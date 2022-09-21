Read full article on original website
Related
tigerrag.com
Big favorites: LSU braced for challenge from defensive-minded New Mexico
Whether there’s a reversal of fortune or not remains to be seen, but New Mexico football coach Danny Gonzales has detected a difference in his team this week. Last season, when the Lobos took on their first Power 5 Conference opponent at Texas A&M, the Aggies scored 14 early points en route to a dominating victory, 34-0.
tigerrag.com
More accolades: LSU baseball’s Class of 2022 voted No. 1 by Collegiate Baseball
LSU is voted No. 1 in the 2022 Collegiate Baseball magazine recruiting ranking released Friday, as the Tigers have a class that features 21 newcomers. The top ranking is the second this month for the 2022 class, which was also rated No. 1 by Baseball America magazine on September 19.
tigerrag.com
LSU opponent preview: New Mexico Lobos
NEW MEXICO LOBOS (2-1) FACES LSU: Sept. 24 (6:30 p.m.), Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge) HEAD COACH: DANNY GONZALES (7-15 at New Mexico, 7-15 overall) LAST CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP: 1964 (WAC) CONFERENCE TITLE GAME RECORD: 0-0 TOTAL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: 0. THIS SEASON: New Mexico improved to 2-1 with a 27-10 victory last...
Comments / 0