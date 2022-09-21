ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Rutgers Will Face Iowa In Front of Sell Out Crowd

A sell out crowd is expected on Saturday night when the Rutgers Scarlet Knights host the Iowa Hawkeyes in prime time at 7 p.m. The game will air on radio via Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM 1450 AM, and on FS1 on television. The Scarlet Knights enter the game...
IOWA CITY, IA
CBS Sports

Watch Rutgers vs. Iowa: TV channel, live stream info, start time

After a three-game homestand, the Iowa Hawkeyes will be on the road. The Hawkeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at SHI Stadium. Iowa won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
State
Nevada State
New Brunswick, NJ
Football
City
New Brunswick, NJ
Ames, IA
College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Nevada, IA
Local
Iowa Football
Ames, IA
Sports
Ames, IA
Football
Local
Iowa College Sports
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
KCCI.com

Ankeny's head coach will be on the sidelines for tonight's game

We have new information about the football coach situation at Ankeny High School. The district just confirmed to KCCI that head coach Rick Nelson will be coaching in tonight's game. The district now confirms that defensive coordinator Nick Nelson had been serving as head coach this past week. Last Friday...
ANKENY, IA
NJ.com

Ridgewood fights through adversity with another spectacular defensive effort in win at Passaic Tech

When Passaic Tech and Ridgewood get together on the football field you what type of game it’s going to be. The winning team will oftentimes not have more than 20 points, the defenses will look dominant and the offenses will try to grind out as much yardage as they can. These two rivals have played some fantastic defensive slugfests over the years --oftentimes in the state tournament -- and Friday evening in Wayne was no different.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Montville routs Morris Hills to get above .500 - Football recap

Montville made easy work of Morris Hills at home 42-7 to get back over .500 thanks to two rushing touchdowns by Billy Templeton and two receiving touchdowns by Anthony Feaster. The Mustangs (3-2) put together a balanced offensive showing, totaling 179 yards on the ground and another 161 through the...
MONTVILLE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Ticketsmarter#Ticketmaster#Hawkeyes#Profootball Focus
NJ.com

Football: Mark Boyd scores four touchdowns as Union City defeats Bayonne

Mark Boyd finished with nine carries for 112 yards and four touchdowns as Union City rolled past Bayonne 45-6 in Bayonne. Union City (3-1) finished with 321 yards on the ground led by Damon Pallotto who had 15 carries for 117 yards. Tyler Koffa also had three carries for 92 yards and a touchdown and capped off the game with an 80-yard kickoff return for a score.
UNION CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Union rallies in 4Q to take down Somerville

O’Malley King threw a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help Union take a 21-7 comeback win over Somerville, in Somerville. The Pioneers (1-4) held onto a 7-0 lead for three quarters. Todd Francis used a rushing touchdown in the fourth to help get the Farmers (1-3) back into the game and King threw two touchdown passes to Omar Ibrahim.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Sports
Boston College
NJ.com

Cherry Hill East over Vineland - Field hockey recap

Sami Bloom posted a hat trick to lead Cherry Hill East to a 5-1 win over Vineland, in Cherry Hill. Rylie Morris and Katie Bristow each scored a goal for Cherry Hill East (2-5). Vineland fell to 2-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Yankees have a Gerrit Cole problem with time running out before playoffs | Klapisch

NEW YORK – Only two more starts separate Gerrit Cole from Game 1 of the Division Series, which doesn’t leave much time for the Yankees to figure out what’s wrong with their $324 million right-hander. There’ve been too many lapses this season, too many home runs allowed and too many instances when Cole has failed to deliver on the promise of ace-like dominance.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Lakeland holds off West Milford for Suburban Trends Cup - Football recap

Andrew Ganci’s interception with 44 seconds remaining sealed the victory for Lakeland, which defeated West Milford, 14-6, to win the Suburban Trends Cup in West Milford. It is the third win in a row for Lakeland (1-3) in this neighborhood rivalry that dates back to 1962 and the fifth consecutive year that the outcome was decided by eight points or less.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
221K+
Followers
123K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy