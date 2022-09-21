ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Out of the past

————— The curfew ordinance goes into effect tonight. At 9 o’clock, 12 even taps of the fire bell will be given which is a signal for all children to be off the streets. From October to March the taps on the bell will be given at 8 o’clock.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney church expands into new home

SIDNEY — A local church has a new home. The Church of Freedom Fellowship will be moving into the property located at 1319 Fourth Ave., the former home of the business Twisted Liquidations. Freedom Fellowship is a church community who plans to start services the first of the year....
SIDNEY, OH
Fort Loramie German Heritage Days Festival

Another stop on the Point 5K walk/run where participants must spin the wheel and sample whatever beverage the wheel stops at during the Fort Loramie German Heritage Days Festival. A large portion of the community turns out to support the Fort Loramie German Heritage Days Festival. The first stop on...
FORT LORAMIE, OH
Count Your Blessings hosts open house

Gracelynn Lemaster 5, and Gabriel Lemaster, 7, play on the teeter totter Saturday during Alpaca Day at Count Your Blessings farm. They are the children of Jon and Courtney Lemaster, of Sidney. Sophia Gish, 12, daughter of Rebecca and Cody Gish, of Sidney, takes Brownie the Alpaca for a walk...
SIDNEY, OH
Salvation Army seeks help with Christmas program

The Salvation Army will be running the Shelby County Christmas Clearinghouse. In 2021 we assisted close to 300 families and over 100 seniors with Christmas! Thank you again to those who helped make that possible!. We are at the beginning of our planning for this year and as the need...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Spirit EMS record

Sept. 18-24 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to eight emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s one more than the week prior. Five of the eight calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Homecoming court announced

MINSTER —The Minster High School Student Council is pleased to announce the 2022 Homecoming activities are set for Oct. 4-8. Students selected to the Homecoming Court include Freshmen Annie Hemmelgarn and Matthew Puthoff, Sophomores Abriana Wuebker and James Niemeyer, Juniors Luisa Fischer and Reice Sloan, and Seniors Jaylyn Albers, Paige Bornhorst, Cameo Cedarleaf, Katie McClurg, Lexi Niemeyer, Morgan Sparks, Nathan Beair, Wyatt Kemper, Logan Kohne, Matthew Niekamp, Dillon Watercutter and Brady Wolf.
MINSTER, OH
Country Concert 23 headliners announced

FORT LORAMIE – The Country Concert (CC) 23 headliners were announced Sept. 23 and were met with mixed reactions from fans. The headliners for CC 23 will be Jon Pardi on July 6 at 8 p.m., Tim McGraw on July 6 from at 10 p.m., Dierks Bentley on July 7 at 10 p.m., and Luke Bryan on July 8 at 10 p.m. This will be the fifth time performing at CC for McGraw, Bentley and Bryan and the fourth time for Pardi.
FORT LORAMIE, OH
City record

-9:40 p.m.: summons. Jesse James Yates, 31, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for trespassing. -9:01 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 300 block of Lake Street. -5:36 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 400 block of North Lester Avenue. -3:20 p.m.: theft....
SIDNEY, OH
More than 300 vehicles checked at OVI checkpoint

SIDNEY – The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced the results from an OVI checkpoint conducted in conjunction with the Sidney Police Department Friday night on Russell Road. A total of 313 vehicles were checked driving through the checkpoint on Russell Road between 7-9 p.m. Friday. There were no arrests made for OVI during the checkpoint.
SIDNEY, OH
Anna man sentenced to 42 months in prison

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for sexual acts and obscenity with minors, drug possession and trafficking and theft, among other charges. Gage Dalton Wannemacher, 20, of Anna, was sentenced to 42 months in prison with three days of jail credit and...
ANNA, OH

