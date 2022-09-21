Read full article on original website
Toddler hit by train at N.J. amusement park released from hospital
A 2-year-old taken to a hospital in critical condition after being hit by a train at a Warren County amusement park has been released from a hospital, authorities said Friday. The child was struck about 1 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township. The toddler was hospitalized for about a month before being released recently, according to State Police.
Hunterdon County Man Spit On Officers, Threatened To Kill Them: Police
A 29-year-old Hunterdon County man was charged after spitting on officers questioning him and later threatening to kill them, authorities said. Flemington Borough Police Patrolman Dustin Kydd, Det. Corey Garrabrant, and Patrolman Nick Saleeba responded to a report of an out-of-control man who had just left a business near Park Avenue and Court Street in Flemington on Wednesday, Sept. 21, the department said.
N.J. man, 33, found fatally stabbed on city street
Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 33-year-old man whose body was found Wednesday on a street in East Orange. Joshua Mewborn, of East Orange, was found about 3 p.m. in the 100 block of South Munn Avenue, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. Mewborn...
Renowned Photographer From NJ Airlifted After Severe Palisades Parkway Motorcycle Crash
An accomplished international photographer from Englewood was critically injured in a motorcycle crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway, authorities confirmed. David Zimand was airlifted to Hackensack University Medical Center following the mid-afternoon crash just north of the State Line Lookout in Alpine shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21. The...
Second man charged with dragging Kearny fatal stabbing victim out of home, leaving him on other side of road
A second man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Kearny man this week, but like the first, he has not been charged with the killing. Matthew Kochell, 32, of Kearny, was arrested Wednesday by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and charged with one count of second-degree desecrating/disturbing human remains in the death of 34-year-old Corey McFadden Tuesday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Kochell is being held in Hudson County jail.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: THREE CAR ACCIDENT LEADS TO ONE ARREST
Emergency personnel was at the scene of an earlier three car accident at the intersection of Washington and Clifton. One person was taken by ambulance to the hospital from the scene and a second was put in handcuffs and placed in the back of a patrol car. No additional information is available at this time.
TEAMWORK: Paramus PD Nabs Trio After SUV Stolen Out Of Ramsey Crashes At Garden State Plaza
Paramus police captured three thieves who crashed at the Garden State Plaza during a predawn pursuit of two stolen vehicles down Route 17. The chase began on Main Street in Ramsey shortly after an 2021 Audi Q7 was stolen from a home on Deer Trail North near Darlington County Park around 12:45 a.m., Ramsey Police Chief Bryan Lyman said.
Special Ed Student Among Those Injured In School Bus Crash In New Milford
A special education student and two adults sustained minor injuries when a school bus and a minivan collided in New Milford, authorities said. The Toyota minivan driver blew a stop sign before the crash sent the school bus careening onto a residential lawn at Boulevard and Graphic Boulevard around 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, Police Chief Brian T. Clancy said.
17-Year-Old Charged With DWI After Crash That Destroyed Historic House In Wappinger
A 17-year-old Hudson Valley resident has been arrested for alleged DWI after destroying a much-loved historic house when his vehicle slammed into it, causing a massive fire. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 3 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 in the Hughsonville hamlet in the town of Wappinger. New...
Good Samaritans pull man from burning vehicle following crash, cops say
A group of good Samaritans rescued a man from his burning SUV after he veered off a road and crashed into a tree Mercer County on Tuesday evening, officials said. The 33-year-old was driving on Whitehorse Hamilton Square Road in Hamilton at about 9:50 p.m. when the crash took place and the vehicle burst into flames, township police said.
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County man is charged with inhaling toxic chemicals
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man is facing several charges including inhaling toxic chemicals after he was allegedly driving his vehicle while yelling and honking his horn at people in Flemington Borough, according to police. On September 6, officers responded to the area of Staples...
Driver unharmed after Rockland County car fire
The driver of a car that caught on fire in Rockland County Thursday managed to escape unharmed, police say.
Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street
A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
Police investigate suspicious death after body found in basement of N.J. home
The suspicious death of a woman whose body was found Wednesday in the basement of a Trenton home was under investigation by police and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, authorities announced Thursday. Police were called to the Park Avenue home for welfare check and after the officers forced their...
Two teens injured during post-football game brawl in Union County
Authorities say the two teens, who are brothers, were “jumped” by a large crowd in the parking lot of McDonald’s on Fillmore Street.
Connection? Missing woman in Keansburg, body found on Staten Island
NJ State Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating the connection between a woman reported missing late Wednesday night and a body found Thursday morning off Staten Island. The U.S. Coast Guard said a call was received by Monmouth County 911 around 11 p.m. The call led to an...
'Accidental' Lockdown Activation Brings Police To Morris County Middle School
An "accidental" lockdown activation brought several police officers to a Morris County middle school to investigate, authorities said. Chatham Middle School was testing the district’s 911 alert system when it inadvertently sent a lockdown message to the Morris County 911 Communications Center and prompted an immediate police response around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, the department said.
Citywide transfers after Newark fire captain’s overdose threaten public safety, sources say
The fatal overdose of a 49-year-old Newark fire captain inside his firehouse in January rattled the department and shocked those who knew him as a popular leader dedicated to his job and family. The city called Capt. Carlos Rivera’s death at the Park Avenue firehouse on Jan. 15 an isolated...
Body pulled from waters off Staten Island may be woman reported missing in N.J.
The body recovered from the waters off of Great Kills Park in Staten Island on Thursday morning may be a woman reported missing in New Jersey the night before, authorities said. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death for the unidentified female whose body was spotted just before...
Army soldier, N.Y. teen to stand trial after deal to trade vehicles led to killing, prosecutor says
Two people charged with killing a 20-year-old U.S. Army soldier in Sussex County after a disagreement over a vehicle trade two years ago will stand trial on kidnapping and murder charges this fall, prosecutors said Tuesday. Army Specialist Jamaal Mellish, 24, and Hannan Aiken, 17, both of Brooklyn, New York,...
