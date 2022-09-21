Read full article on original website
Select Social Security beneficiaries are poised to receive checks worth an average of $1,547 for the month of September, starting Wednesday. Recipients can expect the money to come via direct deposit or a check in the mail, depending on their preferred method of receiving benefits from the Social Security Administration. The checks are doled out on the third Wednesday of every month for individuals who were born from the 11th through the 20th of their birth month.
Those planning to retire in 2023 may see a 9.5% increase in direct benefit payments if inflation continues to rise.
OVER three million taxpayers in Virginia will receive a tax rebate of up to $500 next week. The one-time payments will start getting sent out on September 19. Virginians must have had a tax liability last year in order to qualify for the payment. Individuals filing will receive up to...
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Medicare, Medicaid, and social security spending from a 2017 chart.Wikideas1, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. Inflation makes every dollar count. As you can see from the above chart, although it's from 2017, Social Security figures have continued to rise.
In August 2022, the Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit and the High Efficiency-Electric Home Rebate Program became law, both part of the landmark Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). While the titles are a mouthful, the programs contain a serious set of incentives to green up your home. “There has never been...
The chancellor is set to announce tens of billions of pounds’ worth of extra spending and tax cuts today in a mini-budget, officially known as a “fiscal event”.Kwasi Kwarteng will pledge to “turn the vicious cycle of stagnation into a virtuous cycle of growth” as he sets out the new government’s approach to the economy.His statement is expected to set out how the government will fund the energy price cap for households and businesses as well as details of many of Liz Truss’s tax-slashing promises.The government is dubbing it a “growth plan” as the UK faces a cost-of-living crisis,...
For many retirees, Uncle Sam gives with one hand and takes away with the other. But that could soon change. A bill introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives would exclude Social Security benefits from being classified as federally taxable income starting in 2023. Currently, about half of people receiving Social Security pay taxes on their benefits — if this passes, they would no longer do so.
In August, the inflation rate came in at 8.3 percent, well above expectations in financial markets, triggering a sharp selloff in securities. Investors hoped that lower inflation would prompt the Fed to moderate a policy to increase interest rates. Investors may need to rethink their perception of the relationship between money and prices.
Several U.S. states have begun issuing stimulus checks from this month, as millions of Americans are struggling to keep up with the increasing cost of living. Around three-quarters of middle-income Americans are now saying their earnings aren't enough to pay for their cost of living, despite inflation rates continuing to come down from their peak of 9.1 percent in June to 8.3 percent.
The Inflation Reduction Act, signed by President Joe Biden on Aug. 16, includes several changes to Medicare drug pricing — some of which may increase Medicaid drug spending, according to Kaiser Family Foundation. In a policy briefing, KFF analyst Elizabeth Williams said provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act that...
