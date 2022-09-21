ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Medical City Plano To Expand

Medical City Plano will soon double the height of the hospital and add three helipads. But as Local Profile previously covered, many residents near the hospital are not on board with the plans. Plano City Council voted on the expansion plans during the September 20 meeting. The final vote was...
PLANO, TX
The North Texas Disability Chamber Hold Their First Awards

The North Texas Disability Chamber (NTXDC) hosted its first awards ceremony on September 13. The awards recognized council member Rick Grady with the first-ever Richard “Rick” Grady Public Service Award. NTXDC’s mission is to promote and advocate for a more “cohesive, transparent, informed, regional, member-based, cross-disability community via...
PLANO, TX
Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

