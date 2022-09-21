ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

beckershospitalreview.com

IT restructuring to affect 104 employees at Bangor St. Joseph Hospital

Covenant Health, the parent organization of Maine-based Bangor St. Joseph Hospital, partnered with a new cybersecurity company, which will cause 104 employees at Bangor to take jobs with a new contractor, switch to different jobs in the healthcare system or leave the organization, Bangor Daily News reported Sept. 21. On...
BANGOR, ME
Boston Globe

Mass General Brigham agrees to slash millions of dollars in spending

"We are resolute in doing our part to lower the cost of health care in Massachusetts, without impacting our ability to provide patient care." Mass General Brigham has said it will reduce its total medical spending by $127.8 million annually, nearly doubling its commitment to reduce its spending after months of discussions with a state watchdog agency.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Boston University student reports drink was spiked in off-campus incident

BOSTON — Boston University officials confirmed Wednesday that campus police shared at least one complaint about a recent drink-spiking incident with the Boston Police Department. A BU spokesperson said the university's Judicial Affairs office is also following up on at least one report, which involved a student who reported...
BOSTON, MA
beckershospitalreview.com

New Hampshire hospitals near capacity

The most recent data from New Hampshire's health department shows that 10 percent of regular beds and 20 percent of ICU beds are currently available in the state, and COVID-19 is not the driving force, the New Hampshire Bulletin reported Sept. 21. Daily COVID-19 hospitalizations are below 100 most days....
DERRY, NH
Boston

4 questions with Mayor Wu on changing Boston’s streets

"I don't see cars as the enemy. I see traffic and wasted time as the enemy. Pollution is the enemy." For the record: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is not a member of the NUMTOT Facebook group. For those reading that last sentence and wondering what exactly the acronym stands for,...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Sudbury family turns backyard hobby into a small business

NEEDHAM, Mass. — What started off as a backyard hobby blossomed into a small family business for the Treviño family. After emigrating from México and spending 1,000 in Boston Children’s Hospital with his oldest child, Andres Treviño was looking for a way to reconnect with nature.
SUDBURY, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Cristo Rey Boston Celebrates Opening of New Gym With Gilbane

DORCHESTER, MA–Cristo Rey school in Dorchester, MA that exclusively serves students from under-resourced communities in Boston, celebrated the opening of its newly restored gymnasium this morning, September 19, with project partners in attendance. Cristo Rey Boston is grateful to each of the partner companies who attended the event and...
BOSTON, MA
beckershospitalreview.com

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center breaks ground in Orange County

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center broke ground on a new 40,000-square-foot women's health pavilion in Laguna Hills, Calif., according to a Sept. 20 news release. The new facility will provide patients with convenient access to breast care and will also offer personalized care provided by specialists in oncology, women’s health, sexual health, obstetrics and mental health, increasing access to specialized healthcare for women all under one roof. It will also include the Sarah & Taylor Nederlander Breast Center in recognition of a $2.5 million dollar gift from the Harry J. Nederlander Foundation.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
whdh.com

Another truck falls victim to being ‘Storrowed’

BOSTON (WHDH) - A tractor trail truck was the latest to collect the honor of being “Storrowed” on Thursday. The vehicle was traveling on the inbound side of Storrow Drive when it ended up getting wedged under an MBTA-owned bridge next to the BU bridge. The MBTA does...
BOSTON, MA

