Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ccxmedia.org
Armstrong Girls Tennis Edges Osseo 4-3
The Armstrong girls’ tennis team defeated Osseo 4-3 Thursday in a Northwest Suburban Conference match. The Falcons won all four singles matches (Peyton Erickson, Arianna Sheppard, Camille Lebreton, and Liana Gonzaga) while the Orioles won all three doubles matches (Tessa Strand/Maya Strommen, Kyra Nelson/Sara Mertens, and Rachel Schmidt/Isabelle Biehn).
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Boys Soccer Piling Up Wins
The Maple Grove boys soccer team is piling up wins this season. The Crimson enters the weekend with a 9-1 record. They also have outscored opponents 51-11 so far. They bounced back from their lone loss, a 2-0 defeat against rival Osseo early in the season, in strong fashion. Fifth-ranked...
ccxmedia.org
Wayzata Volleyball Sweeps STMA
The Wayzata volleyball team improved to 11-1 on the season with a three-set sweep of St. Michael-Albertville Wednesday. The Trojans beat the Knights 25-10, 25-21, and 25-17. Wayzata, ranked second in the state in Class 4A, plays at fifth-ranked Champlin Park in the Trojans’ next match September 28th. Jason...
ccxmedia.org
Totino-Grace’s Taison Chatman Commits to Ohio State
Totino-Grace High School senior Taison Chatman is headed to Ohio State University for college basketball. The 6’4″ guard, a top 50 recruit nationally, announced his choice on 247Sports Tuesday night. Chatman’s other finalist schools were Minnesota, Kansas, Virginia and Xavier. Chatman averaged 14 points, five rebounds and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ccxmedia.org
Prost! Breweries Around Northwest Suburbs Celebrate Oktoberfest
This weekend and next around the northwest suburbs, you’ll see plenty of people dressed in dirndls and lederhosen. Oktoberfest celebrations are taking place at local breweries, including Luce Line Brewing Co. in Plymouth and Under Pressure Brewing Co. in Golden Valley. Luce Line Brewing Co. will release two specialty...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Woman’s Coyote Scare Attracts Questions
For 22 years, Loreese Brandt has lived in a quiet Brooklyn Park neighborhood about two miles west of the Mississippi River. “We kind of look out for each other for the most part,” Brandt said. “So it’s a good area.”. “I knew it was a deer, but...
ccxmedia.org
NHCC Students Help Get Sidewalk for Busy Brooklyn Park Street
North Hennepin Community College students, Brooklyn Park city leaders, and Hennepin County officials are teaming up to increase pedestrian safety near the school. West Broadway Avenue and 85th is a busy area. Former student Jaimee Coleman says cars and trucks zoom by constantly. “This is one of the busiest streets...
ccxmedia.org
Mother of Barway Collins Gives Approval for Statue in Crystal
The city of Crystal is honoring the life of a little boy who died tragically. On March 18, 2015, 10-year-old Barway Collins was murdered by his father, Pierre Collins. Collins disappeared after getting off the school bus outside the apartment he shared with his father in Crystal. After weeks of searching, his body was found in the Mississippi River wrapped in duct tape.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ccxmedia.org
Trick or Trot Halloween Event
Get ready for this spooky (not scary) Halloween event that is sure to be a blast!. Activities will include trick or treating along a lighted trail, face painting, pumpkin decorating, DJ music, costume contest, scavenger hunt, carnival games and hot beverages. Participants should wear tennis shoes along with their Halloween...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Nonprofit CEAP Celebrates 50
Brooklyn Center nonprofit CEAP marked its 50-year anniversary on Wednesday with volunteers sorting produce for Farm Fresh Fest. The nonprofit delivers more than 1.5 million pounds of food to the community each year. Back in 1972, they delivered 20,000 pounds of food to the community. They also deliver food for Meals on Wheels on 28 different routes daily as well as offer clothing, housing and other services for people in need.
ccxmedia.org
City of Maple Grove Report – September 21, 2022
A recap of the September 19, 2022 Maple Grove City Council meeting and a look at news and happening from around the city. Find out more about city news and happenings at https://maplegrovemn.gov.
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth Police Seek Answers in Unsolved Bicyclist Hit-and-Run
Every day, cars zoom through the intersection of Rockford Road and Vicksburg Lane in Plymouth. But there’s one car that drove through this area on Sept. 25, 2021, that police are desperately trying to find. “Our main goal is to just get to the bottom of what happened that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ccxmedia.org
Golden Valley Approves Preliminary 11.3% Tax Levy Hike
It’s budget time for local cities, which must set preliminary tax levies. Golden Valley is among them, with the city council this week reviewing a proposed 11.3 percent tax levy hike. The increase in the total tax levy was approved by a 4-to-1 vote. The city council can still...
ccxmedia.org
Early Voting Begins, High Numbers Expected
Early voting began on Friday and numbers have been trending up. Plymouth City Clerk Jodi Gallup reminds people that if you wait until Nov. 8 to vote, make sure to double check your polling location, particularly residents in northwest Plymouth. “Many residents have changed polling locations due to district lines...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Mayoral Candidates Address Crime in Forum
Candidates for Brooklyn Park Mayor Speak on Range of Issues. At a forum this week hosted by the League of Women Voters, candidates for Brooklyn Park mayor addressed a range of topics, from crime and youth involvement to how they view what sets each of them apart. Candidate Hollies Winston...
ccxmedia.org
New Crystal Police Station Nears Completion
After more than a year of construction, a new era is set to begin for the Crystal Police Department. “Well this has been years coming, and we’re really appreciative to a city that supports us and a city council and city staff that helped make this happen,” said Deputy Chief Brian Hubbard of the Crystal Police Department.
Comments / 0