ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Valley, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingston, NY
City
Pleasant Valley, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Ulster County is an ice cream lover’s dessert oasis

Anyone who has experienced the salivating sensation of craving an ice cream cone can attest that the sugary, creamy treat is near-irresistible. It’s not just because our bodies and taste buds have evolved to crave sugar on a regular basis. When you break down the chemistry behind ice cream, it’s easy to see why. The delectable dessert was born of the perfect combination of sugar, fat, and air to light up the dopamine receptors in our brain.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
WALLKILL, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judy Blume
101.5 WPDH

New York Man Tried To Rape Hudson Valley Grandmother

A man is heading to prison for trying to rape a Hudson Valley grandmother as she pushed her grandchild in a stroller. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 29-year-old Bronx resident was sentenced for trying to rape a woman in Yonkers as the woman pushed her grandchild in a stroller.
YONKERS, NY
101.5 WPDH

2022 Whiskey, Bourbon, and BBQ Event This Weekend in Poughkeepsie

Second annual event supporting local veterans set to take place Saturday at the VFW Post 170. According to their website, (VSA) Veterans Sportsmens Association is an organization of firearms instructors that are certified by the National Rifle Association (NRA), and most are either combat veterans or law enforcement personnel. They are a Federally recognized Non-profit organization that offer learning opportunities through various classes and events. Veterans Sportsmens Association has partnered with Warriors and Whiskey to host social events at select distilleries, bars and other venues around the Hudson Valley area for members and guests to unwind and forge new friendships while learning about carefully selected local whiskey.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Gun Violence in Hudson Valley ‘Stretched to Daylight Hours’

Two men have pleaded guilty to their daytime shootout in the Hudson Valley. Lavelle Stackhouse, 25, of Newburgh, was sentenced in Orange County Court to 22 years in state prison in connection with a shooting of a man in the middle of the day on William Street, in the City of Newburgh, on September 8, 2021, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.
NEWBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Banned Books Week#Hudson Valley#Thrift Shop#Beer#Censorship#Facebook
hudsonvalleyone.com

10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Sept 21 – Sept 27

Experience a rebirth. Seeds Under Nuclear Winter: An Earth Opera at the Byrdcliffe Theater, 34 Tinker Street, Woodstock. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, September 23, 24, 25. Doors open at 7:30, show begins at 8 pm. This takes place in a post-apocalyptic atmosphere, and centers around planetary rebirth, finding light and beauty in the darkest times, and on our deep connection with all living things, our planet, and with each other. Orchestrated for harps, ethereal choral voices, South American/Andean traditional instruments, Indonesian/Sudanese gamelan orchestra, chamber strings, droning harmoniums, dulcimer, bells, piano, and earthy percussion/frame drums, the Earth Opera steps into otherworldly realms and unfolds upon a non-linear and timeless path, similar to the way we dream. Characters include dancing Deities from around the world (Hanuman, Green Tara, Jesus), ethereal Seraphim choirs, Virtues and Prophets, serpents, birds, narcissistic dictators, monks, dream-beings, Saint Margaret of the Parking Lot, children of the future, and many other luminous beings. The work transforms visions, dreams, and spiritual experiences into a completely immersive experience. The Earth Opera was composed and developed by Elizabeth Clark within the quiet mountain sanctuary and artist retreat of Byrdcliffe Artists Colony in Woodstock over the course of a three-year artist residency. For more information go to:
WOODSTOCK, NY
101.5 WPDH

Town Library Hosting Special Give Back Opportunity for Animals

You can support beloved animals and learn more about the adoption process. There are so many animals in the Hudson Valley that are in need of a loving home and it seems like the issue gets worse and worse. The Beekman Library is a very cute library and they are trying to bring some awareness to the issue by hosting a special give back opportunity.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
kingstonhappenings.org

Things to Do This Weekend in Kingston, NY for 9/23-9/25

It was really hard to pick our favorite events for this weekend because there are just so many fun and interesting things to do. There are some really superb quality music performances on this weekend’s docket so plan carefully to make sure you see your favorites. Historical events are always our favorites and there are plenty of those to enlighten you as well. All in all, it’s a great weekend to get out and enjoy all that our community has to offer.
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy