Burlington, VT. – ANEW Place Inc. learned last week that they are one of eight recipients of a large gift from the late Ellen Ruth Everitz. The head of her trust, Tom Torti, notified the agency that the deceased wished to gift the Burlington Emergency Shelter, the former name of the agency over $50,000. ANEW Place has tripled locations since 2019 thus tripling their budget. Taking on the low barrier emergency shelter located at the Champlain Inn has become a major investment, costing almost $1 million to run. Their Director of Development, Erin Regan, said “I was blown away by the generosity of the late donor since she had never given to our organization before now. With such an increase in operating costs, such a large gift is a Godsend.”

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO