Read full article on original website
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Retirement communities, housing locations, corridors and more: Plano to hold public hearing on changes to zoning ordinances
The City of Plano is changing its zoning ordinances to fit its comprehensive plan adopted Nov. 8, 2021. Plano’s 2021 comprehensive plan looks at the transition of Plano to a mature, built-out community and focuses on ensuring a quality of life over the next 20 to 30 years.
New multifamily affordable housing project approved in northeast Plano
Plano Planning Director Christina Day discussed the Versa Development proposal with the City Council on Sept 20. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact Newspaper) Developers for a new affordable housing project in northeast Plano won their appeal in a rezoning case, allowing them to move ahead with an 80-unit complex. Versa Development is...
Medical City Plano To Expand
Medical City Plano will soon double the height of the hospital and add three helipads. But as Local Profile previously covered, many residents near the hospital are not on board with the plans. Plano City Council voted on the expansion plans during the September 20 meeting. The final vote was...
Project to bring about 381 multifamily residential units to McKinney
The proposed concept plan for Modera McKinney Ridge includes 381 units. (Courtesy City of McKinney) The McKinney City Council unanimously approved a proposed concept plan for a project that will bring a new multifamily development to the northern portion of the city at a Sept. 20 meeting. The new development,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denton County Appraisal District leader ousted by board
The Denton County Appraisal District board placed Chief Appraiser Hope McClure on paid leave during its Sept. 13 meeting. The board discussed the matter during an over two-hour executive session before voting to oust the top administrator. The board named Deputy Chief Appraiser Don Spencer the interim chief appraiser. The...
Medical City Plano wins approval for hospital's expansion with helipads
Medical City Plano CEO Jyric Sims talks about the hospital's expansion plans at a Sept. 20 City Council meeting. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact Newspaper) Medical City Plano’s plans to expand a four-story tower to eight stories and move its three helipads from ground level to the building’s roof will proceed despite concerns from nearby neighbors.
County Jail Could be Demolished, Making Way For New Development in Downtown Dallas
An overcrowded jail that’s not up to code is prompting Dallas County commissioners to contemplate demolishing and moving the facility — making way for prime real estate on the western edge of downtown Dallas. Commissioners will appoint a committee next month to analyze the situation and make a...
City of Rowlett: Work begins on the Dalrock ‘curve’ Sept 29
ROWLETT, TX (Sept. 23, 2022) Safety improvements meant to slow traffic coming into the curve on Dalrock Road just north of the Princeton Road split will begin Thursday, September 29. The project is anticipated to last approximately 2 months. During this time, the northbound lane of Dalrock Road will be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Furst Ranch owner reveals slimmed-down development plan
Local residents got a preview of scaled-down plans for the remaining 1,066 acres of Flower Mound Ranch, aka Furst Ranch, at two community meetings on Wednesday and Thursday night at the Denton County Southwest Courthouse in Canyon Falls. Landowner Jack Furst and local design and engineering firm McAdams presented a...
The North Texas Disability Chamber Hold Their First Awards
The North Texas Disability Chamber (NTXDC) hosted its first awards ceremony on September 13. The awards recognized council member Rick Grady with the first-ever Richard “Rick” Grady Public Service Award. NTXDC’s mission is to promote and advocate for a more “cohesive, transparent, informed, regional, member-based, cross-disability community via...
keranews.org
Rules apparently do matter: Dallas City Council forced to delay tax vote — and approving budget
State law requires the city council to approve the budget before it votes on the tax rate. And there must be a public hearing before the budget vote. The city council failed to advertise the meeting in a timely manner, so that has also been postponed to next week. As...
Medical clothing store expands in North Texas
The company, Scrubs & Beyond, has opened two new locations in North Texas. The locations in Hurst and Lewisville are the 12th and 13th the company has in Texas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dallas Observer
The Denton Record-Chronicle Mentioned a Drag Event and Both Are Receiving Threats Now
The Denton variety drag show Glitterbomb at the Rubber Gloves rehearsal studio canceled its latest event last week, claiming that a mention of the event in a Denton Record-Chronicle article led to a series of threats, according to a statement released by event organizers on Facebook last Friday. The newspaper...
Texas Supreme Court: Texas law supersedes Islamic law
The Texas Supreme Court has sent a divorce case back to a Collin County court after ruling that a judge, not an Islamic Fiqh panel, should decide matters.
wbap.com
Rick Roberts: Are HOA’s A Necessary Evil?
Are you a homeowner in the DFW area? Good chance you’re a member of an HOA. We hear horror stories about them, but with home prices still up 15% year-over-year, are HOA’s a necessary evil? Rick shares his HOA experiences with you on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
When will the 4 other North Texas H-E-B locations open?
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While H-E-B just opened its doors in Frisco, there are four other locations in the works for North Texas. The grocer will be opening its Plano location later this fall. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier this year, will open in late 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023. Mansfield, the most recently announced location, will break ground early in 2023. H-E-B owns several properties across the Metroplex and North Texas, but said there is no timeline or current plans for other stores aside from the locations already announced. "The DFW Metroplex is one of the most competitive markets in the nation and we must be extremely methodical in our approach and planning for new locations," the company said. "We continue to study the market to better understand how to utilize the properties we own throughout the region. This allows us to tailor our stores to best serve the needs of the community. Many sites we've identified will take years to develop, and in some cases, we may decide not to build and end up selling sites."
Ex-cop acquitted of murder in shooting in small Texas town
A former police officer in a small Texas town was found not guilty of murder Thursday in the slaying of a Black man who offered a handshake as the officer responded to a call about a fight.
What to expect from first-ever Pride Frisco’s free block party in October
What do food trucks, entertainment, vendors, games, door prizes, appearances from local sports teams, LGBTQIA+ resources, music, giveaways and more all have in common? Well, North Texas, you're about to find out.
Former Dallas Arboretum employees blame management for alleged culture of LGBTQ discrimination
DALLAS — At least four former Dallas Arboretum workers have filed equal employment opportunity complaints against their former employer in the past year, including allegations that management fostered a culture of discrimination around gender identity and sexuality. In interviews with WFAA, two of the former employees say they’re thankful...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth shooting victim turns to homeowner for help
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man was badly injured in a shooting Thursday night in Fort Worth. A homeowner called 911 just before 11 p.m. saying someone was outside complaining about being shot near East Loop 820 and Brentwood Stair Road. Police believe the shooting happened in an area between...
Local Profile
Plano, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
642K+
Views
ABOUT
Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.http://www.localprofile.com
Comments / 0