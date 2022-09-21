Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Missoula cold case solved after 30 years
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit has solved a 30-year-old cold case involving the 1992 death of William T. Adams, aka “Cadillac Man," a known Missoula transient. Through DNA testing the cold case unit was able to identify Leonard D. “8 Ball”...
Columbia Falls fatal stabbing victim identified
Law enforcement responded to Dawn Drive in Columbia Falls Tuesday for a report of a man stabbed by another man.
montanarightnow.com
Sheriff IDs victims of crash at Roller Coaster Rd., HWY 10 near Missoula
UPDATE: SEPT. 21 AT 12:17 P.M. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office and Coroner has identified the people killed in the two-vehicle crash at Roller Coaster Road and Highway 10 near Missoula Sept. 13. The people killed in the crash were identified as:. Jordan L. Armijo, 27, of St. Ignatius. Tekla...
Reserve Street Camper With Warrants Gets Caught With Meth
On September 20th, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the report of a disturbance behind a building in the 4800 block of North Reserve Street. When the officer arrived, he met with the reporting party who said that he heard a male and female arguing loudly in the woods behind the construction site where he was working.
Missoula Man Tries to Hit Hospital Security Officer With a Metal Pipe
On September 15, 2022, at approximately 7:34 a.m., officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to an area near St. Patrick Hospital after receiving a report of a physical disturbance. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the victim who was a security officer at the hospital. That morning, the security...
Investigation continues after vehicle hits man in wheelchair in Missoula
An accident has closed a section of Russell Street near Kensington in Missoula. Expect delays in the area.
montanarightnow.com
14-year-old girl reported missing in Missoula found safe
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Police sent out at missing person's alert for 14-year-old Savannah Omeasoo Wednesday night with concern for her safety. According to the alert, Omeasoo is a Native American girl with black hair and brown eyes, who is about 5-foot-5 inches and weighs about 110 pounds. Missoula Police...
NBCMontana
Yellowstone reopens West Thumb Geyser Basin
MISSOULA, Mont. — Yellowstone National Park has reopened the West Thumb Geyser Basin after it was temporarily closed on Sept. 12. West Thumb Geyser Basin, located in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park, is now open. Today, Yellowstone’s structural fire crew determined the area is safe to access....
NBCMontana
Missing St. Ignatius man found deceased
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Charles Sanders was canceled after family found him deceased. Sanders was first reported missing on Thursday night. His last known location was in St. Ignatius around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and there was concern for his safety. On Friday morning,...
NBCMontana
Flu shot clinic canceled at Polson Farmer's Market
MISSOULA, MT — Lake County Public Health canceled its flu shot clinic at the Polson Farmer's Market due to "disrespectful and inappropriate behavior" shown by a few community members. Lake County Public Health says people can still receive flu shots at the office. Lake County Public Health released the...
NBCMontana
Mullan project hit with potholes with rainy weather
MISSOULA, Mont. — This week’s heavy rain challenged drivers with potholes and heavy traffic through the ongoing Mullan Build project. “The heavy rains we received yesterday, obviously we're gonna have a little bit more challenges, especially with our detour routes,” said Shane Stack, Missoula County public works director.
Stolen hearse found in Lake County
The St. Ignatius Police Department reports a hearse that was stolen from a funeral home was found on Tuesday.
UM homecoming parade returns to Missoula but with different route
The University of Montana‘s homecoming parade returns Saturday, but this year will be taking a different route.
Trial set for Missoula man accused of shooting father in 2021
The trial for a Missoula man accused of shooting his father to death in 2021 has been set for February 2023.
NBCMontana
UM Homecoming Parade back with different route
MISSOULA, Mont. — The UM Homecoming Parade is back after a two year hiatus. The parade will help kick off the weekend before tailgating and the home football game at 2pm. “It's really going to be a return to full homecoming festivities, we have a ton of entries. I think everyone is really excited to be back and they are out in full force,” said Kelly Mulcaire, digital communications manager for University of Montana.
Woman on Probation Removes Ankle Monitor and Steals a Car
On September 16, 2022, a Missoula County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a residence on Highway 93 after speaking with a probation officer. The probation officer was recently alerted that 29-year-old Jennifer Cassidy, a current parolee, had tampered with her GPS ankle monitor. The probation officer attempted to contact Cassidy multiple times but was not able to reach her. The probation officer asked the deputy to go to Cassidy’s residence to look for her.
Missoula Police Arrest Woman for Having 3.8 Grams of Meth
At approximately 1:15 a.m. on September 16, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed two vehicles in the parking lot of a casino located in the 2700 block of South Reserve Street. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “A little after one in the morning, an officer on patrol...
NBCMontana
Ravalli County Sheriff's Office seeks owner of money found in Florence
MISSOULA, Mont. — No one has stepped forward to claim a large amount of money. The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office said a good Samaritan found a significant amount of cash Saturday in the Florence area, and it hopes to return it to the owner. Deputies are thanking the American...
Bear Break-in Devastates Orchard That Supports Montanans in Need
The outlook for a bountiful 2022 harvest was already rather grim. Then the neighbors made things even worse. Brovold Community Orchard has been a fixture in the Alberton area for decades, sharing their crops and feeding many in Mineral and Missoula Counties. In 2021 alone, they gave away 3,800 pounds of fruit to over 300 people within a 30-mile radius of the orchard.
NBCMontana
Climate Strike events to take place across Montana at Northwestern Energy on Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Youth Climate group is joining a global Climate Strike event to demand action on climate from Northwestern Energy. The Gallatin Valley Sunrise movement says that middle school, high school, and university students, along with other young people will stage a strike at the Northwestern Energy offices on East Griffin at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
