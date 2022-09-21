Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— The curfew ordinance goes into effect tonight. At 9 o’clock, 12 even taps of the fire bell will be given which is a signal for all children to be off the streets. From October to March the taps on the bell will be given at 8 o’clock.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney church expands into new home
SIDNEY — A local church has a new home. The Church of Freedom Fellowship will be moving into the property located at 1319 Fourth Ave., the former home of the business Twisted Liquidations. Freedom Fellowship is a church community who plans to start services the first of the year....
Sidney Daily News
Fort Loramie German Heritage Days Festival
Another stop on the Point 5K walk/run where participants must spin the wheel and sample whatever beverage the wheel stops at during the Fort Loramie German Heritage Days Festival. A large portion of the community turns out to support the Fort Loramie German Heritage Days Festival. The first stop on...
Sidney Daily News
Count Your Blessings hosts open house
Gracelynn Lemaster 5, and Gabriel Lemaster, 7, play on the teeter totter Saturday during Alpaca Day at Count Your Blessings farm. They are the children of Jon and Courtney Lemaster, of Sidney. Sophia Gish, 12, daughter of Rebecca and Cody Gish, of Sidney, takes Brownie the Alpaca for a walk...
Sidney Daily News
Salvation Army seeks help with Christmas program
The Salvation Army will be running the Shelby County Christmas Clearinghouse. In 2021 we assisted close to 300 families and over 100 seniors with Christmas! Thank you again to those who helped make that possible!. We are at the beginning of our planning for this year and as the need...
Sidney Daily News
Spirit EMS record
Sept. 18-24 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to eight emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s one more than the week prior. Five of the eight calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie...
Sidney Daily News
Homecoming court announced
MINSTER —The Minster High School Student Council is pleased to announce the 2022 Homecoming activities are set for Oct. 4-8. Students selected to the Homecoming Court include Freshmen Annie Hemmelgarn and Matthew Puthoff, Sophomores Abriana Wuebker and James Niemeyer, Juniors Luisa Fischer and Reice Sloan, and Seniors Jaylyn Albers, Paige Bornhorst, Cameo Cedarleaf, Katie McClurg, Lexi Niemeyer, Morgan Sparks, Nathan Beair, Wyatt Kemper, Logan Kohne, Matthew Niekamp, Dillon Watercutter and Brady Wolf.
Sidney Daily News
Country Concert 23 headliners announced
FORT LORAMIE – The Country Concert (CC) 23 headliners were announced Sept. 23 and were met with mixed reactions from fans. The headliners for CC 23 will be Jon Pardi on July 6 at 8 p.m., Tim McGraw on July 6 from at 10 p.m., Dierks Bentley on July 7 at 10 p.m., and Luke Bryan on July 8 at 10 p.m. This will be the fifth time performing at CC for McGraw, Bentley and Bryan and the fourth time for Pardi.
Sidney Daily News
City record
-9:40 p.m.: summons. Jesse James Yates, 31, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for trespassing. -9:01 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 300 block of Lake Street. -5:36 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 400 block of North Lester Avenue. -3:20 p.m.: theft....
Sidney Daily News
Troy-Hayner Cultural Center showing ‘Clue’ for Friday Night Movies
TROY — Everyone needs something to do on a Friday night. Why not go to the movies? Friday Night Movies at the Hayner Center features classic movies with an introduction to the film, café style seating, popcorn and soda. All films are free and open to the public.
Sidney Daily News
More than 300 vehicles checked at OVI checkpoint
SIDNEY – The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced the results from an OVI checkpoint conducted in conjunction with the Sidney Police Department Friday night on Russell Road. A total of 313 vehicles were checked driving through the checkpoint on Russell Road between 7-9 p.m. Friday. There were no arrests made for OVI during the checkpoint.
Sidney Daily News
Anna man sentenced to 42 months in prison
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for sexual acts and obscenity with minors, drug possession and trafficking and theft, among other charges. Gage Dalton Wannemacher, 20, of Anna, was sentenced to 42 months in prison with three days of jail credit and...
