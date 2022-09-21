Read full article on original website
Moonscars Release Date: Gameplay, Trailer, and Story
Fight through the bowels of the Earth to find your maker, and figure out who you are and the reason behind your creation. Keep reading to learn more about Moonscars, its release date, gameplay, and story. Moonscars Release Date: September 27, 2022 Moonscars releases on September 27, 2022, on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, […] The post Moonscars Release Date: Gameplay, Trailer, and Story appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VALORANT PBE Patch 5.07 Adds Player-Requested Feature
VALORANT’s Public Beta Environment, or PBE, updated to Patch 5.07 with changes to flashes and a feature that players have been requesting since release. Reyna and Yoru will receive some nice buffs on their respective blinds and flashes, with Reyna’s Leer no longer having a distance restriction and Yoru’s Blindside having a longer duration, among other changes. On the other side of the coin, the Initiators Skye and KAY/O will have their effectiveness by themselves tuned down. Skye’s Guiding Light will receive a rebalance, and KAY/O’s pop flash will receive some nerfs while his overhand flash receives buffs.
hotnewhiphop.com
LUCKI & Future Connect On "KAPITOL DENIM" Joint Single: Stream
This New Music Friday has been a loaded one, with new singles from Kid Cudi, Freddie Gibbs, and YG (among others), and projects coming from DaBaby, Muni Long, and finally, LUCKI, who dropped off his highly anticipated Flawless Like Me record at midnight. Boasting 22 titles on the tracklist, the...
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Wore G-Unit Tee On Infamous ‘XXL’ Cover With The Game To Appease 50 Cent
Dr. Dre fans will remember the time he appeared on the iconic May 2004 cover of XXL rocking a G-Unit t-shirt alongside The Game as well as then newly signed Aftermath artists Busta Rhymes and Eve. Reflecting on the infamous cover during a recent Rap Radar podcast featuring The Game,...
Apple Music Live Announces Performance From Wizkid This Fall
The Grammy-Award winning artist will perform in London this Fall and the only way you can catch it is on Apple Music!
Rings of Power episode 5 ending explained
Last week’s episode of Rings of Power culminated with Queen-Regent Miriel deciding to help Galadriel in her search for Sauron. In doing so, the seeds of discontent and conflict are planted in the hearts of her subjects. Over in Middle-Earth, the shadow is getting stronger as all signs lead to the Dark Lord returning once again. We take a look at this Rings of Power episode 5 ending explained to shed more light on what happened.
Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Baby releases track for the first-ever official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack and samples Tears for Fears on the song 'The World Is Yours to Take'
Gramm Award-winning rapper Lil Baby has recorded a track for the official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack. Aside from amazing action on the field the World Cup is often known for a specfic sound that accompanies it. For example the vuvuzelas buzzing in the South African breeze or the dulcet sounds of Bossa Nova swirling around the neighborhoods of Rio.
FIFA・
Get to know The Great Muta after surprise AEW Grand Slam debut
When Darby Allin and Sting’s match against the newly Malakai Black-less House of Black duo of Brody King and Buddy Matthews came to an end, things weren’t looking too good for Tony Schiavone’s favorite male wrestler. After being seemingly taken out of the match by a pair...
WWE・
