Bill Barr criticizes NY AG for ‘overreach’ in going after Trump’s children

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
Former Attorney General William Barr said a decision by New York’s attorney general to sue former President Trump and his three adult children for business fraud constitutes prosecutorial overreach.

“It’s hard for me not to conclude that this is a political hit job,” Barr said Wednesday during an appearance on Fox News. “I’m not even sure that she has a good case against Trump himself, but what ultimately persuades me that this is a political hit job is that she grossly overreaches when she tries to drag the children into this.”

Trump’s adult children did have roles in the former president’s businesses, Barr said, “but this is his personal financial statement, prepared by the CFO, accounting firms were involved in it. … The children aren’t going to know the details of that, nor are they expected in the real world to do their own due diligence and have it reviewed independently.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James D) earlier on Wednesday announced a lawsuit in the State Supreme Court in Manhattan against Trump and his businesses after a three-year-long investigation into whether the former president’s company misled investors and tax authorities by inflating property values to investors and subsequently deflating them for tax and loan benefits.

James accused Trump of falsely inflating his net worth “by billions of dollars to unjustly enrich himself and to cheat the system, thereby cheating all of us.”

Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., were subpoenaed along with their father and sat for depositions earlier this year.

Barr, Trump’s former attorney general, said such an “overreach” by James would “end up backfiring” because “it will make people more sympathetic to Trump.”

Since leaving Trump’s administration, Barr has emerged as a sometimes critical figure of his former boss, earlier this month appearing on Fox News to say the Justice Department likely has a strong case that Trump improperly took classified documents from the White House when he left office amid an ongoing investigation into that matter.

Vivian Mayor-Talbot
2d ago

OH NO! Leave the poor children alone.😮 Really? They knew exactly what their old man did and they benefited from his corruption. Send them ALL to prison.

Michael Desrosier
2d ago

when you go after a crime family you have to take down all the lieutenants, usually start at the bottom and work up to the capo de capo.

The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump wants taxpayers to pay Mar-a-Lago special master costs as nominees submitted to judge

In a legal filing regarding the appointment of a special master to review the Mar-a-Lago papers uncovered in the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida home, it transpires that the former president wants half the costs paid for by the US taxpayer. The Department of Justice would like Mr Trump to cover the appointee’s compensation. Both sides have submitted two names as nominees to fill the role.Meanwhile, a Florida federal judge has tossed out the wide-ranging lawsuit the ex-president filed against Hillary Clinton and a host of other figures associated with the investigation into whether his presidential campaign had...
POTUS
The Independent

Voices: Trump and his children are in a lot of trouble — more than we ever expected

It’s not a good time to be a Trump.New York Attorney General Letitia James just filed a civil fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, Trump Organization executive Jeffrey McConney, the Trump Organization as a whole, and other businesses associated with the former president.In a press conference announcing the 220-page lawsuit, James accused Donald Trump and his family of a decade of fraud in no uncertain terms: “With the help of Donald Jr, Eric, Ivanka, and other defendants, Trump variously unlawfully inflated and deflated his net worth by billions...
POTUS
