Brooklyn Center nonprofit CEAP marked its 50-year anniversary on Wednesday with volunteers sorting produce for Farm Fresh Fest. The nonprofit delivers more than 1.5 million pounds of food to the community each year. Back in 1972, they delivered 20,000 pounds of food to the community. They also deliver food for Meals on Wheels on 28 different routes daily as well as offer clothing, housing and other services for people in need.

BROOKLYN CENTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO