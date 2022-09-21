Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Titusville Herald
Reno City Council sees 2nd councilmember resignation
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Reno city councilmember has resigned, making it the council's second departure in a month. The Reno Gazette-Journal reports Oscar Delgado handed in his resignation Friday. This comes after Neoma Jardon resigned in August. In a statement released by the city, Delgado said it was...
Titusville Herald
Huge surplus leaves Georgia with $6.6B in cash to spend
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia ran a surplus of more than $6 billion in the budget year that ended June 30, meaning the state's next governor and lawmakers could spend or give back billions. The State Accounting Office, in a Friday report, said Georgia ran a $6.37 billion surplus even...
Titusville Herald
Judge: Maryland can start counting mail-in ballots earlier
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland judge granted an emergency petition on Friday filed by the Maryland State Board of Elections to enable the counting of mail-in ballots earlier than they were during the state's July primary. Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge James Bonifant granted the petition, which will...
Titusville Herald
Missouri judge weighing lawsuits over photo ID law
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Attorneys argued in court Friday over two lawsuits challenging a new Missouri law on voter photo identification and civic engagement rules. The hearing over how and whether the lawsuits should proceed was held before a judge in Cole County. The lawsuits, filed by the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Titusville Herald
Doctor admits to fraud involving more than 2,000 patients
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A doctor admitted in federal court on Wednesday that he certified products and tests for thousands of Medicare and Medicaid patients in Missouri whom he never met. Oluwatobi Alabi Yerokun, 36, of Washington D.C., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to make false...
Comments / 0