The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall RestaurantTravel MavenBillerica, MA
Separating Fact From Fiction In the Ime Udoka Boston Celtics SagaAron SolomonBoston, MA
You're Invited to a Family-Friendly Day of Fun at The 9th Annual Great Pumpkin Run!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Governor DeSantis Gets Sued Over Migrant’s Flight to Martha’s VineyardTom HandyBoston, MA
You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job FairCamilo DíazBoston, MA
beckershospitalreview.com
IT restructuring to affect 104 employees at Bangor St. Joseph Hospital
Covenant Health, the parent organization of Maine-based Bangor St. Joseph Hospital, partnered with a new cybersecurity company, which will cause 104 employees at Bangor to take jobs with a new contractor, switch to different jobs in the healthcare system or leave the organization, Bangor Daily News reported Sept. 21. On...
Boston COVID cases on slight uptick: Here’s what officials recommend you do
Cases of COVID-19 in Boston increased 7% over the past week and 24% over the past two weeks as city health officials warn the virus is still spreading through communities, according to data publicized Friday afternoon. Boston Public Health Commission Executive Director Dr. Bisola Ojikutu said the upticks in COVID-19...
Boston tavern manager shares work ethic and community ties with a new generation of staff
Restaurant workers are among the hardest working Americans who keep the country moving. The restaurant industry has faced serious struggles over the past several years, from violent protests in American cities in 2020 to excessive COVID-19 restrictions during the pandemic. More recently, rising inflation and the increase in remote workers...
Boston Globe
Mass General Brigham agrees to slash millions of dollars in spending
"We are resolute in doing our part to lower the cost of health care in Massachusetts, without impacting our ability to provide patient care." Mass General Brigham has said it will reduce its total medical spending by $127.8 million annually, nearly doubling its commitment to reduce its spending after months of discussions with a state watchdog agency.
WCVB
Boston University student reports drink was spiked in off-campus incident
BOSTON — Boston University officials confirmed Wednesday that campus police shared at least one complaint about a recent drink-spiking incident with the Boston Police Department. A BU spokesperson said the university's Judicial Affairs office is also following up on at least one report, which involved a student who reported...
beckershospitalreview.com
New Hampshire hospitals near capacity
The most recent data from New Hampshire's health department shows that 10 percent of regular beds and 20 percent of ICU beds are currently available in the state, and COVID-19 is not the driving force, the New Hampshire Bulletin reported Sept. 21. Daily COVID-19 hospitalizations are below 100 most days....
4 questions with Mayor Wu on changing Boston’s streets
"I don't see cars as the enemy. I see traffic and wasted time as the enemy. Pollution is the enemy." For the record: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is not a member of the NUMTOT Facebook group. For those reading that last sentence and wondering what exactly the acronym stands for,...
WCVB
Bail reduced for ex-employee of prominent Boston bank accused in rapes of 2 girls, 2 women
The bail for a Massachusetts man who worked at a prominent Boston business and is suspected in several rapes, including at least one incident dating back 19 years, was reduced. Ivan Wai Cheung, 42, of Quincy, is charged with four counts of aggravated rape, two counts of rape of a...
Odor of smoke at Harvard station causes commuter headache
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Trouble on the Red Line caused a headache for the evening commute on Thursday. The MBTA says an odor of smoke was detected on a train at Harvard station just before 6:00 p.m. Passengers trying to get home had to board the next available train, causing multiple delays that lasted about an hour.
WCVB
Massachusetts prison weight rooms temporarily closed, advocates push for change after correction officer attacked
SHIRLEY, Mass. — Nearly a month after an inmate struck a correction officer in the head with gym equipment, critically injuring him, Massachusetts lawmakers toured the prison and met with the injured officer's family. "It was an incredible experience to be in a correction officer's world and be there...
WCVB
Sudbury family turns backyard hobby into a small business
NEEDHAM, Mass. — What started off as a backyard hobby blossomed into a small family business for the Treviño family. After emigrating from México and spending 1,000 in Boston Children’s Hospital with his oldest child, Andres Treviño was looking for a way to reconnect with nature.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Cristo Rey Boston Celebrates Opening of New Gym With Gilbane
DORCHESTER, MA–Cristo Rey school in Dorchester, MA that exclusively serves students from under-resourced communities in Boston, celebrated the opening of its newly restored gymnasium this morning, September 19, with project partners in attendance. Cristo Rey Boston is grateful to each of the partner companies who attended the event and...
NECN
BU Student's Drink Was Drugged, One of 71 Incidents Reported This Year in Boston
Campus police are investigating after at least one student at Boston University said her drink was drugged over the weekend. It is the latest complaint in what has become a disturbing trend in the city. A Boston University spokesperson said the alleged incident happened off-campus, and the office of Judicial...
WCVB
Boston honoring beloved owner of Hicks Auto Body by naming square after him
BOSTON — Hick's Auto Body has been a staple of the community in Dorchester for more than a half-century. Owner Willie Hicks Sr. has given back over and over again, and now it's his turn to receive. "I used to work, so, like my guys work every day and...
whdh.com
Just One Station: Alleged racial remarks at middle school-age football game prompts response in Woburn, Wilmington
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two school districts are responding after racist remarks were allegedly made during a non-school football game between students from Wilmington and Woburn. During the game between Woburn and Wilmington middle schoolers on Wednesday, fans said racial slurs were tossed around during the match. “I was at...
beckershospitalreview.com
MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center breaks ground in Orange County
MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center broke ground on a new 40,000-square-foot women's health pavilion in Laguna Hills, Calif., according to a Sept. 20 news release. The new facility will provide patients with convenient access to breast care and will also offer personalized care provided by specialists in oncology, women’s health, sexual health, obstetrics and mental health, increasing access to specialized healthcare for women all under one roof. It will also include the Sarah & Taylor Nederlander Breast Center in recognition of a $2.5 million dollar gift from the Harry J. Nederlander Foundation.
whdh.com
Another truck falls victim to being ‘Storrowed’
BOSTON (WHDH) - A tractor trail truck was the latest to collect the honor of being “Storrowed” on Thursday. The vehicle was traveling on the inbound side of Storrow Drive when it ended up getting wedged under an MBTA-owned bridge next to the BU bridge. The MBTA does...
Thieves target catalytic converters in quiet Boston suburb
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Naomi Litrownik was shocked that on her quiet Needham street, her car was targeted. “Nobody heard anything. I have a dog. Neighbors have a dog. Nothing,” said Litrownik, whose catalytic converter was stolen. Thieves targeted the catalytic converter in her Prius. “As far as we...
The MBTA is redesigning its bus network. But for these 3 bus routes, Boston has other ideas.
"These routes must be complemented, not removed." The MBTA is planning for the first major reworking of its bus network since the 1960s. In May, the agency boasted a draft of the Bus Network Redesign will bring access to high-frequency service to 275,000 more people, with essentially a bus every 15 minutes or sooner, every day of the week in five years’ time.
WCVB
Why are sleep experts concerned about giving melatonin to children?
BOSTON — A national group of sleep experts is urging parents to get medical advice before giving melatonin or any other supplement to their child. Dr. Scott Hadland, chief of adolescent and young adult medicine at Mass General for Children, explains why.
