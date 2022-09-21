Read full article on original website
The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says
US stocks are in the middle of a bottoming process that will ultimately lead to more gains ahead, according to Stifel. Stifel highlighted several positive upcoming catalysts, including the Fed pausing future rate hikes. The investment firm expects the S&P 500 to surge 17% to 4,400 by the first quarter...
Interest rate hikes may bite Biden
Along with inflation, a one-two punch to Democrats' economic record.
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says Jerome Powell is making one of the biggest policy mistakes in the Fed's 110-year history, and it could lead to a major recession
The Fed is making the same exact mistake it made a year ago, and possibly the biggest mistake in its history. That's according to Jeremy Siegel, who criticized the Fed's inability to recognize inflation is coming easing. "It makes absolutely no sense to me whatsoever, way too tight!" Siegel said.
Fed Expected To Raise Rates To Levels Not Seen Since Before Great Recession: What You Need To Know Before Wednesday's Decision
The SPDR S&P 500 SPY is sliding Tuesday as the Federal Reserve kicks off its two-day policy meeting, which is expected to feature another large rate hike. What To Know: Fed officials are set to release their latest projections on Wednesday, which most expect will be accompanied by a 0.75% hike in the benchmark rate for the third time in a row.
Biggest interest rate rise for 25 years could spell showdown at the Bank
This week’s decision could pit governor Andrew Bailey against an expansionary PM and chancellor
Legendary investor Mark Mobius says the Fed will hike interest rates as high as 9% if inflation stays high
The Federal Reserve could hike interest rates as high as 9% according to Mark Mobius. Mobius told Bloomberg TV Wednesday that the Fed believes it has to hike past the inflation rate. He says "the Fed has to raise interest rates higher than inflation in order to kill inflation." The...
Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation
The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
Another Fed Rate Hike Is Coming: 3 Bank Stocks That Will Benefit From Rising Interest Rates
These bank stocks will get an earnings boost from rising interest rates.
Fed raises interest rates again to up to 3.25% as it reaches highest level in 14 years – how it’ll affect you
THE Federal Reserve has raised rates again, with the range being set at up to 3.25%. The central bank said that rates are increasing by three-quarters of a point following its Federal Open Market Committee meeting. That puts the federal funds in the range of three percent and 3.25 percent,...
Putin Speech Sends Sterling to Fresh 37-Year Low Ahead of Fed, BoE Meetings
LONDON (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar. An expected interest rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve (Fed) later in the day played into market sentiment,...
The stock market will fall another 26% if the Fed sparks a recession in its fight against inflation, Goldman Sachs says
The stock market could fall another 26% if the Fed gets too aggressive with its interest rate hikes, according to Goldman Sachs. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates next week in its continued bid to tame rising inflation. Goldman estimates that an unemployment rate at 6% would send...
Mohamed El-Erian expects the Fed to keep interest rates higher for longer - and warns Russia's warmongering has clouded the market outlook
Mohamed El-Erian sees the Fed's impending rate hike as part of a new policy paradigm. The top economist predicts interest rates will rise higher and faster, and for longer. El-Erian rang the alarm on Russia mobilizing more troops and threatening nuclear war. Mohamed El-Erian has warned investors to brace for...
The economy won't hold up under the Fed's plan to keep raising rates above 4% and will likely tip into a recession, JPMorgan Asset Management strategy chief says
The economy would buckle under the Fed's plan to hike rates to 4% and beyond, JPMorgan Asset Management's David Kelly said. Inflation is dropping, and that level of tightening would amount to overkill, he said. "I just don't think the economy can take it," Kelly said, warning of a recession.
Federal Reserve raises benchmark interest rate by 0.75%
The Fed continues to try and combat inflation by raising interest rates three quarters of a percentage point for the third time in a row. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda has more details on Chairman Jerome Powell’s efforts to avoid a recession.Sept. 21, 2022.
Philippines Central Bank to Go for Another 50 Bps Rate Hike on Thursday
BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank will likely opt for a half-point interest rate rise on Thursday to support a weakening currency and blunt its effect on imported inflation, a Reuters poll of economists showed. Down more than 11% for the year, the Philippines peso is one of Asia's...
Stocks tumble on Wall Street as Fed escalates inflation fight
Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street and bond yields rose after the Federal Reserve stepped up its fight against inflation by sharply raising interest rates. The S&P 500 lost 66 points, or 1.7%, on Wednesday to end at 3,789 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell 1.7%, while the Nasdaq sank 1.8%.
US stocks drop for a 3rd day as Treasury yields spike and recession fears grow after Fed rate hike
US stocks fell Thursday for a third straight session, with the S&P 500 hitting the lowest level since July. Bond yields continued to mount higher as the market prepares to see more Fed rate hikes. The Fed-policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield rose to 4.1% for a fresh 15-year high. US stocks...
US Fed set to raise interest rates as recession fears mount
The Federal Reserve opened its second day of deliberations Wednesday that are expected to produce another big increase in interest rates as it tries to cool the economy to tamp down the highest inflation in 40 years, but recession fears are rising. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has made it clear that officials will continue to act aggressively to cool the economy and avoid a repeat of the 1970s and early 1980s, the last time US inflation got out of control.
The Fed needs to 'rip off the Band-Aid' and hike interest rates by 150 basis points, Wells Fargo strategist says
The Federal Reserve should consider a 150-basis-point rate hike, a Wells Fargo strategist said. "Why not just rip off the Band-Aid — let's get there in one day," Michael Schumacher told CNBC. Most economists expect the Fed to raise interest rates 75 basis points after the conclusion of its...
The 2-year Treasury just touched its highest level since 2007 as aggressive Fed moves send bonds yields soaring
The two-year Treasury yield hit its highest level since 2007 on Friday. The jump in US bond yields follows another aggressive rate hike by the Fed this week. The central bank has signaled that it can stomach an economic downturn if inflation comes down. The two-year Treasury yield touched its...
