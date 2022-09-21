MISSOULA, Mont. — The UM Homecoming Parade is back after a two year hiatus. The parade will help kick off the weekend before tailgating and the home football game at 2pm. “It's really going to be a return to full homecoming festivities, we have a ton of entries. I think everyone is really excited to be back and they are out in full force,” said Kelly Mulcaire, digital communications manager for University of Montana.

