday Web Weather
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced a new prescription digital drug discount card for residents of the state. ArrayRx will be available for all Nevada residents free of charge regardless of age or income. BAC Extends Rock &...
kgoradio.com
Fault Line On California Coast Could Trigger Massive Earthquake
Scientists believe a fault line running along the Los Angeles coast could trigger an absolutely massive earthquake one day. A new study says the Palos Verdes fault zone – which runs for 70 miles along L.A. and Orange counties – could potentially trigger a 7.8 magnitude quake. By...
abc10.com
Should Californians be worried after recent earthquakes in other parts of the world?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Sept. 17, a 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit off the east coast of Taiwan. Two days later, the west coast of Mexico was shaken by a 7.6 magnitude quake, followed by a 6.8 earthquake. We're no strangers to earthquakes here in California. We all know about...
As Lake Mead drops, a privately operated intake runs dry — and a bankruptcy ensues￼
This week’s Indy Environment looks at the impacts of a Lake Mead intake going offline and what it means for the end users who rely on it. The post As Lake Mead drops, a privately operated intake runs dry — and a bankruptcy ensues￼ appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
SFGate
Fault along California coast could unleash earthquake on scale of San Andreas, study shows
LOS ANGELES — A fault system running nearly 70 miles along the coast of Los Angeles and Orange counties has the potential to trigger a magnitude 7.8 earthquake, according to a new study that is the latest to highlight the seismic threats facing Southern California. Known as the Palos...
Arizona Weather: Tropical storm Madeline may trigger flash floods
The impending danger of the tropical storm Madeline has already increased moisture in Arizona, and may trigger serious flash floods in the coming days. As it approaches from the western coast of Mexico, it is anticipated that Madeline will clash with the remnants of Tropical Storm Lester - bringing an influx of precipitation to the state.
Watch: Mexico earthquake causes ‘desert tsunami’ in Death Valley
A strong earthquake earlier this week in Mexico triggered four-foot-tall waves in Death Valley's Devil Hole. Measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale, the earthquake was centered about a hundred miles southeast of Guadalajara.
New York in October, now with limited seating! | Reno Memo
Get the Reno Memo in your inbox! Sign up at therenomemo.com. Ah, New York at Halloweentime ... the traditional Pumpkincracker Ballet at the Lincoln Center ... the giant bowl of candy in Rockefeller Plaza, where the mayor himself hands out candy and says things like, "ooh, what are you supposed to be? So scary!" And the weather! Not so hot as to accentuate the sidewalk pee smell, but not so cold as to freeze it into a slipping hazard. ...
963kklz.com
Top 5: Most Dangerous Intersections In Las Vegas
What are the most dangerous intersections in Las Vegas? The reason we bring this is up is because being the first day of fall: Remember to slow down and be a little more careful on the roads, and be a little more careful on the roads, because there tend to be more CAR CRASHES today. The Mike & Carla Morning Show pointed out to those driving to work to be a bit more careful driving to and from work today.
KOLO TV Reno
Street Vibrations return to Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Street Vibrations returns to Northern Nevada Thursday. The free event is happening at The Sands Regency in Reno, as well as in Virginia City and Carson City. There’ll be several different events, including slow bike races, tattoo and beard competitions, and poker runs. Music will also...
Where the Colorado River crisis is hitting home
A reckoning has come for cities and farms in the desert Southwest that were built to rely on the Colorado River.
About half of Colorado under a Flood Watch with soaking rain on the way
Tuesday is the final day to soak warm temperatures before a cold front brings much cooler and wetter weather.The front was in central Wyoming Tuesday morning and based on the speed of the front, it should arrive in the Denver metro area no later than midnight Tuesday night.Before the front arrives, temperatures will reach near 90 degrees again around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Tuesday. It should be the 67th day this year reaching at least 90 degrees in Denver (the third most on record) and the 10th day in September which is unprecedented in Denver's history.After the front...
marketplace.org
Nevada farmers shake up traditional water rights with a new way to fight scarcity
On a hot summer morning in Diamond Valley, Nevada, hay farmer Marty Plaskett stood next to a large rotating sprinkler system at ground level as it watered his green alfalfa field. “This water here is spraying mainly in the crop canopy, so it’s spraying directly to the ground,” said Plaskett,...
Thrillist
Wipe Your Calendar for the Virginia City Outhouse Races
You’re on a trip to the typically sedate Virginia City, a gold rush town which sprung up in Western Nevada thanks to a gigantic discovery of silver–AKA the Comstock Lode. Maybe you’re hoping to visit an abandoned mine, sip a tipple in a haunted pub, clomp down wooden boardwalks flanked by charming 19th century facades, or stop in the Mark Twain museum, housed in the former newspaper office where the writer cut his teeth. Sure, that would be nice.
Las Vegas Boulevard reopen after deadly crash
Following a deadly crash, Las Vegas Boulevard was closed in both directions between Sloan Lane and Range Road.
GV Wire
Many Squaw Valley Residents Are Mad as Hell About Likely Name Change
A crowd of at least 100 people — many of them expressing anger — made their way to the Bear Mountain Library in Squaw Valley on Tuesday evening to discuss legislation that aims to change the town’s name. The meeting was hosted by Fresno County Supervisor Nathan...
kclu.org
It could be a spectacular sight! Launch of massive rocket with secret payload set for Central Coast
The launch of a massive rocket with a secret military payload could create a spectacular sight for people in the Tri-Counties this weekend. The United Launch Alliance has targeted a 2:53 p.m. launch Saturday for a Delta IV Heavy rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base. It's carrying an undisclosed payload for the National Reconnaissance Office.
