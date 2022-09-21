ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

American Songwriter

5 of the Most Unforgettable Beatles Live Performances

What would music be without the Beatles? It’s a question we certainly don’t enjoy pondering because the legacy the Beatles created in just 10 years is nothing short of astronomical. It is interesting, though, that their success was created in a relatively short period of time, and their years spent performing live were even shorter. As one of the bands that rarely played live after finding their audience, each performance carries weight.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of Wayne Newton’s German-Inspired Hit “Danke Schoen”

German big band leader, multi-instrumentalist, music producer, arranger, Bert Kaempfert composed the music for a number of well-known songs, including “Strangers in the Night,” and “Moon Over Naples,” and “Danke Schoen,” the latter he originally recorded as an instrumental in 1959 and later released, with lyrics by Kurt Schwaback and Milt Gaber under the title “Candlelight Cafe” for his album Living It Up! In 1962.
MUSIC
Variety

Sony Pictures Classics Presidents Michael Barker, Tom Bernard Confident in Theatrical But Blast Exhibitors for Not Expanding Internet Business

Sony Pictures Classics presidents Michael Barker and Tom Bernard offered sound advice to U.S. theater chains, while explaining the reasons behind their continued success, during a discussion at the Zurich Film Festival on Saturday about their colorful and storied partnership that has spanned more than four decades. Zurich is honoring the duo for their services to film culture with its Game Changer Award on Sunday.   Speaking to Roeg Sutherland, co-CEO of CAA Media Finance, at the festival’s Zurich Summit industry event, Barker and Bernard took an engaging and humorous trip down memory lane, from first working together at United Artists Classics...
BUSINESS
The Week

The rise and fall of Phantom of the Opera

After 35 years and more than 13,000 performances, The Phantom of the Opera will close next February as the longest-running show in Broadway history. Here's everything you need to know:. What is 'The Phantom of the Opera' about?. The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical — based on Gaston Leroux's 1910 novel...
THEATER & DANCE
NME

David Bowie honoured with stone on Camden’s Music Walk Of Fame

David Bowie was honoured with a stone on Camden’s Music Walk Of Fame yesterday (September 22) – see footage and reaction below. The ceremony, originally set for September 15 before being delayed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, saw Bowie’s friends and collaborators unveil the stone and celebrate his life and legacy.
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

Philharmonia Orchestra names pop singer as its artist in residence

Message from one of London’s most refined orchestras:. We are happy to announce Artist, Songwriter and Producer Love Ssega as our Artist in Residence 2022/23. Love Ssega is a founding songwriter and lead vocalist of Grammy Award-winning Clean Bandit. London-born Love Ssega has built a varied career collaborating across...
MUSIC
operawire.com

Marjan’s Musical Soirees Spotlights Tenor Jan Kiepura

The Marjan’s Musical Soirees podcast released a new episode focusing on the Polish tenor Jan Kiepura (1902-66). The podcast features the late tenor’s son, pianist Marjan Kiepura, and is hosted by Jane Knox-Kiepura. The duo will recount Kiepura’s opera career in this episode. Kiepura was one of...
MUSIC
TheWrap

‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno': Disney and Deaf West Theatre Partner for Sign Language Rendition of the ‘Encanto’ Hit (Video)

Disney and Deaf West Theatre celebrated International Day of Sign Languages with a new music video for “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the hit track from “Encanto.”. Featuring both American Sign Language (ASL) and Colombian Sign Language (LSC, Lengua de Señas Colombiana), the video plays the scene from the film next to an all-Deaf Colombian and Latinx cast of translators. The cast consists of Nataly Barahona as Pepa, Andres Otalora as Felix, Donna Valverde as Mirabel and Abuela, Jasmine Garcia as Isabela, Joseph Rocha as Camilo and Andrea Rodriguez as Dolores.
MOVIES
Variety

Jon Batiste Funks Up Carnegie Hall With Debut of His Grand ‘American Symphony’: Concert Review

What does one do for an encore after winning five honors at the 64th Grammys (including album of the year for “We Are“), an Oscar for best original score (for co-composing Disney-Pixar’s “Soul”) and leaving the bandleader gig at a top-rated talk show (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”)? If you’re protean pianist and megawatt personality Jon Batiste, you write a symphony — an ”American Symphony” no less, its title raising the stakes on the grandeur of the piece that premiered at Carnegie Hall Thursday night. “If (the) symphony orchestra was invented in the 21st Century, what music would they play?” asked Batiste in...
MUSIC

