Read full article on original website
Related
solarpowerworldonline.com
LONGi’s new 54-cell module is 415 W and less than 50 lbs
LONGi will launch a new solar module for the U.S. residential and commercial markets today at the RE+ show. The new Hi-MO 5 54-cell module, based on the M10/182-mm-monocrystaline wafer, will be available in early 2023, first as a monofacial module and then as a bifacial module. This new 54-cell module is based on the same technology used in the company’s large-format utility-scale 72-cell modules.
Carbon Ridge Secures $6 Million Investment from Leading Climate Investors and Maritime Industry Leaders
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Carbon Ridge, Inc., a leading developer of modular onboard carbon capture & storage solutions (OCCS) for decarbonizing the maritime industry, today announced the Company has raised $6M in funding led by the Grantham Foundation for the Protection of the Environment, with additional investment from Crowley, a leading U.S.-based shipping and logistics company, and Berge Bulk, one of the world’s largest dry bulk owners, as well as Rusheen Capital Management and Plug and Play Ventures. The financing enables Carbon Ridge to continue development of the Company’s OCCS technology for an onboard pilot in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005380/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Why Renewable Energy Stocks Dropped on Thursday
A number of pressure points have hit renewable energy all at once today.
Aviation International News
Aerocare Expands Capabilities after CAG Acquisition
Aerocare Aviation Services has completed modifications to its paint facility at Hawarden Chester Airport in Wales, following its acquisition by Complete Aircraft Group of Exeter, England. The modifications include widening the opening of the paint hangar's doors to 22 meters (72 feet), which enables the facility to accommodate the repainting of business jets as large as the Embraer Legacy 600 and Bombardier Challenger 850.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why I'm Not Selling Ford Stock Despite Weak Q3 Guidance
The iconic automaker will report weak results this quarter, but Ford stock still looks as attractive as ever.
Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Rating for HF Sinclair: Here's What You Need To Know
Piper Sandler has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of HF Sinclair DINO and raise its price target from $70.00 to $71.00. Shares of HF Sinclair are trading down 6.56% over the last 24 hours, at $48.83 per share. A move to $71.00 would account for a 45.4% increase from...
Two Aveva shareholders plan to oppose Schneider takeover offer
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Canada-based Mawer Investment Management and M&G Investments, shareholders in Aveva Plc (AVV.L), intend to reject Schneider Electric's (SCHN.PA) 9.5 billion pounds ($10.37 billion) takeover offer, calling the offer "opportunistic".
Benzinga
CUTRA Co., Ltd. Launches High Performing Ultrasonic Cutter "CtrlAX"
CUTRA Co., Ltd., a fast-growing manufacturing company specializing in high technology launches CtrlAX, an innovative ultrasonic cutter for delicate cuts. Incheon, South Korea--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2022) - CUTRA Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce its launch of the newly-developed product "CtrlAX" which has since drawn the attention of investors around the world. CtrlAX is a compact ultrasonic cutter that vibrates 40,000 times per second while having features to lower the coefficient of the material friction with ultrasonic energy for easy and delicate cutting. It is commonly suitable for materials such as plastics for efficient post-processing, leather, rubber, PVC foam board, and so on.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Sept. 23, 2022
Natural gas is in selloff mode recently, but the commodity remains in a longer-term uptrend. Price could make its way down to test the rising trend line visible on its daily time frame next. Price just broke below a short-term head and shoulders pattern, signaling that a selloff is underway....
ship-technology.com
DSME receives $425m contract to build two LNG carriers
South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) has reportedly secured a contract worth nearly $425m (KRW595.9bn) to build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. The company received the contract from an undisclosed shipping company based in Oceania. The two new LNG carriers are scheduled to be delivered by...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Interzero and Eastman Reach Long-Term Supply Agreement for Planned Molecular Recycling Facility in France
Interzero and Eastman announced a long-term supply agreement for Eastman’s previously announced molecular recycling facility in Normandy, France. Interzero will provide up to 20,000 metric tonnes per year of hard-to-recycle PET household packaging waste that would otherwise be incinerated. Interzero Plastics Recycling, as part of Interzero, is an innovation leader in plastics recycling with the largest sorting capacity in Europe and many years of experience. Headquartered in Germany, Interzero is a leading service provider of circular solutions in Europe and is strongly connected to its sister company ALBA Group ASIA both led by Chairman and Shareholder, Dr. Axel Schweitzer.
Comments / 0