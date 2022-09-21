Read full article on original website
Rutgers Will Face Iowa In Front of Sell Out Crowd
A sell out crowd is expected on Saturday night when the Rutgers Scarlet Knights host the Iowa Hawkeyes in prime time at 7 p.m. The game will air on radio via Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM 1450 AM, and on FS1 on television. The Scarlet Knights enter the game...
CBS Sports
Watch Rutgers vs. Iowa: TV channel, live stream info, start time
After a three-game homestand, the Iowa Hawkeyes will be on the road. The Hawkeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at SHI Stadium. Iowa won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.
Howell makes the plays to give first loss to Marlboro, which also loses quarterback
Howell coach Bill Hill was happy to see his team’s offense come together, but he was also a bit saddened by the developments in Friday night’s game. His team turned in a big performance at home to take down an undefeated Marlboro team, 28-14, but there was something of a somber feel to the victory.
Football: Rattay finds endzone twice as Roxbury beats Warren Hills
Matt Rattay ran in a pair of touchdowns to help Roxbury take a 24-7 win over Warren Hills in Succasunna. The Gaels picked up their first win of the year to move to 1-3. Rattay ran in a four-yard touchdown in the opening quarter and a 15-yard touchdown in the third.
KCCI.com
Ankeny's head coach will be on the sidelines for tonight's game
We have new information about the football coach situation at Ankeny High School. The district just confirmed to KCCI that head coach Rick Nelson will be coaching in tonight's game. The district now confirms that defensive coordinator Nick Nelson had been serving as head coach this past week. Last Friday...
Football: Middletown North tops Southern to win third straight game
James Barnao and Neno Morgan-Acker each had touchdown runs and the defense allowed under 100 yards of offense to lead Middletown North to a 17-0 win over Southern in Middletown. A fumble recovery led to a short touchdown run by Barnao and Poole-Morgan kicked a 37-yard field goal to give...
Ridgewood fights through adversity with another spectacular defensive effort in win at Passaic Tech
When Passaic Tech and Ridgewood get together on the football field you what type of game it’s going to be. The winning team will oftentimes not have more than 20 points, the defenses will look dominant and the offenses will try to grind out as much yardage as they can. These two rivals have played some fantastic defensive slugfests over the years --oftentimes in the state tournament -- and Friday evening in Wayne was no different.
Montville routs Morris Hills to get above .500 - Football recap
Montville made easy work of Morris Hills at home 42-7 to get back over .500 thanks to two rushing touchdowns by Billy Templeton and two receiving touchdowns by Anthony Feaster. The Mustangs (3-2) put together a balanced offensive showing, totaling 179 yards on the ground and another 161 through the...
Football: Mark Boyd scores four touchdowns as Union City defeats Bayonne
Mark Boyd finished with nine carries for 112 yards and four touchdowns as Union City rolled past Bayonne 45-6 in Bayonne. Union City (3-1) finished with 321 yards on the ground led by Damon Pallotto who had 15 carries for 117 yards. Tyler Koffa also had three carries for 92 yards and a touchdown and capped off the game with an 80-yard kickoff return for a score.
Football: Union rallies in 4Q to take down Somerville
O’Malley King threw a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help Union take a 21-7 comeback win over Somerville, in Somerville. The Pioneers (1-4) held onto a 7-0 lead for three quarters. Todd Francis used a rushing touchdown in the fourth to help get the Farmers (1-3) back into the game and King threw two touchdown passes to Omar Ibrahim.
Sophomore Zicri Forest scores twice in Oakcrest win over Moorestown - Football recap
Zicri Forest caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Marcus Lee and returned a punt 68 yards to score as Oakcrest won at home, 15-14, over rival Moorestown. Aldrich Doe ran in the 2-point conversion after the punt return TD for Oakcrest (4-1) with about a minute and a half to play and that handed Moorestown (4-1) it’s first loss of the season.
Van Brunt, defense lead Hopewell Valley past Northern Burlington
Derek Van Brunt is not usually the first name you think of when looking at the Hopewell Valley football offensive attack.
Cherry Hill East over Vineland - Field hockey recap
Sami Bloom posted a hat trick to lead Cherry Hill East to a 5-1 win over Vineland, in Cherry Hill. Rylie Morris and Katie Bristow each scored a goal for Cherry Hill East (2-5). Vineland fell to 2-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Football: Goal line stand on two-point try lifts Elmwood Park to victory
Elmwood Park football coach Tom Mulligan knew it was coming. Weehawken running back Bryce Honig had torn up the field all night, and with a potential game-tying two-point conversion in the game’s final seconds, the ball would be in his hands. Elmwood Park was ready for the decisive play...
Football: Johnson’s George goes for almost 200 rushing yarsd to lead Crusaders past Roselle
Ryan George racked up 197 yards and a touchdown in 17 carries to help Johnson take a 14-6 win over Roselle, in Roselle. The win kept Johnson unbeaten at 4-0. George ran in a seven-yard touchdown in the opening quarter. Robert Gallagher threw a scoring strike to Dylan Perrotto in...
Football: Nick Iannacone leads Cedar Grove over Montclair Immaculate
Nick Iannacone had three touchdown catches, an interception, and blocked a punt to power Cedar Grove past Montclair Immaculate 21-7 in Cedar Grove. With the win, Cedar Grove improved to 4-1 while Montclair Immaculate fell to 2-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Girls soccer: Three score for New Egypt as it posts a shutout of Burlington City
Three different goal scorers found the back of the net for New Egypt in its 3-0 victory over Burlington City Friday. Gillian Horvath, Maddie Caruso and Madison Adam scored for the Warriors (4-1). Burlington City (5-1) suffered its first loss of the season. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
Yankees have a Gerrit Cole problem with time running out before playoffs | Klapisch
NEW YORK – Only two more starts separate Gerrit Cole from Game 1 of the Division Series, which doesn’t leave much time for the Yankees to figure out what’s wrong with their $324 million right-hander. There’ve been too many lapses this season, too many home runs allowed and too many instances when Cole has failed to deliver on the promise of ace-like dominance.
Shakur Stevenson forfeits title belts after missing weight prior to Newark bout
Newark native Shakur Stevenson failed to make weight for his Friday night homecoming bout against Robson Conceicao, announcing on Twitter that he would prioritize his health and forfeit his WBC and WBO junior lightweight world titles. “I gave it my all,” Stevenson tweeted on Thursday afternoon. “I’ve been professional my...
Lakeland holds off West Milford for Suburban Trends Cup - Football recap
Andrew Ganci’s interception with 44 seconds remaining sealed the victory for Lakeland, which defeated West Milford, 14-6, to win the Suburban Trends Cup in West Milford. It is the third win in a row for Lakeland (1-3) in this neighborhood rivalry that dates back to 1962 and the fifth consecutive year that the outcome was decided by eight points or less.
