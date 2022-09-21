ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castleton, VT

VTDigger

Arraignment delayed for Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, as new details emerge in Vermont burglary case

The Justice League star claims they had permission to enter a family friend's Stamford home to pick up cooking ingredients, according to newly released court documents. That friend has denied granting that permission, telling police that Miller stole three bottles of liquor. Read the story on VTDigger here: Arraignment delayed for Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, as new details emerge in Vermont burglary case.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
VTDigger

Proposal for farm store in Hartland meets resistance

The Hartland Planning Commission sees the project as a “commercial retail business,” it said in a statement. “As such, it does not comply with the town plan that only allows low density residential development with home occupations in the rural district.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Proposal for farm store in Hartland meets resistance.
HARTLAND, VT
VTDigger

Fletcher Free Library hosts Green Mountain Book Festival

Fletcher Free Library in Burlington is proud to host the Green Mountain Book Festival on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25. This weekend-long celebration brings together authors, poets, journalists and graphic novelists with a community of readers. Visit https://www.greenmountainbookfestival.org for full festival schedule and info. The Festival celebrates the...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

PC Construction names new Director of Business Development

PC Construction Names New Director of Business Development. South Burlington, VT – PC Construction recently added a new Director of Business Development to its growing water and wastewater team. Weston Bashlor comes to PC with a 16-year construction industry background, having led many large and complex projects throughout the...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Kelly Butts-Spirito teams up with North Ave Jax and 99 Neighbors for a free show in Burlington City Hall Park

Local Vermont Hip-hop stars come together for a free show in City Hall Park: Afrobeats, local dancers, Hip-hop group 99 Neighbors and rapper North Ave Jax, along with special guests Real Ricky, UVM Elites, Abizo, and Hakim Xoxo. Sounds will be provided by DJ David Chief. South End Sliders cart will be available. This is the fourth show from the Love, Kelly team.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Late community member leaves large gift for homeless services agency

Burlington, VT. – ANEW Place Inc. learned last week that they are one of eight recipients of a large gift from the late Ellen Ruth Everitz. The head of her trust, Tom Torti, notified the agency that the deceased wished to gift the Burlington Emergency Shelter, the former name of the agency over $50,000. ANEW Place has tripled locations since 2019 thus tripling their budget. Taking on the low barrier emergency shelter located at the Champlain Inn has become a major investment, costing almost $1 million to run. Their Director of Development, Erin Regan, said “I was blown away by the generosity of the late donor since she had never given to our organization before now. With such an increase in operating costs, such a large gift is a Godsend.”
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Early morning assault rifle shots and false statements lead to arrest

A Waterbury man is accused of illegally firing an AR-15 from his front porch Friday morning, then lying to troopers about the incident, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police. State police, along with responders from the Berlin Police Department and Waterbury Rescue, arrived at the home...
WATERBURY, VT
VTDigger

Special election for vacated Burlington City Council seat set for Dec. 6

A special election for a vacant Burlington City Council seat will take place on Dec. 6, according to a press release from Mayor Miro Weinberger’s office. Weinberger announced the special election for the East District seat Wednesday, following Jack Hanson’s resignation earlier this month. Hanson, a Progressive, left his seat to pursue a job with the city’s electric department.
BURLINGTON, VT

