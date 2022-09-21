Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oscar Winner Meryl Streep Giving Back With The Silver Mountain Foundation For The ArtsFlorence CarmelaSalisbury, CT
Famous discount store opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNewburgh, NY
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Related
Ex-NYPD, Hudson Valley Lunch ‘Defender’ Saves Child’s Life
A Hudson Valley school "defender" was the only person in the room who could have saved the child's life. On Thursday New York Senator, 39th District, James Skoufis honored a Newburgh lunch monitor for saving a child's life. Newburgh, New York Lunch Monitor Giving Liberty Medal. Hector Almodovar was awarded...
“Great Find” Food Experiences Foodies Know In Dutchess County, NY
As a person who loves food, people often ask me, if there are any hidden gems of places to grab a bite in the Hudson Valley. This time around, I am just going to focus on a few spots inside Dutchess County New York. I will occasionally update this list,...
See The Legend of Sleepy Hollow Come to Life This Fall
Have you heard of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow? In middle school, I remember learning about this tale and being taken back by it. Some would argue that the story behind The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is fictional while others say that it's based on true events. Is The Legend...
Popular Part of Rail Trail being Rebuilt in Ulster County
If you spend any time walking around the Hudson Valley, you have most likely come across a repurposed Rail Trail. The old, unused railbeds make great trails. In Ulster County, you can enjoy the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail which recently announced they are performing improvements on part of the trail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hudson Valley, New York Child Nearly Abducted Waiting For School Bus
Police are hoping for help in a "suspicious incident" where a young child was nearly lured into a car at her bus stop. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Ulster County is an ice cream lover’s dessert oasis
Anyone who has experienced the salivating sensation of craving an ice cream cone can attest that the sugary, creamy treat is near-irresistible. It’s not just because our bodies and taste buds have evolved to crave sugar on a regular basis. When you break down the chemistry behind ice cream, it’s easy to see why. The delectable dessert was born of the perfect combination of sugar, fat, and air to light up the dopamine receptors in our brain.
Hudson Valley HS principal suspended with pay after accusations of homophobic remarks on Facebook
He allegedly made the inappropriate remark on his personal Facebook page in a post about the high school football team.
14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
RELATED PEOPLE
New York Man Tried To Rape Hudson Valley Grandmother
A man is heading to prison for trying to rape a Hudson Valley grandmother as she pushed her grandchild in a stroller. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 29-year-old Bronx resident was sentenced for trying to rape a woman in Yonkers as the woman pushed her grandchild in a stroller.
2022 Whiskey, Bourbon, and BBQ Event This Weekend in Poughkeepsie
Second annual event supporting local veterans set to take place Saturday at the VFW Post 170. According to their website, (VSA) Veterans Sportsmens Association is an organization of firearms instructors that are certified by the National Rifle Association (NRA), and most are either combat veterans or law enforcement personnel. They are a Federally recognized Non-profit organization that offer learning opportunities through various classes and events. Veterans Sportsmens Association has partnered with Warriors and Whiskey to host social events at select distilleries, bars and other venues around the Hudson Valley area for members and guests to unwind and forge new friendships while learning about carefully selected local whiskey.
New York Men Illegally Applied For Full-Carry Gun Permits in Hudson Valley
Two men are accused of trying to use the Hudson Valley to obtain a full-carry gun permit. On Wednesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office reported on arresting two Brooklyn, New York men who allegedly illegally used a Hudson Valley address to obtain a full-carry pistol permit. Brooklyn Men Arrested In...
Gun Violence in Hudson Valley ‘Stretched to Daylight Hours’
Two men have pleaded guilty to their daytime shootout in the Hudson Valley. Lavelle Stackhouse, 25, of Newburgh, was sentenced in Orange County Court to 22 years in state prison in connection with a shooting of a man in the middle of the day on William Street, in the City of Newburgh, on September 8, 2021, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hudson Valley Principal Placed On Leave For ‘Unacceptable Comment’
A Hudson Valley high school principal was placed on leave for a post that included a homophobic term. The Kingston City School District confirmed a principal acknowledged making an unacceptable comment on his personal social media account. Kingston, New York Officials Investigate Homophobic Facebook Comment. School officials in Kingston began...
High Voltage: Sensational Lightning Strikes Over the Hudson Valley
If you felt like you were being personally hunted by Zeus himself this morning, you're not alone. A staggering amount of lightning struck the Hudson Valley overnight and into the early morning hours. Here's where most of the electricity struck. Hudson Valley, NY Lightning Storm. "That was a powerful storm...
hudsonvalleyone.com
10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Sept 21 – Sept 27
Experience a rebirth. Seeds Under Nuclear Winter: An Earth Opera at the Byrdcliffe Theater, 34 Tinker Street, Woodstock. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, September 23, 24, 25. Doors open at 7:30, show begins at 8 pm. This takes place in a post-apocalyptic atmosphere, and centers around planetary rebirth, finding light and beauty in the darkest times, and on our deep connection with all living things, our planet, and with each other. Orchestrated for harps, ethereal choral voices, South American/Andean traditional instruments, Indonesian/Sudanese gamelan orchestra, chamber strings, droning harmoniums, dulcimer, bells, piano, and earthy percussion/frame drums, the Earth Opera steps into otherworldly realms and unfolds upon a non-linear and timeless path, similar to the way we dream. Characters include dancing Deities from around the world (Hanuman, Green Tara, Jesus), ethereal Seraphim choirs, Virtues and Prophets, serpents, birds, narcissistic dictators, monks, dream-beings, Saint Margaret of the Parking Lot, children of the future, and many other luminous beings. The work transforms visions, dreams, and spiritual experiences into a completely immersive experience. The Earth Opera was composed and developed by Elizabeth Clark within the quiet mountain sanctuary and artist retreat of Byrdcliffe Artists Colony in Woodstock over the course of a three-year artist residency. For more information go to:
Town Library Hosting Special Give Back Opportunity for Animals
You can support beloved animals and learn more about the adoption process. There are so many animals in the Hudson Valley that are in need of a loving home and it seems like the issue gets worse and worse. The Beekman Library is a very cute library and they are trying to bring some awareness to the issue by hosting a special give back opportunity.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kingstonhappenings.org
Things to Do This Weekend in Kingston, NY for 9/23-9/25
It was really hard to pick our favorite events for this weekend because there are just so many fun and interesting things to do. There are some really superb quality music performances on this weekend’s docket so plan carefully to make sure you see your favorites. Historical events are always our favorites and there are plenty of those to enlighten you as well. All in all, it’s a great weekend to get out and enjoy all that our community has to offer.
Bear Caught Red Handed Attempting to Break into Truck in Woodstock, NY
It's not every day that you see a bear roaming through your neighborhood, it's even stranger when it looks like they're trying to break into your vehicle. But it is 2022 and stranger things have happened. With that being said Woodstock Landscaping and Excavating shared a photo this week of...
Hudson Valley Dad Accused Of Driving Drunk With 3 Kids In Car
A local man is accused of driving drunk in the Hudson Valley around 3 a.m. with three children in the car. An Orange County, New York man is accused of driving drunk in Rockland County, New York in the overnight hours with three young children in the car. Orange County...
What’s the Most Snow New York State Has Received in 24 Hours?
While we probably don't want to think about it, winter is not far off and that means we should start planning ahead for winter weather. While it is impossible really to tell this far off, the Farmer's Almanac is calling for a colder and snowier than average winter for the Hudson Valley and Northeast.
101.5 WPDH
Poughkeepsie, NY
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0