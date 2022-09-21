Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
See the former jobs of the governor of Virginia
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Virginia using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Inside Nova
Virginia partners with National Child ID Program
(The Center Square) – Virginia is joining a partnership with the National Child ID Program, which is meant to enhance safety for children by providing them with ID kits, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced. The attorney general’s office teamed with former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer to announce...
Inside Nova
These 10 Virginia donors gave over $21.3 million
In Virginia politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $54.2 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2022, and June 30, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $21.3 million, or 39 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Virginia state-level candidates...
Inside Nova
‘Familial’ human trafficking on the rise across region
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares joined Prince William County police leadership and others Sept. 13 in hopes of raising awareness of and increasing urgency around the issue of human trafficking locally. It was the third of Miyares’ roundtables on the issue: He previously held similar events in southwest Virginia and...
Inside Nova
InFive: Stratford closing, a ballet for Halloween and another breezy day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Over 100 Stratford University students packed the school’s Alexandria campus Monday afternoon, looking for answers about their future after the for-profit college announced Friday that it would be closing all three of its local campuses by the end of the week.
Inside Nova
WV governor speaks against Amendment 2 machinery tax cut
(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice spoke against a proposed tax cut for certain business items and argued lawmakers should instead focus on ending the state income tax in a news conference late Monday afternoon. “It’s a big time mistake … that you’ll absolutely regret forevermore,”...
Inside Nova
Kerr: 7th District race is a new ballgame
How did over 200,000 residents of Prince William County, and several hundred thousand more in Stafford County and points farther south and west, end up in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District?. It’s also fair to ask, “How many of these voters even know that they’re in a new district?” And,...
Inside Nova
InFive: Special ed hamstringed, GMU birthday and a breezy day ahead
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. While parents praise educators, the Prince William County school division is facing challenges hiring special education teachers. 4. GMU birthday. Local leaders and alumni recently reflected on George Mason University's vast growth as the school celebrates its 50th year. 3....
Inside Nova
Fairfax urban search and rescue team deployed to Florida ahead of Ian
Members of Virginia Task Force 1, Fairfax County’s international urban-search-and-rescue team, have been deployed to Florida ahead of what is now Tropical Storm Ian. In partnership with FEMA, a 45-person task force from Fairfax will head to Florida along with two other FEMA teams. Ian is forecast to approach...
Inside Nova
Early voting for November election begins in Virginia
(The Center Square) – With Congressional elections about a month and a half away, Virginians who want to cast their ballots early can begin doing so. Registered voters can cast their early ballots in person at the general registrar’s office for the jurisdiction in which they are registered, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Elections. Some jurisdictions also offer satellite locations for early voting in addition to offering them at the general registrar’s office.
Inside Nova
Pedestrian dies after being struck twice on Sudley Road
A Manassas man has died after being struck by two cars on Sudley Road in the Manassas area Friday night. The incident happened just after 9:45 p.m. when a pedestrian, who was not in a crosswalk, attempted to cross Sudley near Stream Walk Lane and was hit by a 2020 Ford Escape was traveling southbound on Sudley, said Prince William police Officer Wade Dickinson.
