The Federal Reserve opened its second day of deliberations Wednesday that are expected to produce another big increase in interest rates as it tries to cool the economy to tamp down the highest inflation in 40 years, but recession fears are rising. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has made it clear that officials will continue to act aggressively to cool the economy and avoid a repeat of the 1970s and early 1980s, the last time US inflation got out of control.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO