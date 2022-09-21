Here's Why Katy Perry Refuses To Hire A Full-Time Nanny For Her 2-Year-Old Daughter Daisy

Related
Adam Devine Mocked Adam Levine's Alleged Cheating Scandal In An Instagram Post
"I am not Adam Levine. He’s a different guy and a worse singer."
Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Just Had Their Seventh Kid, And I Think I Need To Lie Down Over The Name
"Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home."
"This Is Where I Died Before": 32 Parents Shared The Scariest Things Their Kids Have Ever Said, And My Teeth Are Chattering
"My child did not like walking past a local church because he said that there were dead people in the basement. He had never been to a church before, nor did he ever like going to one."
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.・
Popculture
'Basketball Wives' Star Daughter Reportedly Dies in Car Accident
According to several social media outlets, Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey has suffered a tragic loss. The Instagram account [thebbwteainc] reports that sources have confirmed Bailey's daughter Kayla has died after sustaining injuries in a car accident. The accident reportedly happened on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 25. Bailey hasn't spoken publicly, and details of the accident have not been released. However, fans and viewers have been flooding the comment section of her posts with condolences. Bailey reportedly has three children in total. It's unclear of her daughter Kayla's age, as Bailey rarely shows family moments on her social media. She has changed her bio to include a tribute to Kayla, writing, "Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97 – 9/25/22" along with a purple heart and dove emoji. She also shared a post featuring photos of Kayla throughout the years.
Marie Claire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Staff Reportedly Said They "Were Played" by the Royal Couple While Working for Them
Every few months, a royal book crashes onto the scene that reveals some of the juiciest behind-the-scenes drama in the House of Windsor. This time around, it's royal reporter Valentine Low who's making waves, with his upcoming opus Courtiers: The Inside Story of the Palace Power Struggles from the Royal Correspondent who Revealed the Bullying Allegations (opens in new tab), which takes a closer look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with their staff while they were working royals.
Here's How Mila Kunis Says She And Ashton Kutcher Dealt With His Terrifying Health Scare
Ashton Kutcher dealt with a rare form of vasculitis that left him unable to see, hear, or walk.
Lamar Odom Shared His Reaction To Seeing Khloé Kardashian Cry Over Tristan Thompson On "The Kardashians"
"It was hard for me to watch that. It's always going to be hard for me to watch someone I love so much sad like that." Lamar Odom got interviewed about Khloé Kardashian again — this time about the baby drama that was featured on the latest episode of The Kardashians.
Men Are Sharing Things They Wish Other Men Would Stop Doing, And I, For One, Am Totally On Board
"I don’t want an exclusive chance to gain you as a mentor — I sat next to you in pre-algebra and know that the concept of math escapes you."
Constance Wu Explained Why She Was Really Angry When "Fresh Off The Boat" Got Renewed For Another Season
"I had a traumatic experience my first couple years on that show, and nobody knew about it because that show was historic for Asian Americans."
KiKi Layne Spoke Out On Being Cut From "Most" Of "Don't Worry Darling" Along With Costar Ari'el Stachel
It's out now, and yet the drama surrounding the twisty Olivia Wilde–directed thriller just won't stop.
6 Amazing Moments And 6 Awkward Moments From The Global Citizen Festival
Multiple people were booed.
10 Times Celebs Were Awkward, Controversial, Or Both This Week
Greyson Chance went off on Ellen...WOW.
Florence Pugh Posted A Photo With Olivia Wilde And Penned An Open Letter Amid The "Don't Worry Darling" Release
"This film was such an epic story on such a large scale to shoot, all while during peak Covid times. For that I will always be grateful."
Men, What Are The Worst Things You've Heard Guys Say Behind Women's Backs
It's time for men to stand up and speak out
I Am Living For How Much Everyone Hates Criston Cole On "House Of The Dragon"
"It's been 10 YEARS and Criston is still screaming, crying, throwing up, whenever someone mentions Rhaenyra."
‘Euphoria’ actress’s departure sparks conversation over plus-size representation in the media
Actor and model Barbie Ferreira from HBO’s “Unpregnant,” poses for a portrait in Burbank on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 in Burbank, CA. Credit: Kent Nishimura (Los Angeles Times) via TNS.
Spain's Bus Mascot Is Going Viral For Its Unusual Name, Dance Moves, And Slightly Terrifying Appearance
I'm obsessed, and also in love. We need this in the USA.
29 Famous Women Who've Ignored Hollywood's Toxic Tradition Of Pitting Women Against Each Other
Famous women giving each other flowers is the best thing in the world.
