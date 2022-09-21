ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallingford, CT

Police arrest driver who struck officer in Manchester

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Police arrested a woman who struck a Manchester officer Friday. The officer was directing traffic in the area of South Main Street and Charter Oak Street when he was struck, authorities said. The suspect fled the scene. Police said the officer suffered minor injuries and...
MANCHESTER, CT
Police respond to armed robbery at Brass Mill Mall

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 6pm tonight, Waterbury Police officers responded to the Brass Mill Mall for a report of an armed robbery. Employees of “Champs Sports” store inside the mall reported that two males had just stolen items from the store and a knife was displayed.
WATERBURY, CT
Police Investigate Armed Robbery at Brass Mill Mall in Waterbury

Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at Champs Sports in the Waterbury Brass Mill Mall Thursday. The robbery happened inside the mall on Union Street at around 6 p.m. Police said employees told them that two men had stolen items from the store and a knife was displayed.
WATERBURY, CT
Wallingford, CT
Wallingford, CT
Liquor, smoke shops burglarized across Milford: PD

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police are on the scene of multiple commercial burglaries that occurred on Friday at liquor and smoke shops across Milford. Investigators released the following list of businesses that have reported burglaries: KS Mart, 548 Naugatuck Ave. PuffCity Smoke Shop, 874 Boston Post Rd. Viola Wine & Liquor Store, 975 Bridgeport […]
MILFORD, CT
Puppy stolen from Wallingford pet store

WALLINGFORD, Conn — Wallingford police are searching for Waldo. Waldo, a four-month-old Silky Terrier, was taken from the All Pets Club in Wallingford on September 9, around 2 p.m, police said. The theft was caught by store cameras and shows the alleged thief taking the pup. The suspect seen...
WALLINGFORD, CT
#Police#Ct
Teen Shot Multiple Times on Sisson Avenue in Hartford: PD

An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times on Sisson Avenue in Hartford. Police said the shooting happened in the area of 90 Sisson Ave. at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Responding officers found evidence of gunfire in the area. While at the scene, police were...
HARTFORD, CT
Shooting allegations at Midstate Medical Center are false: Meriden police

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police have released an announcement stating that active shooter/shooting reports at the Midstate Medical Center Friday morning are false. Police said they want to assure the public that there have been no investigations into any active shooting situation at the medical center. Hospital representatives are working with police and are […]
MERIDEN, CT
Watertown police: Driver killed after car hits tree

WATERTOWN — Local police say a man was killed in a one-car crash on Tuesday morning. Watertown officers were called to the intersection of Litchfield and Plungis roads around 11 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a crash, according to police. Responding officers discovered a green Saab that had sustained "heavy damage" rammed into a tree on Litchfield Road, police said.
WATERTOWN, CT
Route 2 in Glastonbury reopens after crash

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 2 is back open in Glastonbury Friday afternoon after a crash. Officials said the two-car crash happened on the eastbound side near Exit 8. State police said there were no injuries. Stay with Eyewitness News for traffic updates.
GLASTONBURY, CT

