Sidney Daily News
Fall Barn Dance open to the public
SIDNEY — The Senior Center, 304 S. West Ave., Sidney, to host their Fall Barn Dance on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Dance will begin at 7 p.m. This is open to the public with a nominal cost of $5 per person. This admission price will include light refreshments and entry into the door prize drawings.
Edison State Diversity Committee seeks readers for November production
PIQUA — The Diversity Committee at Edison State Community College will present a readers’ theater production titled “Dispatches: The Battle of Angel’s Wing” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. in the Robinson Theater at Edison State’s Piqua Campus. “Dispatches” is a true...
Oktoberfest adds new attractions
MINSTER – The 48th annual Minster Oktoberfest, coming up Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, has new attractions such as a kids area and a second beer garden but also past favorites that reflect the town’s German heritage, including ethnic food, crafts and beer, and entertainment ranging from German bands to local musical talent.
Lloyd Baker celebrates 90th birthday
MAPLEWOOD — Born Sept. 27, 1932, to Carrie and Roy Sr. Baker, Lloyd Baker will be celebrating his 90th birthday with an open house celebration at the Maplewood Hall. Baker married the late Flora (Young) Baker who passed on Jan. 22, 2019. Together, Lloyd and Flora had four children, Karen DeWitt, Milford; Candy Baker, York, South Carolina; Greg Baker, Maplewood; and Cheryl Pulfer, Anna.
Class holds 65th reunion
The Holy Angels class of 1957 held their 65th class reunion on Aug. 6 at the Sidney American Legion. Pictured in the front row are Janice (Klecker) Baumann, far left, Jane (Romaker) Cotrell, Janet (Maier) Born and Mary Jean (Millet) Sherman, far right. In the back row; on the left is Pat (McGrath) Edwards, on her right is Don Weigandt, Tom Dorner, Mike Scully and Ann (Brandewie) Sharp is on the far right.
State of the college address to be held at Edison
PIQUA — Edison State Community College President Dr. Doreen Larson and President Designate Chris Spradlin will hold a State of the College address at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the Robinson Theater at the Piqua Campus. The event is held annually to inform community members and regional...
On the agendas
PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, Sept. 26, with a board welcome reception at 5:30 p.m. in the Wilson Atrium. The board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room. Items on the agenda include reports from the superintendent,...
Out of the past
————— The athletic exhibition at the rink last night did not prove a success. All the men advertised to be present were on hand, but the attendance was so small that some refused to take part. Three exhibition matches, however, were given. —————
Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes
URBANA — A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
Two to be inducted into Wall of Honor
FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Education Foundation (FLEF) will welcome Donald Bensman and Gary Bensman into the Fort Loramie Schools Wall of Honor during a ceremony planned for Sunday, Oct. 23, at 2 p.m. The ceremony — which is open to the public — will be held at Fort Loramie High School.
Mutual Federal celebrates 100 years
SIDNEYo – Mutual Federal, a division of First Bank Richmond is celebrating 100 years of serving Shelby and Miami counties. Founded Aug. 25, 1922, Mutual Federal originated as First Mutual Savings and Loan Association with one location and just six employees. Mutual Federal has grown to five full-service bank locations located in Sidney, Piqua and Troy, Ohio, and a loan production office in Columbus, Ohio. They currently have 33 employees supporting its customers.
YMCA to open satellite child development center
SIDNEY — As part of a collaborative effort with the Shelby County Commissioners, the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA plans to open a new satellite Child Development Center at the Fair Haven Nursing Home location with a target opening date of Nov. 14, 2022. The new center will be licensed through...
Photos: Monarch migration moving through region
A monarch butterfly feeds on a flower at Garbry Big Woods Reserve near Fletcher on Saturday. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said last week in a press release the butterflys have begun their annual migration to overwintering sites in Mexico. While many monarchs reproduce and live in Ohio in the spring and summer, many Canadian monarchs also migrate through the state after flying across Lake Erie. The ODNR said the butterflies can travel 50 to 100 miles per day. The migration will last through October. Aside from Garbry Reserve, monarchs can be spotted locally in wildflower fields at Lake Loramie State Park and at Renner Sanctuary.
Continental Express celebrates safe drivers at driver appreciation week picnic
SIDNEY — Continental Express Inc. concluded National Truck Driver Appreciation Week with their annual driver picnic and safety meeting Saturday. Amongst free meals and raffled prizes, dozens of Continental’s professional truck drivers received acknowledgments for years of safe driving, including 1 million consecutive safe miles award recipient Travis Benton.
Understanding, responding to dementia-related behaviors workshop set
DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is hosting a virtual education program offering guidance on responding to challenging dementia-related behaviors. The program, Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors, is being offered free to the community and will be held from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
SAFY of Sidney has desperate need for more foster families
SIDNEY — SAFY is looking for the community’s help in recruiting foster families for Shelby County. SAFY, Specialized Alternatives for Family and Youth, is a nonprofit foster care agency that recruits, trains and licenses foster parents in the area. The organization also offers on-site mental health services to the children and foster parents which include trauma healing, parent skills building, school success mentoring and teaching coping skills. Currently SAFY of Sidney works with 25 foster families in Shelby, Miami, Auglaize, Mercer, Logan, Champaign and Darke counties, 10 of the families are located in Shelby County.
Nurse practitioner opens new practice
SIDNEY — Looking for an alternative to seeing a doctor or visiting an urgent care? Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP-BC) Frances Yantis recently opened FLY Family Health in Sidney and is ready to serve the surrounding community. Yantis opened her own practice on Aug. 1 after an expansive...
Photos: Lehman Catholic has 2 golfers secure 1st team all-TRC honors in tourney
Lehman Catholic junior Noel Petersen chips during the Three Rivers Conference boys golf tournament on Thursday at Homestead Golf Course in Tipp City. Petersen led the Cavaliers with a 79 and tied for second individually. His performance in the tournament secured TRC player of the year honors. Joining him on first team all-TRC is freshman Henry Petersen, pictured below lining up a putt. Henry Petersen shot an 81 and finished fourth overall in Thursday’s tournament. The Cavaliers finished third overall in the tournament with a 365. They finished second to Covington in overall TRC standings in regular season. The Buccaneers finished first in Thursday’s tournament with a 343; Troy Christian finished second with a 364. Riverside finished seventh with a 390. Jaxon Woods led the Pirates with an 84; he earned first team all-TRC honors for the season.
Habitat to start new housing project
TROY – Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties has announced they will be starting a new housing project. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Bridget Lawson, of Sidney, signed a partnership agreement marking the start of her homeownership process and acceptance into the program. Lawson initially applied for our Homeownership Program in August 2019. She reapplied in July 2022 and has met Habitat’s criteria for homeownership: need, willingness to partner, financial readiness, willingness to complete 400 hours of sweat equity and assumption of a 20-year, no-interest mortgage.
Sports Extra with Dave Ross: Celena Taborn goes pro in Ireland
Sidney High School, Furman University, and Butler University product Celena Taborn will continue to play basketball after signing to play in an Irish women’s pro league. The 6’3” inside force twice led NCAA Division I in field goal percentage. She played four seasons with Furman (SC) while...
