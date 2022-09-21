Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
Related
Eyewitness News
Police arrest driver who struck officer in Manchester
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Police arrested a woman who struck a Manchester officer Friday. The officer was directing traffic in the area of South Main Street and Charter Oak Street when he was struck, authorities said. The suspect fled the scene. Police said the officer suffered minor injuries and...
Eyewitness News
Police respond to armed robbery at Brass Mill Mall
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 6pm tonight, Waterbury Police officers responded to the Brass Mill Mall for a report of an armed robbery. Employees of “Champs Sports” store inside the mall reported that two males had just stolen items from the store and a knife was displayed.
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigate Armed Robbery at Brass Mill Mall in Waterbury
Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at Champs Sports in the Waterbury Brass Mill Mall Thursday. The robbery happened inside the mall on Union Street at around 6 p.m. Police said employees told them that two men had stolen items from the store and a knife was displayed.
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Driver Accused of Ramming Vehicle, Hitting Father With Toddler in Hamden
Police have arrested a person that's accused of ramming into a vehicle and hitting a father carrying a toddler in Hamden in June. The hit-and-run crash happened on June 9 on Dixwell Avenue near Homestead Avenue. Police said they've arrested 26-year-old Richard Atterberry on an outstanding warrant. Officers responded to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ansonia Father Charged With Severely Beating 6-Week-Old, Police Say
A Connecticut father has been arrested for allegedly severely beating his 6-week-old causing extensive injuries. The incident took place around in New Haven County around 4 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 23, in Ansonia. According to Lt. Patrick Lynch of the Ansonia Police, the department was notified on Friday by the...
Liquor, smoke shops burglarized across Milford: PD
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police are on the scene of multiple commercial burglaries that occurred on Friday at liquor and smoke shops across Milford. Investigators released the following list of businesses that have reported burglaries: KS Mart, 548 Naugatuck Ave. PuffCity Smoke Shop, 874 Boston Post Rd. Viola Wine & Liquor Store, 975 Bridgeport […]
Puppy stolen from Wallingford pet store
WALLINGFORD, Conn — Wallingford police are searching for Waldo. Waldo, a four-month-old Silky Terrier, was taken from the All Pets Club in Wallingford on September 9, around 2 p.m, police said. The theft was caught by store cameras and shows the alleged thief taking the pup. The suspect seen...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Police make 3 arrests in Naugatuck hit-and-run
Today, the Department of Consumer Protection says several applicants are one step closer to getting their license. What to do if your rental property is sold during your lease.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: 25-year-old Plainfield man kidnapped woman, assaulted her over 3 days
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 25-year-old Plainfield man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly kidnapped and beat a woman, police announced Thursday. According to police, officers heard on Aug. 25 that Matteo Ortiz had kidnapped the woman after the victim escaped and flagged down a caller. She was found hiding in a wooded area. […]
fox61.com
'It is a devastating situation' | Naugatuck hit and run suspect arraigned; victim not expected to fully recover
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The man Naugatuck police say was responsible for a July hit and run that left the victim with life threatening injuries has been arrested and he is someone with quite the arrest history. The girlfriend of the victim, Brandon Guth, 42, of Naugatuck, tells FOX61 as...
Duo Charged For Crack Cocaine Transaction In Torrington, Police Say
A man and a woman were charged after police said the man was seen selling "eight balls" of crack cocaine to the woman in Connecticut. Bashaun Faison, age 31, and 52-year-old Michele Annette Abbott, both of Torrington, were arrested on Wednesday, Sept 21, in Litchfield County, Connecticut State Police said.
NBC Connecticut
Teen Shot Multiple Times on Sisson Avenue in Hartford: PD
An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times on Sisson Avenue in Hartford. Police said the shooting happened in the area of 90 Sisson Ave. at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Responding officers found evidence of gunfire in the area. While at the scene, police were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shooting allegations at Midstate Medical Center are false: Meriden police
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police have released an announcement stating that active shooter/shooting reports at the Midstate Medical Center Friday morning are false. Police said they want to assure the public that there have been no investigations into any active shooting situation at the medical center. Hospital representatives are working with police and are […]
sheltonherald.com
Watertown police: Driver killed after car hits tree
WATERTOWN — Local police say a man was killed in a one-car crash on Tuesday morning. Watertown officers were called to the intersection of Litchfield and Plungis roads around 11 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a crash, according to police. Responding officers discovered a green Saab that had sustained "heavy damage" rammed into a tree on Litchfield Road, police said.
NewsTimes
Death of retired Newtown police sergeant found in Naugatuck cemetery still under investigation
NAUGATUCK — The state office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still investigating the death of John Cole, a retired Newtown police sergeant found dead at a local cemetery this week. A spokesperson for the medical examiner said Cole's cause of death is pending further studies, while the manner...
Register Citizen
Officials: Bloomfield man sentenced to seven years in prison for narcotics distribution, firearm possession
HARTFORD — A Connecticut man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison followed by four years of supervised release Friday for distributing narcotics and illegally possessing firearms, according to federal officials. Phillip Garcia, also known as “Flip,” 50, most recently of Bloomfield, was also ordered by U.S....
Woman Stopped Near Intersection In New Canaan Drove Under Influence, Police Say
A Fairfield County woman was arrested for alleged DUI after police received calls of a possible intoxicated driver. The incident took place in New Canaan around 9:20 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 22 in the area of Frogtown Road and Weed Street. According to Lt. Jason Ferraro, of the New Canaan...
Teen arrested for making school threat
A 17-year-old juvenile is under arrest for making a threat against a school in Waterbury today. Police say they received information about the threat against Waterbury Arts Magnet School this morning.
Eyewitness News
Man killed in Watertown crash
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man is dead after a crash in Watertown Tuesday night. Police said the single car crash happened on Litchfield Road near Plungis Road. First responders found a sedan crashed into a tree. The driver was pronounced dead on scene, authorities said. Police identified the victim...
Eyewitness News
Route 2 in Glastonbury reopens after crash
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 2 is back open in Glastonbury Friday afternoon after a crash. Officials said the two-car crash happened on the eastbound side near Exit 8. State police said there were no injuries. Stay with Eyewitness News for traffic updates.
Comments / 0