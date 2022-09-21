ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Markets Insider

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says Jerome Powell is making one of the biggest policy mistakes in the Fed's 110-year history, and it could lead to a major recession

The Fed is making the same exact mistake it made a year ago, and possibly the biggest mistake in its history. That's according to Jeremy Siegel, who criticized the Fed's inability to recognize inflation is coming easing. "It makes absolutely no sense to me whatsoever, way too tight!" Siegel said.
Benzinga

Fed Expected To Raise Rates To Levels Not Seen Since Before Great Recession: What You Need To Know Before Wednesday's Decision

The SPDR S&P 500 SPY is sliding Tuesday as the Federal Reserve kicks off its two-day policy meeting, which is expected to feature another large rate hike. What To Know: Fed officials are set to release their latest projections on Wednesday, which most expect will be accompanied by a 0.75% hike in the benchmark rate for the third time in a row.
Markets Insider

Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation

The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
US News and World Report

Putin Speech Sends Sterling to Fresh 37-Year Low Ahead of Fed, BoE Meetings

LONDON (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar. An expected interest rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve (Fed) later in the day played into market sentiment,...
US News and World Report

Philippines Central Bank to Go for Another 50 Bps Rate Hike on Thursday

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank will likely opt for a half-point interest rate rise on Thursday to support a weakening currency and blunt its effect on imported inflation, a Reuters poll of economists showed. Down more than 11% for the year, the Philippines peso is one of Asia's...
CBS Minnesota

Stocks tumble on Wall Street as Fed escalates inflation fight

Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street and bond yields rose after the Federal Reserve stepped up its fight against inflation by sharply raising interest rates. The S&P 500 lost 66 points, or 1.7%, on Wednesday to end at 3,789 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell 1.7%, while the Nasdaq sank 1.8%.
AFP

US Fed set to raise interest rates as recession fears mount

The Federal Reserve opened its second day of deliberations Wednesday that are expected to produce another big increase in interest rates as it tries to cool the economy to tamp down the highest inflation in 40 years, but recession fears are rising. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has made it clear that officials will continue to act aggressively to cool the economy and avoid a repeat of the 1970s and early 1980s, the last time US inflation got out of control.
