ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilmer, TX

Comments / 1

Related
101.5 KNUE

The Most Haunted Camp in Texas May Be Here in Tyler–Surprised?

Have you ever heard that (allegedly) the most haunted camp in Texas may be right here in East Texas--in Tyler, specifically?. I've lived in Tyler since I was a kid. And although I was familiar with Camp Ford, which is located at 6500 US Highway 271, about 0.8 miles outside Loop 323, I'd never heard rumors it was haunted until fairly recently.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

City of Tyler unveils 2 new wrapped traffic boxes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler unveiled two new wrapped traffic boxes as part of their Keep Tyler Beautiful Beauty and the Box program. The initiative was created in 2016 to decorate traffic boxes by using works from local artists. There were 10 boxes when the program started, and now, there are 88 […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas State Fair returns this year

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas State Fair opens their doors on Friday. This event can be fun, but if you’re not prepared it can also be stressful. That’s why it’s important to know key details like parking before you go. Andy Erbaugh with the Tyler Police Department says they are preparing for a […]
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Gilmer, TX
Sports
Tyler, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Tyler, TX
Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Tyler, TX
Lifestyle
City
Tyler, TX
City
Gilmer, TX
Tyler, TX
Entertainment
KLTV

Dollar General pOpshelf coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Described as a “one-stop fresh + fun shop,” a store called pOpshelf is coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village. The store is owned by Dollar General. The store sells normal Dollar General items plus fresh produce and meat, according to its website. The City...
TYLER, TX
knue.com

Watch as This Dude Kills 23 Wild Hogs from a Helicopter in Texas

Wild hogs are a menace to our society. They come onto our property and tear it up or even attack livestock or your pets. In some cases, humans have been attacked and killed by the boars. That's why any way to help exterminate these animals is welcome. That's what makes watching this video so pleasurable for many as this dude kills 23 hogs while flying over them in a helicopter.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Fire destroys Smith County home Friday evening

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fire destroyed a Smith County home Friday evening. The homeowner was not at the residence in the 11000 block of FM 850 when the fire broke out, but his nephew was when he called in the fire at around 6:15 p.m. KLTV is told the fire may have started about 15 minutes prior.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Community plans candle light vigil for Cooper Reid

TYLER, Texas — A candle light vigil for Troup HS junior Cooper Reid will be held Sept. 22 at 7:15 p.m. at the Northpark Medical Plaza parking garage in Tyler. Almost two weeks ago, Reid was hospitalized after suffering a head injury during his homecoming game. Cooper's vigil will...
TYLER, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Scrat from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Scrat — from the SPCA of East Texas. Scrat is a 14-week-old Chihuahua who was surrendered by his owner. He's one of 19 that came in from a local veteran who was trying to do the right thing and help them all but got overwhelmed.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview pedestrian killed, found on roof of vehicle

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Longview Friday morning. According to Robby Cox, Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, the incident happened near the intersection of Neiman Marcus Pkwy and Eastman Road Friday morning. Cox said the man was struck by an SUV. The driver of the SUV did not realize he had hit somebody and kept driving to work. When he got to work, the body of the pedestrian was discovered on the roof of the SUV.
LONGVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spca#East Texas Live
KLTV

1 killed 3 injured in Smith County crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports one woman was killed and three people, one an infant, were injured in a crash Wednesday. Ashlee J. Harwood, 38, of Troup was killed in the crash on TX-110 south of Whitehouse. DPS’ preliminary investigation said Harwood was northbound on Mixon Rd., (CR...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Preparations underway for East Texas State Fair’s 2022 return

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The East Texas State Fair opens Friday for its 106th year, and preparations and crews are getting ready for the big event. Crews are working around the construction for the new W.T. Brookshire Conference Center to bring the same family fun East Texans expect, year after year. For John Sykes, president […]
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KETK / FOX51 News

Jacksonville historical marker to be revealed

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A historical marker to honor Jacksonville’s 150-year anniversary is set to be revealed at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. According to a post from the Heritage Center of Cherokee County, the ceremony to reveal the marker will be held at Hazel Tilton Park. Texas State Senator Robert Nichols is scheduled […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
txktoday.com

Multi-Jurisdiction Police Chase Ends on Lake Drive in Texarkana

On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Atlanta Police Department Dispatch received a call concerning a reckless driver on East Main Street with the caller reporting that the vehicle was making multiple U-turns in the roadway and then sitting in the roadway with the hazard lights flashing. The caller reported that this had been happening for several minutes prior to reporting it to the police.
ATLANTA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy