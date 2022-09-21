Read full article on original website
City of Tyler to be featured at State Fair of Texas on Sept. 30
DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – On the day that the East Texas State Fair kicks off, Visit Tyler has announced that the city will be featured at the State Fair on Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit Tyler staff will be highlighting the events and attractions that make the community special as a […]
The Most Haunted Camp in Texas May Be Here in Tyler–Surprised?
Have you ever heard that (allegedly) the most haunted camp in Texas may be right here in East Texas--in Tyler, specifically?. I've lived in Tyler since I was a kid. And although I was familiar with Camp Ford, which is located at 6500 US Highway 271, about 0.8 miles outside Loop 323, I'd never heard rumors it was haunted until fairly recently.
City of Tyler unveils 2 new wrapped traffic boxes
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler unveiled two new wrapped traffic boxes as part of their Keep Tyler Beautiful Beauty and the Box program. The initiative was created in 2016 to decorate traffic boxes by using works from local artists. There were 10 boxes when the program started, and now, there are 88 […]
East Texas State Fair returns this year
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas State Fair opens their doors on Friday. This event can be fun, but if you’re not prepared it can also be stressful. That’s why it’s important to know key details like parking before you go. Andy Erbaugh with the Tyler Police Department says they are preparing for a […]
Dollar General pOpshelf coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Described as a “one-stop fresh + fun shop,” a store called pOpshelf is coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village. The store is owned by Dollar General. The store sells normal Dollar General items plus fresh produce and meat, according to its website. The City...
Watch as This Dude Kills 23 Wild Hogs from a Helicopter in Texas
Wild hogs are a menace to our society. They come onto our property and tear it up or even attack livestock or your pets. In some cases, humans have been attacked and killed by the boars. That's why any way to help exterminate these animals is welcome. That's what makes watching this video so pleasurable for many as this dude kills 23 hogs while flying over them in a helicopter.
Fire destroys Smith County home Friday evening
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fire destroyed a Smith County home Friday evening. The homeowner was not at the residence in the 11000 block of FM 850 when the fire broke out, but his nephew was when he called in the fire at around 6:15 p.m. KLTV is told the fire may have started about 15 minutes prior.
Community plans candle light vigil for Cooper Reid
TYLER, Texas — A candle light vigil for Troup HS junior Cooper Reid will be held Sept. 22 at 7:15 p.m. at the Northpark Medical Plaza parking garage in Tyler. Almost two weeks ago, Reid was hospitalized after suffering a head injury during his homecoming game. Cooper's vigil will...
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Scrat from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Scrat — from the SPCA of East Texas. Scrat is a 14-week-old Chihuahua who was surrendered by his owner. He's one of 19 that came in from a local veteran who was trying to do the right thing and help them all but got overwhelmed.
Longview pedestrian killed, found on roof of vehicle
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Longview Friday morning. According to Robby Cox, Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, the incident happened near the intersection of Neiman Marcus Pkwy and Eastman Road Friday morning. Cox said the man was struck by an SUV. The driver of the SUV did not realize he had hit somebody and kept driving to work. When he got to work, the body of the pedestrian was discovered on the roof of the SUV.
1 dead, 3 injured after Whitehouse area crash on Highway 110 at Mixon Road
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman is dead and three were injured, including a baby, after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 110 at Mixon Road near Whitehouse. According to DPS, a 2004 Jaguar was traveling north on Mixon Road on Wednesday night when the driver “disregarded a stop sign” and was struck by […]
Prayer vigil held for Cooper Reid, family says prayers are working
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texans are sending prayers and showing their support for Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player recovering at a Tyler hospital from a brain injury he suffered at a game. A candlelight vigil was held at the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances NorthPark Medical Center Thursday night. People gathered in […]
Kilgore, TX Police Looking for Suspect But the Comments are Hilarious
Recently the Kilgore, Texas Police Department shared a post regarding an alleged fraud that took place at Brookshire's. Take a look at the photo (if you can.) But don't miss the comments--they're hilarious. And the comments aren't hilarious because anyone is laughing at the suspect. They're laughing at the absurdly...
1 killed 3 injured in Smith County crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports one woman was killed and three people, one an infant, were injured in a crash Wednesday. Ashlee J. Harwood, 38, of Troup was killed in the crash on TX-110 south of Whitehouse. DPS’ preliminary investigation said Harwood was northbound on Mixon Rd., (CR...
Motorcyclist dead after truck hits him on Highway 64 outside Tyler
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) A Tyler man is dead, and a woman taken to the hospital following a Wednesday evening wreck on State Highway 64, just outside of Tyler. According to a DPS preliminary investigation, Phyllis Purvis, 59, of Tyler, was traveling north on County Road 210 and stopped at the intersection of HWY 64. […]
Preparations underway for East Texas State Fair’s 2022 return
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The East Texas State Fair opens Friday for its 106th year, and preparations and crews are getting ready for the big event. Crews are working around the construction for the new W.T. Brookshire Conference Center to bring the same family fun East Texans expect, year after year. For John Sykes, president […]
Texas High opens district season with a 56-31 win against Hallsville
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) — The Texas High Tigers are now 3-1 after their Friday night win against the Hallsville Bobcats. The final score was: 56-31. Next week, Hallsville will play at home against Marshall and the Tigers will play on the road against Mount Pleasant.
A free medical clinic opened in rural East Texas. Thousands poured in for help.
TEXAS TRIBUNE – Juanita Franklin was driving through the East Texas town of Gun Barrel City a couple of years ago when she saw a new sign down the road from the Christian Life Center food pantry where she volunteers. It promised something she desperately needed: “Healthcare Access for All!” Franklin, whose left leg is […]
Jacksonville historical marker to be revealed
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A historical marker to honor Jacksonville’s 150-year anniversary is set to be revealed at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. According to a post from the Heritage Center of Cherokee County, the ceremony to reveal the marker will be held at Hazel Tilton Park. Texas State Senator Robert Nichols is scheduled […]
Multi-Jurisdiction Police Chase Ends on Lake Drive in Texarkana
On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Atlanta Police Department Dispatch received a call concerning a reckless driver on East Main Street with the caller reporting that the vehicle was making multiple U-turns in the roadway and then sitting in the roadway with the hazard lights flashing. The caller reported that this had been happening for several minutes prior to reporting it to the police.
