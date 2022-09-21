Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
This Was Then: The Sanitarium
Martha’s Vineyard was widely promoted in the late 1800s and early 1900s as a place of healing. The ad-packed 1932 booklet titled “Martha’s Vineyard: The Isle of Dreams and Health” gushes over the Island’s moderate temperatures, “fresh air and pure water,” “healthful walks,” and “wholesome entertainment … to improve your mind and body.” It’s hard to argue with that.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Births
Sara Townes and Zachary Townes of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Zachary Edgar Townes, on Sept. 12, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Zachary weighed 6 pounds, .7 ounces. Benjamin Dias Carvalho. Jeyse Carvalho and Ramon Carvalho of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Benjamin Dias...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Chilmark: Pizza nights and Bananagrams
Last week I celebrated my magical Medicare birthday with my family and enjoyed playing Photosynthesis, a board game I borrowed from our library. Now I can get that National Park Pass for $80 that entitles me to free entry at any park. Oh, and I had my annual physical and learned you can get a COVID booster and your flu shot at the hospital drive-thru, weekly appointments become available when the vaccine comes in.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Chilmark takes a farm stand
A lease agreement between the owners of Grey Barn and the Trustees of Reservations caught the attention of the Chilmark select board Tuesday night. Taken up as a matter not anticipated by the chair, the select board expressed concern that the farm, known for its awardwinning cheese products and farmstand, might be in jeopardy of remaining in operation. The board reached a consensus to send a letter of the Trustees saying how much they appreciate what Grey Barn brings to the community, but steering clear of the negotiations between the Grey Barn and the Trustees.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs hopes to reinvigorate shellfish committee
The Oak Bluffs select board announced last week that the search for the town’s new shellfish constable has been narrowed down to two applicants, who will have their final interviews in the near future. At the same meeting, the select board discussed an ongoing problem of the Oak Bluffs...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Moped accident survivor to appear on ‘Survivor’
Noelle Lambert, the young woman whose leg was severed in a moped crash on Barnes Road in Oak Bluffs in 2016, is a member of the cast of the CBS reality series “Survivor.”. Lambert, who returned to the Island in 2017 to thank the first responders in Oak Bluffs, came back to play lacrosse for UMass Lowell, and also competed as a Paralympian in track in the Tokyo Games.
Martha's Vineyard Times
There is time to change course
Construction on the Steamship Authority’s vastly over-scaled terminal building in Woods Hole village has not yet begun, and James Malkin, the Vineyard appointee to the SSA board, is already distancing himself from the coming monstrosity. He reported recently in an update to the Dukes County Commission that he’s “not...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs: Blue Folk band and Coast Guard boat
“When the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace.”. This quote, made well-known by Jimi Hendrix, who may have heard it from the teachings of Sri Chinmoy Ghose, an Indian spiritual leader who may have paraphrased the quote from a speech by the prime minister of the United Kingdom in the 1800s, William Gladstone. In any case, it has been in my head for the last week as the Island community came together to help the Venezuelan immigrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard without warning by the governor of Florida. He’s made it clear that he wanted to prove a point and had no problem using human lives to do it. The young men, women, and children who were dropped off here had no idea where they were, but it didn’t take long for the Island community to make them feel safe and comfortable and cared for. I think the only point that was proven was how low the Florida governor would go in his quest for power.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Aquinnah: Little Bird music program
Kudos to all the people who helped with the migrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard unannounced and dropped at Martha’s Vineyard Community Services. I don’t know what the governor of Florida expected the people of Martha’s Vineyard to do when the migrants arrived, but I’m sure he didn’t expect that they would be treated kindly and with dignity. People worked around the clock during the just under 48 hours that they were here to get them housed, fed, and then moved to a safe place where they would be able to continue the legal work required to get asylum. Thank you everyone who helped and donated.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown: With kindness and compassion
I am torn tonight between writing a typical column versus an open letter to Governor DeSantis for his inhumane political stunt last week. I’ll start with the latter and if space allows, finish with some other Island news. First off, I am so proud of this Island and our...
Martha's Vineyard Times
See you later, summer
Circuit Avenue was packed with people Saturday as vendors sold food, clothes, and art, and folks of all ages turned out for the 42nd annual Tivoli Day. Tivoli Day in Oak Bluffs celebrates the end of the hectic summer and welcomes the cooler weather and the more laid-back offseason days — needless to say it was a very popular event. A number of Island musicians played some tunes at the end of Circuit Avenue throughout the event, which ran from 10 am to 6 pm, including Siren Mayhew, Sean McMahon, Phil da Rosa and Friends and others.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Ashley Medowski Gallery brings the outdoors inside
The Ashley Medowski Gallery on Lamberts Cove Road in West Tisbury is a special place, one well worth visiting. It might be said that the property where it’s located is an extension of her gallery. Along the driveway are three pieces of old farming machinery. Near the building that houses the gallery an old bicycle leans on a fence. Around the garden are old boat motors. The gallery itself was once the barn of her great-grandfather, Capt. Norman Benson, and Medowski sawed out three windows to bring in the light. Many of the objects that belonged to him have since become objects of art.
Martha's Vineyard Times
New inn proposed in Cottage City
At its Monday evening meeting, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission’s Land Use Planning subcommittee was presented with two new project proposals. Owners of a vacant 0.17 lot at 14 Narragansett Ave. in Oak Bluffs are requesting permission to construct a five-bedroom year-round inn, named Four Sisters Inn. The proposal...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Service for John W. Leite III
Please come celebrate the life of John W. Leite III on Sunday, Oct. 16, at the East Chop Beach Club from 1:30 to 4 pm. The family would be so grateful to receive your stories or pictures before that date. Mail to P. Belain, P.O. Box 1623, West Tisbury, MA 02575, or email to.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Wampanoag Tribe joins NOAA Fisheries’ stranding network
NOAA Fisheries reported that the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) has recently joined its marine mammal stranding network. The stranding network is a part of NOAA Fisheries’ marine mammal health and stranding response program, which “coordinates emergency responses to sick, injured, distressed, or dead seals, sea lions, dolphins, porpoises, and whales.” Network partners are authorized to assess the health of live animals and “provide triage and rehabilitation when necessary.” Additionally, the network “investigates the cause of death of marine mammals.” During a response, network partners may also collect “collect data and samples for diagnostics, research, and education,” which can help NOAA Fisheries “better understand and address the cause of stranding events.”
Martha's Vineyard Times
West Tisbury: Living history
I am sad to begin this week’s column with an announcement of the death of our friend, Mark Weiner. Mark and his wife, Michiko, had been the faces of Vineyard Glassworks in West Tisbury. Their children, Aki and Kiyla, were born here. The family had just moved to California to establish their glassblowing and art glass gallery and themselves in a new place. The gallery had just opened when Mark had a massive heart attack from which he didn’t recover. To lose a dear friend, especially one so young, and at such an exciting time for him, is heartbreaking.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Aquinnah saw cultural improvements
The annual report Aquinnah Circle Cultural District Committee submitted to the Massachusetts Cultural Council showed improvements have been implemented in the Aquinnah Circle area during fiscal year 2022 (July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022), with more to come. The report listed a series of accomplishments the committee undertook. The...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Aquinnah targeted in hateful messages, calls following last week’s migrant arrival
Aquinnah select board members announced at their Tuesday afternoon meeting that local business and establishments have been reportedly receiving less-than-favorable mail and phone calls from Americans nationwide in response to last week’s arrival and later departure of 50 Venezuelan migrants. Aquinnah town hall is receiving “not one or two calls,” said select board chair Juli Vanderhoop, but “dozens since Friday.”
Martha's Vineyard Times
‘Impossible things are happening every day’
After a two-year stage hiatus due to COVID, Island Theatre Workshop is turning pumpkins into carriages and mice into noble steeds with the 1957 version of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.”. It’s been an extensive and laborious process for ITW director Kevin Ryan, his board, and everyone who has...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Real Estate Transactions: Sept. 12 – 22, 2022
Sept. 12, Gordon W. Tyra and Patricia A. Tyra sold 32 Planingfield Way to 32PFWB LLC for $2,800,00. Sept. 14, Stephen E. Cirillo, trustee of Harborside Inn Condominium Trust, sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 357 Week 42 for $4,790.57. Sept. 14, Lisa A. Reindorf and Mitchell S. Goldman sold...
