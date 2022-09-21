ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

WFAA

Live Life Grand in Grand Prairie

Food, fitness, and family fun – Your 172-acre epic adventure awaits to live grand in Grand Prairie. There is so much to see and do and it continues to grow!. Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen shares how they’re expanding. Later, Hannah sat down with Mayor Jensen to talk...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
papercitymag.com

Two New Beer and Food Havens Are Coming to North Texas — Boozie’s Brewery Is a New Name With Plenty of History

Boozie's will roll with the kitschy Nicolas Cage Mural on its back wall. (Photo by Courtney Dabney) Two new brewpubs are opening in North Texas from Bruce Conti, 0ne of the original founders of Wild Acre Brewing, and his new beer team. Conti plans to take over the Camp Bowie Wild Acre space and turn it into Boozie’s Brewery & Gourmet Sandwiches. He is also opening Boozie’s Brewery & TX Fare in Fairview.
FORT WORTH, TX
aisd.net

Burgin Elementary hosts Balloon Release to Honor Namesake

Burgin Elementary host balloon release to honor namesake. One month after Arlington ISD namesake Robert “Bob” Burgin passed away, Burgin Elementary School students and teachers released hundreds of blue and orange balloons into the sky this week to honor and remember him. His wife, Tillie Burgin, and family...
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

2 North Texas restaurants make New York Times top 50 list

DALLAS — The New York Times published its list of the "50 best restaurants in America," and two of those are located in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Three spots in Texas made the list, but here locally, Sister, an Italian-inspired restaurant on Lower Greenville, and Smoke’N Ash B.B.Q., a barbecue joint in Arlington, were among those honored by the NYT.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth shooting victim turns to homeowner for help

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man was badly injured in a shooting Thursday night in Fort Worth. A homeowner called 911 just before 11 p.m. saying someone was outside complaining about being shot near East Loop 820 and Brentwood Stair Road. Police believe the shooting happened in an area between...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Student found with gun, ammo at North Texas high school

FORT WORTH, Texas - A student at Timber Creek High School was arrested Thursday after reportedly being found with a gun and ammunition in their possession while at school. The Keller ISD school, which is in Fort Worth, was searched after authorities got an anonymous tip that a student had a gun at school.
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

7 Things to Do This Weekend in Fort Worth

Whether dusting off your lederhosen or prepping your Sunday best for a night at Cirque du Soleil there are enough weekend events to have you feeling FOMO no matter what you decide to do. 1. Oktoberfest at Trinity Park. Celebrate the annual fall German fest at Trinity Park, Sept. 22...
CBS DFW

Fort Worth reaches settlement with woman slammed to ground during arrest

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The City of Fort Worth and a woman whose 2016 arrest led to questions over police brutality have reached a settlement, according to the woman's lawyer.Fort Worth agreed to pay Jacqueline Craig $150,000 to settle the matter, said Lee Merritt, the attorney for the Craig family. The agreement will go to the city council for approval in October. The bodycam video from Officer William Martin went viral in December 2016, when it showed him pushing Craig to the ground and arresting her, and then also arresting her teenage daughter.Craig was the one who had called police for...
FORT WORTH, TX
