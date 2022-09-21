Read full article on original website
The Phantom of the Opera, the longest-running show in Broadway history, will be closing after more than 35 years on the Great White Way. Producers announced this week that the final performance will be February 18, 2023, shortly after its 35th anniversary in New York. It will have completed 13,925 performances by that date.
AWARD-WINNING actor and singer Marva Hicks has tragically passed away at just 47, her family has announced. The Broadway star, who was known for stage performances in The Lion King and Motown, died in New York City on Saturday. A statement announcing her death says that Hicks, born in Virginia,...
Queen embers Freddie Mercury, Brian May, John Deacon, and Roger Taylor are more than just rock stars, they're all highly educated and trained in other impressive professions and fields.
It’s the middle of the century: Walt Disney has just released Cinderella, millions of people watched Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, and the U.S. Supreme court ruled on the landmark case Brown v. Board of Education. But what of the music world? Where was it heading? We’re glad you asked.
What would music be without the Beatles? It’s a question we certainly don’t enjoy pondering because the legacy the Beatles created in just 10 years is nothing short of astronomical. It is interesting, though, that their success was created in a relatively short period of time, and their years spent performing live were even shorter. As one of the bands that rarely played live after finding their audience, each performance carries weight.
German big band leader, multi-instrumentalist, music producer, arranger, Bert Kaempfert composed the music for a number of well-known songs, including “Strangers in the Night,” and “Moon Over Naples,” and “Danke Schoen,” the latter he originally recorded as an instrumental in 1959 and later released, with lyrics by Kurt Schwaback and Milt Gaber under the title “Candlelight Cafe” for his album Living It Up! In 1962.
Sony Pictures Classics Presidents Michael Barker, Tom Bernard Confident in Theatrical But Blast Exhibitors for Not Expanding Internet Business
Sony Pictures Classics presidents Michael Barker and Tom Bernard offered sound advice to U.S. theater chains, while explaining the reasons behind their continued success, during a discussion at the Zurich Film Festival on Saturday about their colorful and storied partnership that has spanned more than four decades. Zurich is honoring the duo for their services to film culture with its Game Changer Award on Sunday. Speaking to Roeg Sutherland, co-CEO of CAA Media Finance, at the festival’s Zurich Summit industry event, Barker and Bernard took an engaging and humorous trip down memory lane, from first working together at United Artists Classics...
Check out all of the songs available to toot along with in Holy Wow's fun trombone rhythm game Trombone Champ.
Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band had only played nine gigs before COVID-19 put the musicians on pause. Now, months later, the group is back on tour with a brand new EP and skills from an unexpected hobby learned while quarantining. "You play it safe because then you're keeping other...
Sorry, pumpkin spice lattes, but the real sign of fall is the orange Spirit Halloween sign being hung up.
After 35 years and more than 13,000 performances, The Phantom of the Opera will close next February as the longest-running show in Broadway history. Here's everything you need to know:. What is 'The Phantom of the Opera' about?. The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical — based on Gaston Leroux's 1910 novel...
Meet the Musician Who Makes Disney+'s Mija a Refreshing New Immigrant Story
With 'Mija,' director Isabel Castro showcases joy: What futures can the children of immigrants create for themselves and their families?
David Bowie was honoured with a stone on Camden’s Music Walk Of Fame yesterday (September 22) – see footage and reaction below. The ceremony, originally set for September 15 before being delayed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, saw Bowie’s friends and collaborators unveil the stone and celebrate his life and legacy.
Message from one of London’s most refined orchestras:. We are happy to announce Artist, Songwriter and Producer Love Ssega as our Artist in Residence 2022/23. Love Ssega is a founding songwriter and lead vocalist of Grammy Award-winning Clean Bandit. London-born Love Ssega has built a varied career collaborating across...
The Marjan’s Musical Soirees podcast released a new episode focusing on the Polish tenor Jan Kiepura (1902-66). The podcast features the late tenor’s son, pianist Marjan Kiepura, and is hosted by Jane Knox-Kiepura. The duo will recount Kiepura’s opera career in this episode. Kiepura was one of...
Disney and Deaf West Theatre celebrated International Day of Sign Languages with a new music video for “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the hit track from “Encanto.”. Featuring both American Sign Language (ASL) and Colombian Sign Language (LSC, Lengua de Señas Colombiana), the video plays the scene from the film next to an all-Deaf Colombian and Latinx cast of translators. The cast consists of Nataly Barahona as Pepa, Andres Otalora as Felix, Donna Valverde as Mirabel and Abuela, Jasmine Garcia as Isabela, Joseph Rocha as Camilo and Andrea Rodriguez as Dolores.
"The Phantom of the Opera," the longest-running show in Broadway history, is closing after 35 years, TODAY has confirmed. The legendary show will celebrate its 35th anniversary in January, and then say goodbye to audience in a final performance on Feb. 18 at Broadway’s Majestic Theatre, the show’s spokesperson told TODAY.
American Idol Season 7 runner-up David Archuleta has released a fun new music video for his song “Faith in Me.” The clip features plenty of dancing, as well as a few winky references to iconic ’80s movies. David Archuleta Releases “Faith in Me” Music Video.
Willie Shaw's "Moonlight Memories" is a patient love song that introduces the California-born singer as a compelling vocalist to watch in 2022 and 2023. The pop-friendly track describes two lovers falling for each other, with intentional stops and starts building anticipation. Along with Jim Beavers, Shaw wrote a truly fresh...
What does one do for an encore after winning five honors at the 64th Grammys (including album of the year for “We Are“), an Oscar for best original score (for co-composing Disney-Pixar’s “Soul”) and leaving the bandleader gig at a top-rated talk show (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”)? If you’re protean pianist and megawatt personality Jon Batiste, you write a symphony — an ”American Symphony” no less, its title raising the stakes on the grandeur of the piece that premiered at Carnegie Hall Thursday night. “If (the) symphony orchestra was invented in the 21st Century, what music would they play?” asked Batiste in...
