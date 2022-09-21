Experience a rebirth. Seeds Under Nuclear Winter: An Earth Opera at the Byrdcliffe Theater, 34 Tinker Street, Woodstock. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, September 23, 24, 25. Doors open at 7:30, show begins at 8 pm. This takes place in a post-apocalyptic atmosphere, and centers around planetary rebirth, finding light and beauty in the darkest times, and on our deep connection with all living things, our planet, and with each other. Orchestrated for harps, ethereal choral voices, South American/Andean traditional instruments, Indonesian/Sudanese gamelan orchestra, chamber strings, droning harmoniums, dulcimer, bells, piano, and earthy percussion/frame drums, the Earth Opera steps into otherworldly realms and unfolds upon a non-linear and timeless path, similar to the way we dream. Characters include dancing Deities from around the world (Hanuman, Green Tara, Jesus), ethereal Seraphim choirs, Virtues and Prophets, serpents, birds, narcissistic dictators, monks, dream-beings, Saint Margaret of the Parking Lot, children of the future, and many other luminous beings. The work transforms visions, dreams, and spiritual experiences into a completely immersive experience. The Earth Opera was composed and developed by Elizabeth Clark within the quiet mountain sanctuary and artist retreat of Byrdcliffe Artists Colony in Woodstock over the course of a three-year artist residency. For more information go to:

