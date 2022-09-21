ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Do you recognize this masked suspect? Abilene Crime Stoppers needs help identifying robbery suspect in clown mask

By Karley Cross
 2 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) needs your help in identifying a robbery suspect in a clown mask.

In a Facebook video posted by APD Wednesday, it shows the suspect in a clown mask, black and white hoodie and sweats set, red sneakers and blue gloves walking through the doors of a convenience store in the 5100 block of Highway 277.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BcLPR_0i4i91l000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LoNE4_0i4i91l000

In the video, the suspect shows a weapon to the store’s clerk and demands cash.

If you think you may know who this suspect is, call Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325) 676-8477. You may remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

