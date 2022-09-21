MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center broke ground on a new 40,000-square-foot women's health pavilion in Laguna Hills, Calif., according to a Sept. 20 news release. The new facility will provide patients with convenient access to breast care and will also offer personalized care provided by specialists in oncology, women’s health, sexual health, obstetrics and mental health, increasing access to specialized healthcare for women all under one roof. It will also include the Sarah & Taylor Nederlander Breast Center in recognition of a $2.5 million dollar gift from the Harry J. Nederlander Foundation.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO