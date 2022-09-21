Read full article on original website
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
TechCrunch
Building control startup PassiveLogic inks partnership with Nvidia, secures $15M
The investment represents a major vote of confidence in PassiveLogic, considering that the startup hasn’t released any products to the public yet (although a beta’s planned for later this year). Nvidia was perhaps won over by PassiveLogic’s go-to-market strategy, which netted the startup contractual commitments for the first two years of sales and distribution partners that plan to include PassiveLogic’s platform in construction and retrofit projects.
TechRadar
Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Digital Wholesale Solutions wins Best Wholesale Service and Solution
Likewize has received the Best Wholesale Service and Solution award at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab), recognising the company’s role in supporting other members of the mobile ecosystem. This category welcomed entries from a mix of service and software providers across the UK channel, recognising...
When a Black CEO is appointed, it benefits the company’s stock, according to new research
Marvin Ellison, chairman and chief executive officer of Lowe's. “We think that the low representation of Black CEOs in corporate America today is just shocking,” Ann Mooney Murphy, an associate professor at the Stevens Institute of Technology School of Business, told me. Murphy is a co-author of the recent...
Fashion Suppliers Boost Sustainability Profiles
Fashion suppliers are stepping up their efforts toward sustainability and manufacturing more environmentally sound materials. Milliken Milliken & Company has achieved a gold rating on its 2022 EcoVadis assessment. Milliken’s score places it in the top 7 percent of more than 90,000 organizations rated by EcoVadis, a provider of business sustainability ratings. “Milliken relies on our core values, including sustainability and integrity, to drive our purpose and growth,” said Halsey Cook, president and CEO of Milliken & Company. “The EcoVadis assessment benchmarks our work and guides our improvements to help us build a healthy future.” EcoVadis reviews sustainability policies, actions and results in four main...
itechpost.com
Everest Business Funding Shares Helpful Tips on Collecting Customer Feedback Through Email
As the familiar phrase goes, "The customer is always right." And if this is true, then how do businesses use that insight to their advantage?. Customer feedback provides organizations with valuable insight and can help shape a brand to best cater to a target audience, which ultimately will help a business grow and thrive. Email lists are an effective way to connect directly with consumers and gather opinions on products and services.
ServiceNow Delivers More Features in Now Platform Tokyo Release to Boost Engagement and Productivity
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced even more new features within its Now Platform Tokyo release. Designed to boost engagement and productivity across the enterprise, the new solutions help deliver better employee and customer experiences through simplified order management and scheduling functionality. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005268/en/ Issue Auto Resolution (Graphic: Business Wire)
Retail Tech: RTR Pops Up with Leap, Quiet Platforms Taps FourKites
The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Brick-and-mortar stores Rent the Runway/ThirdLove/Leap Rent the Runway is making another comeback to physical retail in tandem with Leap, a platform that assists e-commerce brands in securing brick-and-mortar store space. The temporary store is expected to open in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C. later this month in the mixed-use center Georgetown Park. The designer fashion rental service shuttered its previous stores in 2020, but has since worked with Leap to open popup shops. Other Leap-powered shops set to open in Georgetown include Naadam,...
TechCrunch
A Strava co-founder races into a lucrative market – lending against life insurance
The serial entrepreneur joined activity and fitness tracking platform Strava as a co-founder in 2009 to lead engineering as CTO. He spent eight years there, and as of its most recent raise in 2020, Strava had reached 70 million members globally and amassed an almost cult-like following from its users, which include professional runners seeking to track their progress.
thefastmode.com
Lifemote at DTW 2022: Next20 Startup Leverages Cloud AI for Instant Wi-Fi Insights
In conjunction with Digital Transformation World 2022 taking place this week in Copenhagen, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Lifemote, an AI-driven Wi-Fi analytics solution provider on the company's participation at the event, annoucenments to expect and some of their key showcases and demos. Ariana: Which...
thefastmode.com
Vodafone to Develop Satellite Tech to Locate IoT Devices & Autonomous Vehicles within Centimetres
Vodafone and Topcon Positioning Group are developing a new mass-market precise positioning system that will locate Internet of Things (IoT) devices, machinery, and vehicles with a greater degree of accuracy than using only individual global navigation satellites systems (GNSS). Vehicles, scooters, and even robot lawn mowers can be securely monitored...
McKinsey Announces Its 1B Business Accelerator For Black-Owned Retail Brands In the U.S.
McKinsey, a global management consulting firm, has announced its Next 1B business acceleration program for Black-owned consumer and retail brands. According to a McKinsey release, the program is eyeing the next Black Unicorn, startups with valuations of a billion dollars or more. The consulting firm reports in the last decade, less than five Black brands have reached the unicorn milestone.
Why I'm Not Selling Ford Stock Despite Weak Q3 Guidance
The iconic automaker will report weak results this quarter, but Ford stock still looks as attractive as ever.
TechRadar
Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Sky Mobile wins CSR Initiative of the Year
Samsung’s ‘Not a School’ programme has been named as CSR and Sustainability Initiative of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab). A new addition for 2022, this award looked to celebrate the corporate and social responsibility initiatives that have gone the extra mile.
bestnewsmonitoring.com
Building Panels Materials Market Trade Analysis, And Forecast Assessment Till 2030
Global Building Panels Materials Market Analysis With Strategic Insights For 2022-2030. The Building Panels Materials Market Research Report Examines The Market In Precise Detail During The Anticipated Period 2022-2030. The Report Covers Comprehensive Data On Emerging Trends, Market Drivers, Growth Opportunities, And Restraints That Can Change The Market Dynamics Of The Industry. It Provides An In-Depth Analysis Of The Market Segments Which Include Products, Applications, And Competitor Analysis.
Cinchy on Globe and Mail's Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies for Second Straight Year
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022-- Cinchy, the innovator providing the world’s first comprehensive dataware platform that liberates enterprise data into a universal data network, is pleased to announce it has placed No. 88 on The Globe and Mail’s 2022 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005123/en/ Dataware pioneer, Cinchy named to The Globe and Mail’s Canada’s Top Growing Companies for the second consecutive year. (Graphic: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Airtel, WhatsApp Launch ‘Airtel IQ Hackathon’
Bharti Airtel, India’s premier communications solutions provider and WhatsApp, announced the launch of first ever “Airtel IQ” hackathon. The hackathon’s objective is to identify and build new-age business solutions using the WhatsApp Business Platform across five key sectors of economy that can potentially improve livelihoods and contribute to the sustainable and economic growth of the country. These are E-Commerce, Ed-Tech, Banking and Financial Services (BFSI), Travel and Tourism, Contact center operations where start-ups have made a mark and entrepreneurs have developed robust businesses.
TechCrunch
Rad Power Bikes and Cycle pilot consumer e-bike subscriptions
RadRunner and RadWagon, for rent with a starting price of €79.90 per month and the choice between a rolling monthly rental or a yearly contract, according to Cycle. This partnership is Rad’s first subscription play — the company has been hyperfocused on direct-to-consumer sales but wants to attract a new segment of customers that prefer to pay for the usage of an e-bike rather than owning it outright, according to Arno Saladin, Rad’s European business director.
dailyhodl.com
T-Mobile Joins Helium (HNT) Founders Nova Labs To Launch New 5G Mobile Network
T-Mobile is teaming up with Helium (HNT) founders Nova Labs to assist in the launch of a new 5G mobile service allowing users to earn cryptocurrency. Nova Labs and T-Mobile have signed a multi-year agreement as the decentralized wireless communications company plans to launch Helium Mobile to expand services on the Helium 5G network, which is built on its blockchain technology.
