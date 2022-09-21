ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Report: Bruins sign veteran defenseman to PTO contract

The Boston Bruins had room to invite one more player to 2022 training camp, and it appears they're doing so. The Bruins are adding veteran defenseman Anton Stralman on a professional tryout contract, or PTO, 98.5 The Sports Hub's Ty Anderson reported Thursday. PTOs aren't standard NHL contracts, but allow...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Sweeney’s Tenure as Bruins GM Could Hinge on Pastrnak Deal

During his time as Boston Bruins general manager (GM), Don Sweeney has had his moments of success, while also having his moments of failure. There really has been no in-between. While there has been both success and failures, the former Bruins’ defensemen faces arguably his biggest challenge during his eight...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

4 burning training camp questions for the Bruins

Another pivotal season for an aging Boston Bruins core awaits, this time under a new bench boss. Former Dallas Stars head coach Jim Montgomery takes over at the helm after serving as an assistant coach in St. Louis during the 2022-23 campaign. Pavel Zacha arrives from New Jersey hoping to fulfill his potential and crack Boston’s top-six come opening night.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Bruins training camp: Four young players who could make the NHL roster

The Boston Bruins need to do a better job drafting younger players, developing them and giving them a real opportunity to showcase their talents at the NHL level. A failure in recent years to accomplish these objectives has forced the team to plug roster holes, especially in the bottom-six, via free agency and the trade market. That's not sustainable.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Boston, MA
City
Florida, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Enes Kanter celebrates Ime Udoka news

Ime Udoka is facing potentially serious discipline from the Boston Celtics, and there is one person celebrating that fact: Enes Kanter. Kanter sent a tweet on Thursday morning after learning of the Udoka situation. The Celtics head coach is facing discipline for violating the franchise’s code of conduct with an improper work relationship.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy