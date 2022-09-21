Read full article on original website
Meals on Wheels, other providers told to cut back in Windsor, Windham counties
“This is happening unexpectedly at the same time that our costs are skyrocketing,” said the director of Woodstock’s Thompson Senior Center, which receives funding for its meals program from Senior Solutions. Read the story on VTDigger here: Meals on Wheels, other providers told to cut back in Windsor, Windham counties.
Lincoln denies Beta Technologies founder Kyle Clark an airstrip at his home
The town’s zoning board of adjustment concluded there was not enough evidence to show the airstrip would be of minor consequence to neighbors or that such airstrips are customary in Vermont. Read the story on VTDigger here: Lincoln denies Beta Technologies founder Kyle Clark an airstrip at his home.
Arraignment delayed for Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, as new details emerge in Vermont burglary case
The Justice League star claims they had permission to enter a family friend's Stamford home to pick up cooking ingredients, according to newly released court documents. That friend has denied granting that permission, telling police that Miller stole three bottles of liquor. Read the story on VTDigger here: Arraignment delayed for Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, as new details emerge in Vermont burglary case.
Head of Rutland’s Board of Aldermen running for city mayor
Mike Doenges, 42, wants to lead in revitalizing the city after decades of population decline. His priorities include creating more housing and attracting new businesses. Read the story on VTDigger here: Head of Rutland’s Board of Aldermen running for city mayor.
Proposal for farm store in Hartland meets resistance
The Hartland Planning Commission sees the project as a “commercial retail business,” it said in a statement. “As such, it does not comply with the town plan that only allows low density residential development with home occupations in the rural district.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Proposal for farm store in Hartland meets resistance.
Spurned bidder for Koffee Kup and Vermont Bread proposing new in-state commercial bakery
Massachusetts’ East Baking Company has purchased equipment to make doughnuts and English muffins but is struggling to find manufacturing space in the greater Brattleboro and Burlington areas. Read the story on VTDigger here: Spurned bidder for Koffee Kup and Vermont Bread proposing new in-state commercial bakery.
Retailers and growers warn of cannabis shortage ahead of retail sales
Andrew Subin, a Burlington attorney who advises cannabis businesses, predicted it may be January before stores have a sufficient supply on their shelves. Read the story on VTDigger here: Retailers and growers warn of cannabis shortage ahead of retail sales.
Fletcher Free Library hosts Green Mountain Book Festival
Fletcher Free Library in Burlington is proud to host the Green Mountain Book Festival on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25. This weekend-long celebration brings together authors, poets, journalists and graphic novelists with a community of readers. Visit https://www.greenmountainbookfestival.org for full festival schedule and info. The Festival celebrates the...
PC Construction names new Director of Business Development
PC Construction Names New Director of Business Development. South Burlington, VT – PC Construction recently added a new Director of Business Development to its growing water and wastewater team. Weston Bashlor comes to PC with a 16-year construction industry background, having led many large and complex projects throughout the...
Kelly Butts-Spirito teams up with North Ave Jax and 99 Neighbors for a free show in Burlington City Hall Park
Local Vermont Hip-hop stars come together for a free show in City Hall Park: Afrobeats, local dancers, Hip-hop group 99 Neighbors and rapper North Ave Jax, along with special guests Real Ricky, UVM Elites, Abizo, and Hakim Xoxo. Sounds will be provided by DJ David Chief. South End Sliders cart will be available. This is the fourth show from the Love, Kelly team.
Late community member leaves large gift for homeless services agency
Burlington, VT. – ANEW Place Inc. learned last week that they are one of eight recipients of a large gift from the late Ellen Ruth Everitz. The head of her trust, Tom Torti, notified the agency that the deceased wished to gift the Burlington Emergency Shelter, the former name of the agency over $50,000. ANEW Place has tripled locations since 2019 thus tripling their budget. Taking on the low barrier emergency shelter located at the Champlain Inn has become a major investment, costing almost $1 million to run. Their Director of Development, Erin Regan, said “I was blown away by the generosity of the late donor since she had never given to our organization before now. With such an increase in operating costs, such a large gift is a Godsend.”
Burlington’s Leddy Beach remains closed after nearby chemical spill
A member of the public initially spotted a “milky, frothy discharge” in the stream underneath the bike path at Leddy Park on Wednesday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington’s Leddy Beach remains closed after nearby chemical spill.
Federal and local law enforcement form Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force
The Burlington and Winooski police departments and the Vermont State Police are among the members of a new Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force, according to an announcement on Wednesday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Federal and local law enforcement form Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force.
Hunter pleads not guilty to charges stemming from Huntington shooting incident
A hunter who allegedly shot and injured a Fairfax man in Huntington earlier this month pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court and was released with conditions on Thursday. Alex Gaudette, 25, of Bolton was arraigned Thursday morning in Burlington on a felony charge of negligent use of a gun...
Early morning assault rifle shots and false statements lead to arrest
A Waterbury man is accused of illegally firing an AR-15 from his front porch Friday morning, then lying to troopers about the incident, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police. State police, along with responders from the Berlin Police Department and Waterbury Rescue, arrived at the home...
Phil Scott and Brenda Siegel to square off in Burlington at VTDigger’s gubernatorial debate
Siegel and Scott will go head-to-head at Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 6 p.m. The debate will also be livestreamed on VTDigger.org. Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott and Brenda Siegel to square off in Burlington at VTDigger’s gubernatorial debate.
Special election for vacated Burlington City Council seat set for Dec. 6
A special election for a vacant Burlington City Council seat will take place on Dec. 6, according to a press release from Mayor Miro Weinberger’s office. Weinberger announced the special election for the East District seat Wednesday, following Jack Hanson’s resignation earlier this month. Hanson, a Progressive, left his seat to pursue a job with the city’s electric department.
