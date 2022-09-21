ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Why Katy Perry Refuses To Hire A Full-Time Nanny For Her 2-Year-Old Daughter Daisy

By Alex Gurley
 5 days ago

Katy Perry may be busy, but she won't be hiring a full-time nanny for her daughter Daisy.

Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

After welcoming her daughter in 2020, Katy says she's made sure to spend as much time as possible in "mom mode."

"I am working a lot, and I’ve always worked a lot," Katy said during an appearance on the SmartLess podcast .

Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

She continued, "I have a wonderful nanny, but I don’t have a full-time nanny because I feel like if I had a full-time nanny, then I would never be able to know how to care for my daughter like I’m meant to."

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

Instead, Katy says that any time she's not working, she's just a regular mom.

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

"Any day I get off, I’m just in mom mode," Katy said. "It doesn’t matter if I’ve had a show that goes to 11 p.m. the night before, I’m waking up at 6 o’clock, and we’re gonna go and do breakfast."

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Even if she has the "no-sleep shakes," she says she's still doing "mom mode" that day.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

As for baby Daisy, Katy says she's doing great and hitting a lot of new milestones.

Eric Mccandless / ABC via Getty Images

"She’s 2, so she’s at the point where she’s saying new words every day," Katy gushed.

Karen Neal / ABC via Getty Images

It sounds like Katy is doing a great job as a new mom!

You can listen to all that Katy had to say here .

