Hurricanes 'Have Intentions of Playing' TE Jaleel Skinner More

By Luke Chaney
 2 days ago

Mario Cristobal spoke highly of Miami tight end Jaleel Skinner during Wednesday's media availability.

Despite not playing much last Saturday against Texas A&M, Hurricanes freshman tight end Jaleel Skinner is on his way to receiving more playing time, according to Miami head coach Mario Cristobal .

"He's certainly developing at a high level," Cristobal said of Skinner during Wednesday's media availability. "He's a guy that we have intentions of playing more."

Cristobal also complemented Skinner's versatility, saying that the tight end could play inline, off the ball and out wide with the Hurricanes' offense.

The first-year tight end had a strong collegiate debut in Week 1 against Bethune-Cookman, catching one pass for 30 yards on a strike from quarterback Jake Garcia .

Veteran teammate and leader of the tight end room, Will Mallory , also noted Skinner's improvement from when he first arrived at Miami .

"Over the last month of camp into now, you see that this dude's freakishly talented and the best thing is that he's taken to coaching," Mallory said about Skinner.

"He's paying attention and taking every little bit that our coaches give him, that Coach Cristobal, that [tight ends coach Stephen] Field ... He's taken it and added it to his game. I mean he's a stud athlete. He's physically freakish, but now he's getting that technique stuff and he's really paying attention to that. He's taken pride in that. It's gonna be scary for the future so I'm excited for him."

Miami's tight ends were utilized a lot in the team's 17-9 loss to the Aggies. Mallory led all pass-catchers with six receptions and 56 receiving yards, and sophomore Elijah Arroyo added a 29-yard catch, as well.

This position group could be used more in the weeks ahead with the injuries that have struck Miami's wide receiver room.

Given Skinner's growth, he figures to be a key part of this unit as the season progress.

