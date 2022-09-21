ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F-15 fighter jet intercepts small plane in restricted New York City airspace

By CBS New York Team
 2 days ago

F-15 jet intercepts small plane entering restricted NYC airspace 00:14

NEW YORK - An F-15 fighter jet intercepted a small plane entering restricted New York City airspace Wednesday morning while the U.N. General Assembly was in session .

It happened at around 11:40 a.m.

The fighter jet responded after the small plane didn't respond to communications, according to NORAD.

President Joe Biden was speaking at the United Nations Wednesday morning.

According to NORAD, the small plane was intercepted about 20 miles east of the city. The NORAD jet escorted the plane out of the area.

It's part of Norad's Operation Noble Eagle, which covers air defense missions in North America.

Mike
2d ago

Funny how fast they can intercept a plane, yet somehow they couldn't intercept two commercial planes that left their route and went rouge on 9/11.... hmm makes you kinda wonder doesn't it 🤔🤔🤔

Steve
2d ago

Without even reading this story… I will say, America is already in the midst of a militarized takeover.

Joe Moon
2d ago

oh it works for the foreigners. just not for those on 9/11? why do things work that way?

