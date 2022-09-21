Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
Thomas Andrew “Andy” Detwiler
Thomas Andrew “Andy” Detwiler, 52, of rural Urbana, passed away at 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital. He was born in Urbana, Ohio on November 24, 1969, the son of Thomas R. and Patricia A. (Simpson) Detwiler, who survive. He...
Sidney Daily News
Fall Barn Dance open to the public
SIDNEY — The Senior Center, 304 S. West Ave., Sidney, to host their Fall Barn Dance on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Dance will begin at 7 p.m. This is open to the public with a nominal cost of $5 per person. This admission price will include light refreshments and entry into the door prize drawings.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Beautification Award winner announced
TROY — The Troy City Beautification Committee provides for two awards throughout the “growing months,” to recognize the efforts of property owners in Troy to make our community more beautiful. The purpose of the Green Thumb Award is to recognize the landscaping efforts of property owners in...
Sidney Daily News
Two to be inducted into Wall of Honor
FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Education Foundation (FLEF) will welcome Donald Bensman and Gary Bensman into the Fort Loramie Schools Wall of Honor during a ceremony planned for Sunday, Oct. 23, at 2 p.m. The ceremony — which is open to the public — will be held at Fort Loramie High School.
‘Saved by the Mums,’ Annual Mum Festival takes place this weekend in downtown Tipp City
The Tipp City Mum Festival kicks off tonight and will continue throughout this weekend, according to a release from the 2022 Tipp City Mum Festival President, Kevin Cox. The 30th Annual Cruise-In will begin the festival weekend on Friday at 4 p.m. in downtown Tipp City, the release said. Saturday’s...
Sidney Daily News
Lehman crowns homecoming king, queen
SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic High School alumni, family, and friends gathered at Sidney Memorial Stadium to celebrate homecoming. The evening commenced with pre-game ceremonies including the introduction of this year’s homecoming Grand Marshall Joseph Schmiesing and the members of the homecoming court. This year’s homecoming queen is Lilly...
Sidney Daily News
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
Sidney Daily News
Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes
URBANA — A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
Sidney Daily News
Edison State Diversity Committee seeks readers for November production
PIQUA — The Diversity Committee at Edison State Community College will present a readers’ theater production titled “Dispatches: The Battle of Angel’s Wing” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. in the Robinson Theater at Edison State’s Piqua Campus. “Dispatches” is a true...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— Gregg Knox and Sam Lyon have formed a partnership and will open a grocery in the vacant room on the north side of the public square formerly occupied by the Blue Front drug store. 100 Years. Sept. 22, 1922. A parade of fall fashions on...
Sidney Daily News
PAC’s first Art 4 Everyone event set for Oct. 20
PIQUA — Art is for everyone and Piqua Arts Council is committed to proving that fact. PAC is thrilled to add another new event to offer this year with their first ever Art 4 Everyone. The 2022 Art 4 Everyone event will take place at The Orrmont Estate, in their brand-new club house, at 1612 S. Main St. in Piqua on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 5 to 9 p.m.
Sidney Daily News
Edison State adjunct faculty honored at banquet
PIQUA — Twenty-two employees were recognized for instructing a combined total of 4,125 semester hours, or approximately 1,375 classes, in their careers at Edison State Community College’s annual adjunct faculty recognition banquet on Wednesday, Aug. 24. William Loudermilk, President of Academic Senate and Professor of English, served as...
Bellefontaine Examiner
ILHS homecoming festivities slated for this week
The Indian Lake High School Homecoming Court will represent their school during the Community Homecoming Parade and Pep Rally in downtown Russells Point on Thursday, Sept. 22, and at the homecoming football game Friday night, Sept. 23. This is the first time Indian Lake has honored a full court of...
Yellow Springs beginning preparations for annual street fair
YELLOW SPRINGS — Yellow Springs is gearing up for its annual street fair. The event had been cancelled the past few years due to the pandemic. This year’s event will take place October 8 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The Yellow Springs Chamber of Commerce is looking...
Sidney Daily News
Nurse practitioner opens new practice
SIDNEY — Looking for an alternative to seeing a doctor or visiting an urgent care? Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP-BC) Frances Yantis recently opened FLY Family Health in Sidney and is ready to serve the surrounding community. Yantis opened her own practice on Aug. 1 after an expansive...
Sidney Daily News
Oktoberfest adds new attractions
MINSTER – The 48th annual Minster Oktoberfest, coming up Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, has new attractions such as a kids area and a second beer garden but also past favorites that reflect the town’s German heritage, including ethnic food, crafts and beer, and entertainment ranging from German bands to local musical talent.
Coldwater Community holds vigil in memory of Coach Harlamert
“He is across this country in a lot of people’s minds and a lot of people’s hearts,” said Coldwater Exempted Village Schools Superintendent Doug Mader.
Sidney Daily News
YMCA to open satellite child development center
SIDNEY — As part of a collaborative effort with the Shelby County Commissioners, the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA plans to open a new satellite Child Development Center at the Fair Haven Nursing Home location with a target opening date of Nov. 14, 2022. The new center will be licensed through...
Sidney Daily News
On the agendas
PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, Sept. 26, with a board welcome reception at 5:30 p.m. in the Wilson Atrium. The board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room. Items on the agenda include reports from the superintendent,...
Country Concert announces 2023 headliners
FORT LORAMIE — Country Concert’s organizers are revealing the first set of artists who will being taking the stage at next summer’s festival. Country music superstars Tim McGraw, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan were announced as next year’s headliners Friday morning. >> Active shooter...
