VALORANT’s Public Beta Environment, or PBE, updated to Patch 5.07 with changes to flashes and a feature that players have been requesting since release. Reyna and Yoru will receive some nice buffs on their respective blinds and flashes, with Reyna’s Leer no longer having a distance restriction and Yoru’s Blindside having a longer duration, among other changes. On the other side of the coin, the Initiators Skye and KAY/O will have their effectiveness by themselves tuned down. Skye’s Guiding Light will receive a rebalance, and KAY/O’s pop flash will receive some nerfs while his overhand flash receives buffs.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 HOURS AGO