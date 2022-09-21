Lehman Catholic junior Noel Petersen chips during the Three Rivers Conference boys golf tournament on Thursday at Homestead Golf Course in Tipp City. Petersen led the Cavaliers with a 79 and tied for second individually. His performance in the tournament secured TRC player of the year honors. Joining him on first team all-TRC is freshman Henry Petersen, pictured below lining up a putt. Henry Petersen shot an 81 and finished fourth overall in Thursday’s tournament. The Cavaliers finished third overall in the tournament with a 365. They finished second to Covington in overall TRC standings in regular season. The Buccaneers finished first in Thursday’s tournament with a 343; Troy Christian finished second with a 364. Riverside finished seventh with a 390. Jaxon Woods led the Pirates with an 84; he earned first team all-TRC honors for the season.

SIDNEY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO