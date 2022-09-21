ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop, CA

CBS Denver

Forest Service mules haul plane wreckage 50 years after crash

In a remote area where motor vehicles are prohibited, U.S. Forest Service crews used pack mules to remove wreckage from a plane that crashed -- about a half-century ago.It took crews three days, 12-mile roundtrips each day and a total of 20 mule loads to haul the wreckage out of the Lost Creek Wilderness in the South Park Ranger District, near Grant and Bailey.Historical records for plane crashes can be hard to find or unreliable, but CBS News Colorado reached out to the U.S. Forestry Service for more information.The effort involved rangers from Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Forest, who asked for assistance from Shoshone National Forest rangers, who specialize in pack mule projects.That crew used their mules to haul 1,000 pounds of bridge support material to repair a crumbling bridge in White River National Forest in July. And in March, they hauled 4,500 pounds of tools and supplies for a trail re-route project in the Navajo Lake Basin.
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Closes West Thumb Geyser Basin ‘Until Further Notice’ Due to ‘Hazardous Fumes’

Yellowstone National Park‘s West Thumb Geyser Basin is officially closed due to hazardous conditions and fumes. Here’s what we know. On Monday afternoon, park officials would alert media that “West Thumb Geyser Basin, located in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park, will be closed until further notice due to hazardous conditions.”
Outsider.com

WATCH: Vicious Wolf Pack Brings Down a Bull Elk in Yellowstone National Park

Nature is as raw and uncensored as it is beautiful, and Yellowstone National Park‘s wildlife frequently demonstrate both those qualities. Earlier this spring, one of the park’s wolf packs took down a young bull elk in brutally slow motion and a wildlife photographer captured the entire, gruesome kill on camera. The following video is not for the faint of heart.
Bishop, CA
California Society
Jackson Hole Radio

Visitation to Yellowstone National Park way down

Visitation to Yellowstone National Park is way down over previous seasons. Yellowstone hosted nearly 600000 visitors in in August 2022. This is a 37% decrease from August 2021 (921,844 recreational visits), which was the most-visited August on record, and a 29% decrease from August 2019 (820,006), the last year pre-COVID.
Fox News

Grand Canyon National Park relocates 58 bison from the North Rim of park

Wildlife managers say 58 bison have been successfully relocated from the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. They said the bison were transferred to the Intertribal Buffalo Council, who transported the animalsto the Iowa Tribe of Oklahomaand the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe of South Dakota. Since reduction efforts began...
natureworldnews.com

Return of Wolves in Oregon's Cascade Mountains Gives Experts Hope for Conservation

Based on the most recent nation environmental officials' statement, a newfound pack of wolves has recently been seen in Oregon's Cascade Mountains. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (DFW) stated on Monday that researchers from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs (CTWS), whose territory encompasses sections of Jefferson County as well as Wasco district, used a field imager to capture the growing family of two seniors and two puppies in August, Newsweek reported.
cdc.gov

Outbreak of Acute Gastroenteritis Among Rafters and Backpackers in the Backcountry of Grand Canyon National Park, April–June 2022

Ariella P. Dale, PhD1,2,3,*; Shanna Miko, DNP1,*; Laura E. Calderwood, MPH4,5; Ronan F. King, MSEH6; Matthew Maurer, MPH7; Laurie Dyer, MBA6; Marette Gebhardt7; Wendy Maurer7; Shawna Crosby7; Mary E. Wikswo, MPH4; Maria A. Said, MD6; Sara A. Mirza, PhD4 (View author affiliations) Summary. What is already known about this topic?
Jackson Hole Radio

Stay alert on Forest roads

As summer turns to autumn the Bridger-Teton National Forest draws locals and visitors alike for hunting, fishing, photography, camping, firewood gathering, and exploring during September and October. Rangers say that that can make forest a busy place and roadways can be crowded and dangerous. Deputy Forest Supervisor, Kevin Khung says...
The Independent

On the Colorado River, growing concern for trout and chub

To guide fishing trips for a year or two, that's what brought Terry Gunn to the red canyons of northern Arizona. The chance to hike, raft and fly fish drew Wendy Hanvold, a retired ski bum, who took a job there waiting tables at an anglers lodge. She heard rumors of the intrepid fishing guide who had just returned from an Alaska trip, and one day when he came in approached his table to take his order.“You fly fish, right?" she said. "I've always wanted to learn." It was a match made in Marble Canyon. Since then, the couple...
Daily Montanan

Adding more grazing land so close to Yellowstone is bear baiting

Montana’s Paradise Valley is aptly named, sitting between two towering mountain ranges, it cradles the mighty Yellowstone River that flows from its headwaters in America’s first national park and provides critical habitat to the native species still present 200 years after Lewis and Clark’s expedition. Yet, the Forest Service decided to expand cattle grazing on […] The post Adding more grazing land so close to Yellowstone is bear baiting appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Popular Science

Wildfires are burning away snow in the American West

This article was originally featured in High Country News. The ground beneath researcher Stephanie Kampf’s boots was black and burned to a sooty crisp in June 2021 as she walked across the burn scar left by the Cameron Peak Fire of 2020. A summer after the fire engulfed over 200,000 acres in flames, there was no snow to be found in its footprint—despite being almost 10,000 feet above sea level, where snow often persists in Colorado. In a nearby stand of unburned trees, however, Kampf noted, some “nice snow” did appear. “It was really striking,” she said. “It was so mind-blowing to me.”
Thrillist

The Best Airbnbs Near Glacier National Park

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. It’s nearly impossible to pick a favorite U.S. national park....
