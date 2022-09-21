ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgartown, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vineyardgazette.com

39 Sarita Walker Road, West Tisbury, 02575

Enjoy the casual elegance of this beautifully maintained 1830’s farmhouse with quality workmanship and thoughtful detailing throughout. The farmhouse had a complete frame-off restoration in the mid-90s to offer modernized living. Situated on 3 acres, this four-bedroom home, two-bedroom guest house with oversized two-bay garage offers the utmost in privacy. The property features sweeping meadow views, a generous yard, lovely cultivated gardens and native landscape. Deeded access to Watcha Pond, a pristine fresh water pond on the south shore, rounds out this distinctive offering of rural up-island living with easy access to down-island amenities. This unique property also comes with solar panels and a generator. *Note: Option to purchase this home turn-key with furnishings. Please inquire.
WEST TISBURY, MA
vineyardgazette.com

MVC Closes Meshacket Commons Hearing

A planned 40-unit affordable housing development in Edgartown moved closer to approval Thursday night as the Martha’s Vineyard Commission closed its public hearing on the project as a development of regional impact (DRI), leaving the written record open until 5 p.m. Oct. 6. With 78 bedrooms in all, Meshacket...
EDGARTOWN, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Extend the Lease

I am a full-time resident of Chilmark and was dismayed to read the Letter to the Editor by Eric Glasgow, Lack of Trust, in the Sept. 16, 2022 issue of the Vineyard Gazette. I admit that I don’t know the full details of why the Trustees of Reservations (TTOR) decided not to put forth or consider any proposals about a lease extension or the future stewardship of the Glasgows’ Grey Barn and Farm at their recent board meeting.
CHILMARK, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Memorial Park

From the Sept. 26, 1924 edition of the Vineyard Gazette:. In the wee sma’ hours of Tuesday morning — when everyone should have been sound asleep, later developments proving, however, that everyone wasn’t; to be exact, 1:20 a.m. — half of Edgartown’s population were shaken rudely from their slumbers (some, perchance, from somnambulistic tendencies) by a mighty roar, which to the startled townsfolk, busily rubbing their half-opened eyes, might have been anything from an earthquake to the crack of doom.
EDGARTOWN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Bluffs, MA
City
Edgartown, MA
City
Vineyard Haven, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
City
West Tisbury, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Chilmark to Vote on Money for Menemsha Dock Upgrade

Chilmark voters head to a special town meeting on Monday, Sept. 26 to vote on a proposed dock upgrade in Menemsha. The project would raise the dock and improve its construction, strengthening its resilience against rising sea levels. Voters will be asked to approve a $44,000 appropriation from the town’s...
CHILMARK, MA
FUN 107

Fall River’s Al Mac’s Diner Owner Eyes Former Shawmut Diner

There is a small glimmer of hope that New Bedford's former Shawmut Diner could rise like a phoenix from the ashes and serve hungry patrons again. The famed diner closed in 2014 after 51 years in business on Shawmut Avenue at Hathaway Road. Owners Phil and Celeste Paleologos donated it to the Bristol County Jail and House of Correction as a training facility for rehabilitating inmates.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Finally Underway

It’s about time the southbound migrant songbirds showed up! In past years, Labor Day weekend really kicked off the migration but it did not do that this year. Why? Was it climate change and global weirdness, or the major drought? Who knows. But migration is finally underway. Allan Keith...
EDGARTOWN, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John J. Gallagher
capecod.com

Man seriously injured in fall from deck in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 8 feet from a deck in Falmouth. It happened on Wedgewood Drive shortly after noon Thursday. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News...
FALMOUTH, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Chilmark Town Column: Sept. 23

For the first time since May, I took a day off and popped off-Island to celebrate my mom’s eighty-fourth. We didn’t do anything super exciting but had some epic pizza for dinner — her request — and talked a lot about genealogy and got her some new glasses. My dad and I strolled around Wilson Farms in Lexington which, of course, prompted conversation about baking pies. Apple is my favorite.
CHILMARK, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Edgartown Town Column: Sept. 23

This is the time of year when you dress in layers. It is cold in the morning, hot mid-day and then back to cold or cool. I am just happy that the really hot weather has left. Happy Birthday to all who celebrated their day this past week. Big balloons go out to Adelaide Metters who celebrated on Sept. 17; Xeandre Miller and Cole Reed on Sept. 18; Jaydon Fuller and Luiz Lacerda on Sept. 19; Christopher Cardoza on Sept. 20; and to Kaio Santos Rodrigues, who celebrates his day on Sept. 23.
EDGARTOWN, MA
capecod.com

Bicyclist critically injured in Brewster

BREWSTER – A person was critically injured in a bicycle accident in Brewster around 7:30 PM Friday. The incident happened on Main Street (Route 6A) by the Ocean’s Edge complex. MedFlight was not immediately available so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Brewster Police are investigating the incident.
BREWSTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Week Ending#Business Industry#Linus Business#Edgartown Escape Llc#Vasiliadis Realty Trust#Trs#Lagoon House Realty Trust
capecodwave.com

Martha’s Vineyard, Political Symbol – An Essay

CAPE COD – This time, a spotlight shone on this region because the governor of Florida used his state’s money to fly asylum-seeking migrants from Venezuela, who were in Texas, to Martha’s Vineyard. It is as bizarre as it sounds. “Literally, none of this makes sense,” said...
NANTUCKET, MA
FUN 107

SouthCoast Spider-Man Spotted in Acushnet and New Bedford

The SouthCoast may have its very own superhero roaming around, as Spider-Man was spotted today in Acushnet and New Bedford. At about 2:48 p.m., I received a message from my friend Stephanie Burke with a photo she had received of someone dressed as Spider-Man sitting atop the gates that serve as the entrance to Acushnet Cemetery.
ACUSHNET, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Under the Radar at Katama Airfield

Katama Airport general manager Alyssa Fitzpatrick didn’t anticipate learning to fly when she started working for Mike Creato, the Island’s biplane specialist, 20 years ago. But that’s the thing about the aviation bug — it bites hard and without warning. “I might as well take a...
EDGARTOWN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
1420 WBSM

This New Bedford Road Will Be Completely Closed Over the Weekend

NEW BEDFORD — MassDOT on Wednesday announced road works this week including a 24-hour complete closure of Samuel Barnet Boulevard in the city's industrial park. The state transportation agency said Samuel Barnet Boulevard will be completely closed to most traffic for work at the railroad crossing starting from noon on Saturday, Sept. 24 until noon on Sunday, Sept. 25.
DARTMOUTH, MA
NECN

Man Stabbed to Death in Falmouth

A man was fatally stabbed on Cape Cod Thursday evening, authorities said. Police in Falmouth, Massachusetts, responded to a Davisville Road home just before 6:30 p.m. after a disturbance was reported outside. They found 41-year-old Douglas Rose outside suffering from stab wounds, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office.
FALMOUTH, MA
94.3 Lite FM

There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain

Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
SWANSEA, MA
FUN 107

Market Basket Ranked No. 1 in America for Inflation-Busting

The results of a new national survey this week have revealed that a New Bedford and Fall River favorite is leading the country when it comes to dealing with inflation. The survey, conducted by a customer data science company called Dunnhumby, reveals that Market Basket is far and away the most popular supermarket in America.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy