ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EPA

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Benefit check worth $1,547 set to go out tomorrow for millions

Select Social Security beneficiaries are poised to receive checks worth an average of $1,547 for the month of September, starting Wednesday. Recipients can expect the money to come via direct deposit or a check in the mail, depending on their preferred method of receiving benefits from the Social Security Administration. The checks are doled out on the third Wednesday of every month for individuals who were born from the 11th through the 20th of their birth month.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Report#Economic Security#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Ssusd Board#The General Fund#Coronavirus Aid
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Special Education
The Independent

Mini-budget 2022 - latest: Kwasi Kwarteng to unveil plan to cut taxes and reduce energy bills

The chancellor is set to announce tens of billions of pounds’ worth of extra spending and tax cuts today in a mini-budget, officially known as a “fiscal event”.Kwasi Kwarteng will pledge to “turn the vicious cycle of stagnation into a virtuous cycle of growth” as he sets out the new government’s approach to the economy.His statement is expected to set out how the government will fund the energy price cap for households and businesses as well as details of many of Liz Truss’s tax-slashing promises.The government is dubbing it a “growth plan” as the UK faces a cost-of-living crisis,...
INCOME TAX
moneytalksnews.com

Bill Aims to Make Social Security Benefits Tax-Free

For many retirees, Uncle Sam gives with one hand and takes away with the other. But that could soon change. A bill introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives would exclude Social Security benefits from being classified as federally taxable income starting in 2023. Currently, about half of people receiving Social Security pay taxes on their benefits — if this passes, they would no longer do so.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Without Congressional commitment to debt sustainability, we need a fiscal responsibility amendment

In August, the inflation rate came in at 8.3 percent, well above expectations in financial markets, triggering a sharp selloff in securities. Investors hoped that lower inflation would prompt the Fed to moderate a policy to increase interest rates. Investors may need to rethink their perception of the relationship between money and prices.
BUSINESS
Newsweek

California Stimulus Check: When to Expect Inflation Relief Payments

Several U.S. states have begun issuing stimulus checks from this month, as millions of Americans are struggling to keep up with the increasing cost of living. Around three-quarters of middle-income Americans are now saying their earnings aren't enough to pay for their cost of living, despite inflation rates continuing to come down from their peak of 9.1 percent in June to 8.3 percent.
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckerspayer.com

Inflation Reduction Act expected to increase Medicaid drug spending

The Inflation Reduction Act, signed by President Joe Biden on Aug. 16, includes several changes to Medicare drug pricing — some of which may increase Medicaid drug spending, according to Kaiser Family Foundation. In a policy briefing, KFF analyst Elizabeth Williams said provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act that...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy