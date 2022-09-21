ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

Mel Gibson Blames Warner Bros. Discovery Shake-Up for 'Lethal Weapon 5' Production Delay

Martin Riggs may not make things complicated, but the Warner Bros. Discovery merger sure has for “Lethal Weapon 5.”. Lead star and director Mel Gibson, who famously plays Detective Martin Riggs in the film franchise, gave an update on the state of the fifth installment. Following original director Richard Donner’s death in 2021, Gibson took over as director, using a script from Richard Wenk (“The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer”) developed alongside the late Donner. The film was expected to originally launch on streaming platform HBO Max.
Us Weekly

'Spy Kids' Cast: Where Are They Now? Alexa PenaVega, Antonio Banderas and More

Director Robert Rodriguez smashed box-office expectations with his cult classic family film Spy Kids. Featuring Rodriguez's frequent collaborators Antonio Banderas, Danny Trejo and Cheech Marin, the 2001 action comedy is also known as the project that launched the careers of titular kids Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara. The movie follows Carmen Cortez (PenaVega) and her […]
extratv

Louise Fletcher, Oscar Winner as Nurse Ratched, Dies at 88

Louise Fletcher, an Oscar winner for her iconic portrayal of heartless Nurse Ratched in the 1975 hit "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," died Friday of natural causes. Her son, Andrew Bick, confirmed to THR that Fletcher had died at her Montdurausse, France, home. Born July 22, 1934, in Birmingham,...
ComicBook

Babylon Releases First Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva

The star-studded ensemble film Babylon has revealed its first trailer, showing the depravity that bristled in Hollywood during the 1920s. Babylon comes from Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle and features some big names leading the cast, such as Bullet Train's Brad Pitt, Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie, and Te Prometo Anarquía's Diego Calva. While those three make up the headliners, some other familiar faces can be found in the Babylon trailer, including Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, Red Hot Chili Peppers musician Flea, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Samara Weaving, and Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde.
ComicBook

Forrest Gump 2: Tom Hanks Says Sequel Talks Died in 40 Minutes

Talks of a Forrest Gump sequel ran out of steam after "all of 40 minutes," according to star Tom Hanks. The actor — who won his second Academy Award for his role as the all-American man who ran through highlights of modern American history — reveals director Robert Zemeckis only took a "stab" at a follow-up to the 1994 original. Based on author Winston Groom's novel of the same name, Forrest Gump won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and grossed $678 million worldwide. Groom's book sequel about Forrest and son Little Forrest navigating life in the 1980s, titled Gump and Co., was published in 1995.
digitalspy.com

Beverly Hills Cop 4 confirms another original character return for Netflix sequel

As filming for Beverly Hills Cop is underway in California, the cast of the classic comedy sequel is expanding to include more OG characters. Bronson Pinchot is among the franchise's original stars returning for chapter four, titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley after Eddie Murphy's street-smart Detroit detective. Pinchot, who...
BGR.com

Netflix's racy new Ana de Armas movie hits theaters Friday (and lands on Netflix soon)

I’m not ashamed to admit it: Ana de Armas is one of those actresses for whom I’ll always press play, even when I have no idea what a movie is about or who else is in it. Okay, fine — maybe I have in fact only pressed play on this or that movie in the past solely because she’s in it. Who can blame me? She’s a hypnotic, cinematic chameleon in pretty much every role she takes on. A fact that will be underscored even more so come this weekend, when Netflix‘s long-awaited Blonde lands in select theaters.
Gamespot

New Cloverfield Film Signs Babak Anvari As Director

It looks as though the Cloverfield name will live on in a brand-new movie with Babak Anvari directing. Deadline is reporting that a new Cloverfield film is headed to Paramount as they're looking to reignite the franchise. The script will be written by Joe Barton with J.J. Abrams producing from Bad Robot, along with Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen. Bryan Burk, Matt Reeves, and Drew Goddard will executive produce.
thedigitalfix.com

Robin Williams had Mrs Doubtfire makeup on when he met Pierce Brosnan

Imagine meeting comedy movie legend Robin Williams for the first time. Now imagine meeting Robin Williams for the first time, but he’s wearing the full Mrs Doubtfire makeup. That’s exactly what happened for James Bond star Pierce Brosnan. The ‘90s movie is one of Williams’ most iconic roles,...
ComicBook

Ballerina: John Wick Spinoff With Ana de Armas Will Begin Filming This Fall

The John Wick spinoff movie Ballerina starring Ana de Armas will reportedly begin filming this fall. That production update for the John Wick franchise was embedded in a new profile on Ana de Armas, who is currently courting Oscars buzz for her daring performance as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's new biopic Blonde. Specifically, Variety noted that Armas is getting set for "Ballerina, a John Wick spinoff, which she will shoot this fall." Ballerina will be directed by Underworld's Len Wiseman, with a script from John Wick: Parabellum writer Shay Hatten. John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski will be producing the spinoff.
digitalspy.com

Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews

Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
