Sidney, OH

Thomas Andrew “Andy” Detwiler

Thomas Andrew “Andy” Detwiler, 52, of rural Urbana, passed away at 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital. He was born in Urbana, Ohio on November 24, 1969, the son of Thomas R. and Patricia A. (Simpson) Detwiler, who survive. He...
URBANA, OH
Fall Barn Dance open to the public

SIDNEY — The Senior Center, 304 S. West Ave., Sidney, to host their Fall Barn Dance on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Dance will begin at 7 p.m. This is open to the public with a nominal cost of $5 per person. This admission price will include light refreshments and entry into the door prize drawings.
THEATER & DANCE
Troy Beautification Award winner announced

TROY — The Troy City Beautification Committee provides for two awards throughout the “growing months,” to recognize the efforts of property owners in Troy to make our community more beautiful. The purpose of the Green Thumb Award is to recognize the landscaping efforts of property owners in...
TROY, OH
Two to be inducted into Wall of Honor

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Education Foundation (FLEF) will welcome Donald Bensman and Gary Bensman into the Fort Loramie Schools Wall of Honor during a ceremony planned for Sunday, Oct. 23, at 2 p.m. The ceremony — which is open to the public — will be held at Fort Loramie High School.
FORT LORAMIE, OH
City
Sidney, OH
Lehman crowns homecoming king, queen

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic High School alumni, family, and friends gathered at Sidney Memorial Stadium to celebrate homecoming. The evening commenced with pre-game ceremonies including the introduction of this year’s homecoming Grand Marshall Joseph Schmiesing and the members of the homecoming court. This year’s homecoming queen is Lilly...
SIDNEY, OH
Let yourself go

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
SIDNEY, OH
Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes

URBANA — A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
URBANA, OH
#Class Reunion
Edison State Diversity Committee seeks readers for November production

PIQUA — The Diversity Committee at Edison State Community College will present a readers’ theater production titled “Dispatches: The Battle of Angel’s Wing” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. in the Robinson Theater at Edison State’s Piqua Campus. “Dispatches” is a true...
PIQUA, OH
Out of the past

————— Gregg Knox and Sam Lyon have formed a partnership and will open a grocery in the vacant room on the north side of the public square formerly occupied by the Blue Front drug store. 100 Years. Sept. 22, 1922. A parade of fall fashions on...
SIDNEY, OH
PAC’s first Art 4 Everyone event set for Oct. 20

PIQUA — Art is for everyone and Piqua Arts Council is committed to proving that fact. PAC is thrilled to add another new event to offer this year with their first ever Art 4 Everyone. The 2022 Art 4 Everyone event will take place at The Orrmont Estate, in their brand-new club house, at 1612 S. Main St. in Piqua on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 5 to 9 p.m.
PIQUA, OH
Edison State adjunct faculty honored at banquet

PIQUA — Twenty-two employees were recognized for instructing a combined total of 4,125 semester hours, or approximately 1,375 classes, in their careers at Edison State Community College’s annual adjunct faculty recognition banquet on Wednesday, Aug. 24. William Loudermilk, President of Academic Senate and Professor of English, served as...
PIQUA, OH
Mike Scully
ILHS homecoming festivities slated for this week

The Indian Lake High School Homecoming Court will represent their school during the Community Homecoming Parade and Pep Rally in downtown Russells Point on Thursday, Sept. 22, and at the homecoming football game Friday night, Sept. 23. This is the first time Indian Lake has honored a full court of...
RUSSELLS POINT, OH
Nurse practitioner opens new practice

SIDNEY — Looking for an alternative to seeing a doctor or visiting an urgent care? Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP-BC) Frances Yantis recently opened FLY Family Health in Sidney and is ready to serve the surrounding community. Yantis opened her own practice on Aug. 1 after an expansive...
SIDNEY, OH
Oktoberfest adds new attractions

MINSTER – The 48th annual Minster Oktoberfest, coming up Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, has new attractions such as a kids area and a second beer garden but also past favorites that reflect the town’s German heritage, including ethnic food, crafts and beer, and entertainment ranging from German bands to local musical talent.
MINSTER, OH
YMCA to open satellite child development center

SIDNEY — As part of a collaborative effort with the Shelby County Commissioners, the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA plans to open a new satellite Child Development Center at the Fair Haven Nursing Home location with a target opening date of Nov. 14, 2022. The new center will be licensed through...
SIDNEY, OH
On the agendas

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, Sept. 26, with a board welcome reception at 5:30 p.m. in the Wilson Atrium. The board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room. Items on the agenda include reports from the superintendent,...
SIDNEY, OH
Country Concert announces 2023 headliners

FORT LORAMIE — Country Concert’s organizers are revealing the first set of artists who will being taking the stage at next summer’s festival. Country music superstars Tim McGraw, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan were announced as next year’s headliners Friday morning. >> Active shooter...
FORT LORAMIE, OH

