Titusville Herald

Judge: Maryland can start counting mail-in ballots earlier

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland judge granted an emergency petition on Friday filed by the Maryland State Board of Elections to enable the counting of mail-in ballots earlier than they were during the state's July primary. Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge James Bonifant granted the petition, which will...
Titusville Herald

Huge surplus leaves Georgia with $6.6B in cash to spend

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia ran a surplus of more than $6 billion in the budget year that ended June 30, meaning the state's next governor and lawmakers could spend or give back billions. The State Accounting Office, in a Friday report, said Georgia ran a $6.37 billion surplus even...
Titusville Herald

Doctor admits to fraud involving more than 2,000 patients

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A doctor admitted in federal court on Wednesday that he certified products and tests for thousands of Medicare and Medicaid patients in Missouri whom he never met. Oluwatobi Alabi Yerokun, 36, of Washington D.C., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to make false...
