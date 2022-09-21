ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

Family, fun, and all things Fall with Texas Lions Camp

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The goal of the Texas Lions Camp is provide a safe environment where all children can grow and play. What better way to do that than with a Fall Festival right here in the Brazos Valley?. At the Texas Lions Camp Fall Festival, you can expect...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

BCS Christmas Parade will go on this year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After being canceled the last two years, the Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade will return this year, according to a post on social media. The parade will take place Sunday, December 4th, at 2 p.m. The parade had been canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Free Music Friday: Tell Runyan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Tell Runyan joined First News at Four as the Free Music Friday guest on Sept. 23. Tell Runyan is a Singer-Songwriter based in Stephenville, TX. His music can best be described as Americana blend of country, rock, and folk music. He played his original song “Still the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Catalena Hatters gets you ready for felt hat season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s an unspoken rule that Labor Day weekend is the unofficial transition from straw hats to felt hats. Scott Catalena says, this is a spoken rule at Catalena Hatters in Downtown Bryan. He joined The Three to talk about hat customization and proper hat care....
BRYAN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Society
Bryan, TX
Government
City
Bryan, TX
State
Texas State
Bryan, TX
Society
Local
Texas Government
KBTX.com

SOS Ministries hosts 21st Annual Banquet - IGNITE!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - SOS Ministries is celebrating 29 years of ministry in the Brazos Valley by hosting its annual banquet. “It’s grown to serve teen girls and now children, and there’s a men’s home and vocational training,” Kyle Salmon, executive director at SOS, said. “It’s just grown and grown over the last 29 years into, now we own 20 acres near downtown Bryan.”
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Fall fun is back at Lake Walk

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The official day of fall is Sept. 22 and that means outdoor markets, yoga and coffee at Lake Walk in Bryan are back. Kate Chapman joined News 3 at Noon to talk about Lake Walk’s fall lineup. The Local is a weekly artisan market on...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Get your home ready for spooky season with this tablescape

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s all just a bunch of hocus pocus! This Hocus Pocus inspired tablescape is sure to be a fan favorite at your Halloween party this year. The Three’s guest co-cost, Jennifer Satterfield, turns what some consider to be a dark and scary holiday into a bright, playful one. From black feathers to ceramic pumpkins, every detail shines through on this Disney’s Hocus Pocus inspired tablescape design.
BRYAN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Chesnutt
Person
Aaron Watson
KBTX.com

Bryan restaurant provides chill atmosphere with creative barbecue

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A former Bryan convenience store is now a barbecue restaurant with a spot for everyone. The Station on 29th is located at 1720 E. 29th St. in Bryan and serves creative barbecue, craft burgers, a variety of drinks and much more. Co-owner Nikki Cantu said the...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan PD celebrating National Forensic Science Week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s National Forensic Science Week (NFSW), and the Bryan Police Department is recognizing the hard work of their Crime Scene Unit. Forensic science is a critical element of the criminal justice system. Forensic scientists examine and analyze evidence from crime scenes that can assist in the investigation and prosecution of criminals or exonerate an innocent person from suspicion.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Local cyclist returns from national conference

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station bicyclist is back home after attending a fundraising celebration event for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Kathy Langlotz has been participating in bike rides to support the work of Bike MS for nearly two decades. This past year she raised more than...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Parks And Recreation#Holiday Magic#Santa Claus#Pr Communications
KBTX.com

Weekend Gardener: Planting in the fall

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Many people get the urge to plant things in the spring, but experts say now is a great time to start. “Spring’s a great season but the best time to plant most things is in the fall,” said Skip Richter with Texas A&M AgriLife. “Coming out of a summer like we had, the enthusiasm to get out and do stuff in the yard is a little low, but take advantage of the October and November season.”
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M announces Fall 2022 enrollment figures

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University announced its enrollment numbers for the new semester. An increase of 1,546 students from last fall, the Fall 2022 semester enrolled 74,289 students. The numbers account for students at the College Station campus as well as those in Galveston, Texas and Doha, Qatar.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Ring Day returns to Aggieland with more than 4,400 recipients

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday some Aggies celebrated being one step closer to graduation. More than 4,400 Texas A&M students received their Aggie Ring at the Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center. The Aggie Ring is given to students who have achieved 90 hours of undergraduate coursework or who have reached a predetermined graduate coursework milestone at Texas A&M University. While the tradition dates back to 1889, it’s current form began in 2000, and it is one of the most anticipated days in the life of a Texas A&M student, according to The Association of Former Students.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
KBTX.com

Bryan drops district opener to Temple 53-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings fell to 3-2 following a 53-19 loss at home against the Temple Wildcats. The Vikings were without starting quarterback Malcom Gooden who will miss the next couple weeks with a hand injury. “We let it get away from us. Our effort was phenomenal......
TEMPLE, TX
KBTX.com

Fill your home with the perfect Fall scents

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fall is finally here and you know what that means: pumpkin, cinnamon, apple, and all of your other favorite Fall scents!. Guest co-host Jennifer Satterfield taught The Three hosts how to make a simple D.I.Y. stovetop potpourri by simmering a few fresh ingredients and spices on hand.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Manifesting fall with the perfect front porch accessory

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s still nearly 100 degrees, but we are manifesting fall with this D.I.Y. terra cotta Jack-o’-lantern planter for your front porch. The Three’s guest co-host, Jennifer Satterfield, showed how to upcycle last year’s trend of farmhouse white with this year’s refresh take on pumpkins.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Repair your roof with reliability

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A roof is one of the most significant pieces of a home, so when finding someone to make repairs or get some things patched up, you want to make the right decision. The Three co-host Abigail Metsch sat down with Josh Schulte of Schulte Roofing to...
BRYAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy