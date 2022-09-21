Read full article on original website
Report says the best empanadas in Texas can be found at this Fort Worth restaurant
We feel an obligation to let you know where in the world you can get the best of any food, and we feel even more inclined to do so when the Lone Star State is involved.
fwtx.com
New Historic-Home-Turned-Tasting-Room in the Works Near Downtown Fort Worth
One of Fort Worth's most notable historic homes will soon cater to a different taste. The 157-year-old David Chapman Bennett house, located at 731 Samuels Avenue, is becoming a wine and craft beer tasting room, Fort Worth Today reported in an Instagram post. Located within walking distance to Sundance Square,...
What to expect from first-ever Pride Frisco’s free block party in October
What do food trucks, entertainment, vendors, games, door prizes, appearances from local sports teams, LGBTQIA+ resources, music, giveaways and more all have in common? Well, North Texas, you're about to find out.
WFAA
Live Life Grand in Grand Prairie
Food, fitness, and family fun – Your 172-acre epic adventure awaits to live grand in Grand Prairie. There is so much to see and do and it continues to grow!. Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen shares how they’re expanding. Later, Hannah sat down with Mayor Jensen to talk...
fox4news.com
Women of Law Enforcement welcomes hundreds to its conference in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A law enforcement conference that's been around for nearly ten years has drawn its largest attendance yet. The four-day event in Fort Worth is offering police training and network opportunities. The group is also trying to grow the numbers nationwide of women involved in law enforcement.
papercitymag.com
Two New Beer and Food Havens Are Coming to North Texas — Boozie’s Brewery Is a New Name With Plenty of History
Boozie's will roll with the kitschy Nicolas Cage Mural on its back wall. (Photo by Courtney Dabney) Two new brewpubs are opening in North Texas from Bruce Conti, 0ne of the original founders of Wild Acre Brewing, and his new beer team. Conti plans to take over the Camp Bowie Wild Acre space and turn it into Boozie’s Brewery & Gourmet Sandwiches. He is also opening Boozie’s Brewery & TX Fare in Fairview.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Green Leafroller Worms Peaking in North Texas Trees, Not a Major Worry, Experts Say
If you've noticed a few more worms than usual in your trees you're not alone. Many people around North Texas have been reporting a rise in "tree worms," experts say are called leafrollers. The worms end up being moths that feed on sugarberry and hackberry trees and they're thriving after...
Fort Worth settles with Jacqueline Craig for $150K pending approval years after viral arrest
FORT WORTH, Texas — The City of Fort Worth has agreed to pay $150,000 to Jacqueline Craig, pending council approval, to settle a lawsuit Craig filed against the city alleging police violated her rights during an arrest. The arrest first occurred nearly six years ago, with video of the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Agrees to Cash Settlement With Woman Arrested After Calling 911 for Help
The City of Fort Worth has agreed to settle a lawsuit with a Fort Worth mother who was arrested nearly six years ago after calling the police for help during a dispute with a neighbor. The Fort Worth City Council will have to approve the plan to pay Jacqueline Craig...
aisd.net
Burgin Elementary hosts Balloon Release to Honor Namesake
Burgin Elementary host balloon release to honor namesake. One month after Arlington ISD namesake Robert “Bob” Burgin passed away, Burgin Elementary School students and teachers released hundreds of blue and orange balloons into the sky this week to honor and remember him. His wife, Tillie Burgin, and family...
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth program helps make homes cool for the summer, warm for the winter
For more than 25 years, multiple generations of the Cummings family have called a two-story house off Morningside Drive home. After her mother died, Rachel Cummings and her siblings were determined to fix up the place. But Cummings, who now shares the home with her husband and two young daughters,...
WFAA
2 North Texas restaurants make New York Times top 50 list
DALLAS — The New York Times published its list of the "50 best restaurants in America," and two of those are located in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Three spots in Texas made the list, but here locally, Sister, an Italian-inspired restaurant on Lower Greenville, and Smoke’N Ash B.B.Q., a barbecue joint in Arlington, were among those honored by the NYT.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth shooting victim turns to homeowner for help
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man was badly injured in a shooting Thursday night in Fort Worth. A homeowner called 911 just before 11 p.m. saying someone was outside complaining about being shot near East Loop 820 and Brentwood Stair Road. Police believe the shooting happened in an area between...
County Jail Could be Demolished, Making Way For New Development in Downtown Dallas
An overcrowded jail that’s not up to code is prompting Dallas County commissioners to contemplate demolishing and moving the facility — making way for prime real estate on the western edge of downtown Dallas. Commissioners will appoint a committee next month to analyze the situation and make a...
Mother settles lawsuit over Texas arrest captured on video
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas city has settled a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by a Black mother after she and her daughter were wrestled to the ground and arrested by a white police officer following a dispute with a neighbor. Jacqueline Craig and one of her daughters were wrestled to the ground and had […]
fox4news.com
Student found with gun, ammo at North Texas high school
FORT WORTH, Texas - A student at Timber Creek High School was arrested Thursday after reportedly being found with a gun and ammunition in their possession while at school. The Keller ISD school, which is in Fort Worth, was searched after authorities got an anonymous tip that a student had a gun at school.
fwtx.com
7 Things to Do This Weekend in Fort Worth
Whether dusting off your lederhosen or prepping your Sunday best for a night at Cirque du Soleil there are enough weekend events to have you feeling FOMO no matter what you decide to do. 1. Oktoberfest at Trinity Park. Celebrate the annual fall German fest at Trinity Park, Sept. 22...
Fort Worth reaches settlement with woman slammed to ground during arrest
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The City of Fort Worth and a woman whose 2016 arrest led to questions over police brutality have reached a settlement, according to the woman's lawyer.Fort Worth agreed to pay Jacqueline Craig $150,000 to settle the matter, said Lee Merritt, the attorney for the Craig family. The agreement will go to the city council for approval in October. The bodycam video from Officer William Martin went viral in December 2016, when it showed him pushing Craig to the ground and arresting her, and then also arresting her teenage daughter.Craig was the one who had called police for...
Mobile cannabis dispensary coming to DFW advocating Texas' medical program
FORT WORTH, Texas — Some cannabis enthusiasts may want to roll up Oct. 8 as the mobile cannabis dispensary Goodblend will be holding a joint marijuana march and freedom festival to inform the public on the state's medical program. Goodblend, a subsidiary of Parallel, is one of three medical...
fox4news.com
Cirque du Soleil OVO returns to Fort Worth
The magic of Cirque du Soleil returns to Fort Worth this week for the first time since 2017. Good Day's Hanna Battah got a sneak peek of the characters and performances.
WFAA
